This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. The Michigan Daily: What are you running for and where are you from?. Carrie Rheingans: My name is Carrie Rheingans, and my current title is Democratic nominee for the 47th State House of Representatives District. I’m also a lecturer in the University of Michigan School of Social Work. The 47th House District goes from the western quarter of Ann Arbor to western Washtenaw County and into southeast Jackson County. I am originally from Linden, Mich., which is at the border of Genesee and Livingston Counties, but my great-grandpa Rheingans was the minister at the Presbyterian church in Brooklyn, Mich., which is in this district. So I live on the eastern edge of the district, and he was the minister at the church in the western end of the district, so I feel like I’m a good fit for the district.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO