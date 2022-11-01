Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
UMD Students Host Pumpkin Compost Drive
DULUTH, Minn.–Not sure what to do with your Jack-O-Lantern after Halloween? Well instead of letting it turn to mush, you can add it to a compost pile. UMD students researching Sustainable Food Systems are coming together to collect unwanted pumpkins. There are two dumpsters on campus designated for collecting pumpkins. One is located near the Bagley Nature Center and the other is within the Maroon Parking Lot B.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Fiber Guild Holiday Sale Nov. 19
DULUTH, Minn. — Kit Sitter from Duluth Fiber Guild came on the morning show to talk about an upcoming event. The Duluth Fiber Guild is putting on a holiday sale November 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church (The Coppertop) in Duluth. The free...
FOX 21 Online
City and Ecolibrium3 Promote “GetGreen” App To Duluth Residents
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth has become a pilot city to test out an app called “GetGreen” that encourages residents to make choices with the climate in mind. “GetGreen” is a startup that’s based in Seattle, but the smartphone app was tailored to Duluth residents by local nonprofit Ecolibrium3.
Z-Rock 107.7
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
FOX 21 Online
Temporary Superior Street Closure In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A Superior Street road closure in Duluth might make it hard for travelers to bring their kids to Congdon Park Elementary. The temporary closure began Wednesday from North Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. The purpose of the project is to facilitate a sanitary sewer project.
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Junk Hunt Returns for 10th Year Anniversary
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Junk Hunt is a three-day indoor market filled with vintage goodness. This year, it’s celebrating 10 years of success. Event organizer, Emily Broman, joined FOX21 in studio to preview the event. There will be over 100 booths and vendors from across the state.
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Ship Nerds
DULUTH, Minn. – Watching the ore boats come into the harbor is a tale as old as time for Duluthians. For some it is an enjoyable pastime, for others, it is a way of life passed on from generation to generation. While there is no shortage of opportunities to watch boats come through the canal throughout the shipping season, occasionally we are blessed with unique opportunities that you cannot miss if you dare to call yourself a boat nerd.
Jason Aldean Announces Summer 2023 Show In Minnesota
'Tis the season for concert announcements! Fresh off his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour, Jason Aldean has announced a special one-night show in Minnesota, giving us all something to look forward to next year. This is the latest in what feels like a big wave of concert announcements lately. On...
FOX 21 Online
Ceremony Held For The Newly Elected African Heritage Commission
DULUTH, Minn. — Earlier Wednesday, the City of Duluth swore in 5 black community leaders to the African Heritage Commission. City officials spoke proudly about those who will be a part of the commission. Fox 21 heard from the newly appointed commissioner, Archie Davis, who’s excited to help further his community.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Singer/Songwriter Austin Castle Performs Live
DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota native and country artist, Austin Castle, performed live on the FOX21 morning show. You’ll have a chance to hear him play at Ursa Minor Brewing in Duluth on November 12. His latest album, “Northwoods,” is available for streaming on Spotify, SoundCloud, and Apple Music....
FOX 21 Online
152nd Annual Duluth Area Chamber Of Commerce Dinner
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s that time of the year when Duluth’s businesses and leaders come together to celebrate. The annual meeting and dinner celebration of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce went on Wednesday at the DECC. The get-together got its start back in 1870. This year...
FOX 21 Online
Christmas Assistance Applications Now Accepted At Salvation Army In West Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Those who may need some help celebrating Christmas this year can sign up for assistance starting Tuesday. At the Duluth Salvation Army, families can apply for different types of assistance for the holidays. Applications for the Salvation Army’s Christmas dinner package can sign up November 1...
boreal.org
Rejuvenation and building up is going on in Canal Park in Duluth
There are so many shops and activities to do in Canal Park, and soon there will be a few new changes coming to the area. “We have been excited to have some new businesses coming here. We have had some that have left, sadly, but they have been filled with a lot of other new businesses; ones that we have welcome, and we look forward to more people coming here,” said Tony Benson, the President of Canal Park Business Association.
8 Of The Best Places To Get Fried Chicken In Duluth & Superior
Fried chicken is one of people's favorite comfort foods. Some people say the only way to do it great is by making it yourself at home, but let's be real. That's a ton of work! There are a lot of places in the Twin Ports that serve up some tasty, sometimes already ready-to-go fried chicken.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
FOX 21 Online
UWS Lake Superior Research Institute Floating Classroom Expected For 2024
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A classroom on water? Students at University of Wisconsin-Superior can expect to take their research on the lake by the spring of 2024. Those that are enrolled in UWS’ Lake Superior Research Institute will have the opportunity to study right on the waves. A 65-foot...
Take A Look Inside Duluth’s Central High School & Their Last Assembly
Duluth's Central High School closed in 2011, take a look inside the old high school before it's gone. There has always been some drama revolving around the building once home to Central High School. In June of this year, a sale was reported, however that deal ultimately fell through. Then...
Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
KEYC
Two teens arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teens are arrested following a brief foot pursuit in North Mankato Thursday morning. According to a release from North Mankato Police, they were alerted to a stolen vehicle from Owatonna that was traveling toward the Mankato area on Highway 169 around 7:30 Thursday morning. Officers and a Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent found the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on Highway 169 with two males inside. According to police, as they approached, the driver fled in reverse, crashing into a parked car. Both occupants then fled on food but were captured a short time later with out incident.
