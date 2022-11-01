ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police arrest 3 squeegee kids accused of committing cash app scam

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three squeegee kids were arrested Tuesday after Baltimore police said the young men committed a cash app scam. Around 4 pm. Tuesday, officers met the victim at Martin Luther King and Washington boulevards, a popular intersection for squeegee kids. The victim said the trio, ages 18, 20 and 22, stole his phone and used a cash app to transfer a large sum of money to themselves, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of Malik Baker, killed in Baltimore County gas station ambush, pleads for justice

BALTIMORE -- Malik Baker was gunned down at a gas station in Parkville early Sunday morning. Now, for the first time, the 24-year-old's heartbroken family is speaking about the brutal attack."Malik was awesome. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a godson. He was lovable," said Baker's godmother Niquita Gilliam, who spoke on behalf of his mother. "To get the news was definitely devastating."Gilliam recalled her godson's positive attitude and big smile. "You could see all his teeth when he smiled. That was him. All the time. He always had a smile on his face."Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control

Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Safety Warning Issued At Johns Hopkins University

(Baltimore, MD) -- A safety warning is being issued for students and staff at Johns Hopkins University. The warning comes following an increase of violence in and around the school's Baltimore campus. The warning is cautioning students and staff to be more aware of their surroundings and use the university's...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

MCS Maryland offers rewards of $8K for info on two gunshot victims killed in October

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering two separate rewards of $8,000 for information that might help detectives determine who shot two men who were shot in Baltimore in October.Brandon Williams was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Magnolia Avenue on Oct. 21, according to authorities.Marcus Lynch was shot and killed in the 500 block of S. Bentalou Street on Oct. 30, authorities said.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Sinai doctor advises on ways to prevent overwhelming hospitals with RSV patients

BALTIMORE - Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, is putting a strain on healthcare workers.Combine RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases – the triple-demic – hospitals across the country are feeling overwhelmed.But as RSV, a respiratory condition targeting young children, continue to rise in Maryland, doctors say there are things you can do at home to give healthcare workers relief.Young children who have flooded their emergency rooms are primarily dealing with RSV.On Tuesday, Baltimore's Sinai Hospital had 80 children come through their doors with the virus.Doctors now encourage parents to seek a pediatrician first, and use at-home remedies, including saline...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Men wanted in 2 Prince George's Co. carjackings arrested in DC after pursuit

WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. say two men wanted for a pair of carjackings are in custody following a pursuit that started in Prince George's County. According to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth district, officers received a report from Prince George's County Police of a pursuit of a car with two people inside wanted in connection to carjackings in the county. Around 3 a.m. Thursday, Prince George's County Police said the pursuit was headed toward the District. Sixth district officers were on the lookout for the car when it crossed into D.C.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Towerlight

Police Blotter: Oct. 26 to Nov.2

Oct. 26, 2022: university property was stolen from the Science Complex by a non-university affiliate. Oct. 28, 2022: property was stolen from a locker at West Village Commons. Nov. 1, 2022: several brick pavers were stolen from the front of Barnes Hall. Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore SAO reacts to leaked legal note from Adnan Syed murder case

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office reacted on Tuesday to a leaked legal note that it used to help clear Adnan Syed of murder charges earlier this year.The Baltimore Banner made public a redacted version of the handwritten note, which was scribbled onto a notepad by a lawyer during an interview about the murder of Hae Min Lee earlier in the day.Syed was convicted of killing Lee and served over two decades of a life sentence in prison. He was released from prison in September pending the results of a DNA test on items worn by Lee when...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

3 people arrested for multiple commercial burglaries; suspects could be tied to ATM thefts

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore region has experienced a string of ATM thefts and attempted thefts in the last several months. Now, area police may have a break in the case. On Wednesday Baltimore County police said that they had arrested and charged three suspects in Baltimore City and those suspects may be  "responsible for multiple commercial burglaries that occurred in Baltimore County."The confirmation came after WJZ found out there was an attempted ATM theft at the Dunkin Donuts off Boston Street in Canton sometime after 3 a.m. Wednesday.According to the police, there was another crime involving an ATM only a few miles...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Incoming Baltimore sheriff denounces contract extended by his predecessor

The Board of Estimates today approved the Erin Smyth contract. This sets up the possibility that the sheriff’s office will get body-worn camera technology that Sam Cogen, the incoming sheriff, says is inferior and costly. Baltimore’s Sheriff-elect Sam Cogen today blasted his lame-duck predecessor, John W. Anderson, for extending...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Security guard charged with shooting man at South Baltimore Royal Farms

BALTIMORE -- A security guard was arrested for shooting a man at a Royal Farms in South Baltimore on Sunday.Kanisha Spence, 45, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.Officers responded to the shooting around 3:27 a.m. at the convenience store in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard. The 26-year-old victim was found at the doorway of the store with a gunshot to his head, according to police.The man was taken to the hospital where he is in "grave condition," police said.Spence is a security guard working with Maximum Protective Security Agency. She was working at the Royal Farms at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Horse death at Laurel Park under routine review; activist says 12 have died this year in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Regulators are completing a routine review into the recent death of a horse at Laurel Park during a race last month.Video of the Oct. 21 race posted to YouTube shows three-year-old colt, Hooky Player, suddenly fall. The horse had to be euthanized, another horse also reportedly tumbled and two jockeys were injured—one with a broken collarbone. Mike Hopkins, the executive director of the Maryland Racing Commission that regulates the industry, told WJZ the incident will undergo a thorough review."Not only are we concerned about the safety of the horses but also the safety of the rider," Hopkins said. "We...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

Northeast Baltimore grocery store shut over rodent infestation, water violation

BALTIMORE -- Food Depot, a grocery store in Northeast Baltimore, has been closed due to health violations, the Baltimore City Department of Health announced Thursday. The store located at 2401 Bel Air Road was closed due to a rodent infestation and a lack of potable water, meaning there was no drinking water on site, according to the department.
BALTIMORE, MD
