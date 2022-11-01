ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

UMD Students Host Pumpkin Compost Drive

DULUTH, Minn.–Not sure what to do with your Jack-O-Lantern after Halloween? Well instead of letting it turn to mush, you can add it to a compost pile. UMD students researching Sustainable Food Systems are coming together to collect unwanted pumpkins. There are two dumpsters on campus designated for collecting pumpkins. One is located near the Bagley Nature Center and the other is within the Maroon Parking Lot B.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Duluth Fiber Guild Holiday Sale Nov. 19

DULUTH, Minn. — Kit Sitter from Duluth Fiber Guild came on the morning show to talk about an upcoming event. The Duluth Fiber Guild is putting on a holiday sale November 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church (The Coppertop) in Duluth. The free...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

City and Ecolibrium3 Promote “GetGreen” App To Duluth Residents

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth has become a pilot city to test out an app called “GetGreen” that encourages residents to make choices with the climate in mind. “GetGreen” is a startup that’s based in Seattle, but the smartphone app was tailored to Duluth residents by local nonprofit Ecolibrium3.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Temporary Superior Street Closure In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A Superior Street road closure in Duluth might make it hard for travelers to bring their kids to Congdon Park Elementary. The temporary closure began Wednesday from North Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. The purpose of the project is to facilitate a sanitary sewer project.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Duluth Junk Hunt Returns for 10th Year Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Junk Hunt is a three-day indoor market filled with vintage goodness. This year, it’s celebrating 10 years of success. Event organizer, Emily Broman, joined FOX21 in studio to preview the event. There will be over 100 booths and vendors from across the state.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Knowing Your Neighbors: Ship Nerds

DULUTH, Minn. – Watching the ore boats come into the harbor is a tale as old as time for Duluthians. For some it is an enjoyable pastime, for others, it is a way of life passed on from generation to generation. While there is no shortage of opportunities to watch boats come through the canal throughout the shipping season, occasionally we are blessed with unique opportunities that you cannot miss if you dare to call yourself a boat nerd.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Jason Aldean Announces Summer 2023 Show In Minnesota

'Tis the season for concert announcements! Fresh off his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour, Jason Aldean has announced a special one-night show in Minnesota, giving us all something to look forward to next year. This is the latest in what feels like a big wave of concert announcements lately. On...
WELCH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Ceremony Held For The Newly Elected African Heritage Commission

DULUTH, Minn. — Earlier Wednesday, the City of Duluth swore in 5 black community leaders to the African Heritage Commission. City officials spoke proudly about those who will be a part of the commission. Fox 21 heard from the newly appointed commissioner, Archie Davis, who’s excited to help further his community.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Singer/Songwriter Austin Castle Performs Live

DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota native and country artist, Austin Castle, performed live on the FOX21 morning show. You’ll have a chance to hear him play at Ursa Minor Brewing in Duluth on November 12. His latest album, “Northwoods,” is available for streaming on Spotify, SoundCloud, and Apple Music....
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

152nd Annual Duluth Area Chamber Of Commerce Dinner

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s that time of the year when Duluth’s businesses and leaders come together to celebrate. The annual meeting and dinner celebration of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce went on Wednesday at the DECC. The get-together got its start back in 1870. This year...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Rejuvenation and building up is going on in Canal Park in Duluth

There are so many shops and activities to do in Canal Park, and soon there will be a few new changes coming to the area. “We have been excited to have some new businesses coming here. We have had some that have left, sadly, but they have been filled with a lot of other new businesses; ones that we have welcome, and we look forward to more people coming here,” said Tony Benson, the President of Canal Park Business Association.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

8 Of The Best Places To Get Fried Chicken In Duluth & Superior

Fried chicken is one of people's favorite comfort foods. Some people say the only way to do it great is by making it yourself at home, but let's be real. That's a ton of work! There are a lot of places in the Twin Ports that serve up some tasty, sometimes already ready-to-go fried chicken.
DULUTH, MN
1520 The Ticket

Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man

Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
DULUTH, MN
KEYC

Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning. According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.
NORTH MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy