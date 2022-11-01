Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Notebook: Michigan gears up for the road ahead
Through the first month of the season, the No. 1 Michigan hockey team has come out of the gate at a blistering pace. Michigan coach Brandon Naurato is off to the best start through the first eight games behind the bench of any coach in Wolverines’ history, boasting a 7-1 record. Meanwhile, Michigan leads the nation in scoring offense at 5.25 goals per game, helping elevate the Wolverines to the top spot in the country.
Michigan Daily
The Michigan women’s soccer team’s season in review
The Big Ten Tournament began its first round of play on Sunday night while the Michigan women’s soccer team (7-8-3 Overall, 2-6-2 Big Ten) watched from home on the couch, having finished 11th in the Big Ten. A season that started full of promise ended in shambles as a domino effect of woes sent the Wolverines’ postseason hopes crashing down.
Michigan Daily
Entering the season, Michigan still looking for true point guard
Evaluating the No. 25 Michigan women’s basketball roster for the upcoming season, there’s one notable hole:. The Wolverines lack a true point guard. This year’s team features a number of talented guards, but none of them have consistently facilitated the offense. Last season, seniors Danielle Rauch and Amy Dilk occupied the position.
Michigan Daily
Abbie Telgenhof: It’s too early to judge Michigan
As I surveyed the room at Michigan Media Day, going through my list of interview questions, I knew I was prepared, but still somehow felt lost. It was as if I didn’t recognize half the players on the Michigan men’s basketball team. There was one more-than familiar face,...
Michigan Daily
Roster Breakdown: Dickinson leads team full of new faces
Last year, the Michigan men’s basketball team endured an up-and-down season that saw it go from a top-10 preseason favorite to a bubble team to an unlikely Sweet 16 squad. The Wolverines now enter this season full of fresh faces eager to take Michigan back to the top of the Big Ten and re-enter the national contender conversation. The team is unequivocally led by junior center Hunter Dickinson, the only returning starter from last season’s squad. But this roster lacks seven of its top nine scorers from last year. As Juwan Howard enters his fourth year as Michigan’s head coach, this is the most questions his roster has come into the season with.
Michigan Daily
Moyle’s leadership integral to team success
The game-winning goal was just the cherry on top for fifth-year forward Nolan Moyle. On Friday against Western Michigan, the Broncos’ third period power-play goal tied the game and left the Wolverines searching for a spark — anything, to galvanize their presence. A back-and-forth race, momentum had shifted in Western’s favor. That is, until Moyle stepped in.
Michigan Daily
Michigan ends season as Big Ten bottom feeders
The Michigan men’s soccer team has been repeatedly acquainted with the age-old adage of Murphy’s Law this season. That was evident on Sunday afternoon — when the Wolverines’ 3-2 loss to Penn State and Northwestern’s first conference win of the season, fueled by an 85th minute penalty kick, combined to keep Michigan out of the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in program history.
Michigan Daily
Michigan volleyball takes down Michigan State for 10th straight match
Rivalry week continued in Ann Arbor into Sunday when the Michigan volleyball team (14-8 overall, 5-7 Big Ten) took on Michigan State (10-13, 1-11) at the Crisler Center. The Wolverines’ win streak against the Spartans extended to 10 straight wins over the past five years. Michigan relied on defensive plays both at the net and in the back row to extend this streak.
Michigan Daily
To get the pieces to fit, Howard is sticking to the script
Five true freshmen. Two transfers. A first-time sophomore. A team manager turned walk-on. The No. 22 Michigan men’s basketball team’s enormous roster turnover is extensive — the Wolverines’ roster looks completely different from that of last year. But one thing that hasn’t changed is how Michigan coach Juwan Howard handles his team’s pre-season preparation.
Michigan Daily
Luke Schoonmaker filling Erick All’s shoes with ease
Entering the 2022 season, the Michigan football team seemed poised to tout a two-headed monster at tight end. Seniors Erick All and Luke Schoonmaker each returned after posting productive campaigns in 2021 and serving as the backbone of the Wolverines’ passing game. Three games into this season, though, that...
Michigan Daily
The Michigan Daily sits down with Michigan’s candidates for MI-47
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. The Michigan Daily: What are you running for and where are you from?. Carrie Rheingans: My name is Carrie Rheingans, and my current title is Democratic nominee for the 47th State House of Representatives District. I’m also a lecturer in the University of Michigan School of Social Work. The 47th House District goes from the western quarter of Ann Arbor to western Washtenaw County and into southeast Jackson County. I am originally from Linden, Mich., which is at the border of Genesee and Livingston Counties, but my great-grandpa Rheingans was the minister at the Presbyterian church in Brooklyn, Mich., which is in this district. So I live on the eastern edge of the district, and he was the minister at the church in the western end of the district, so I feel like I’m a good fit for the district.
Michigan Daily
From The Daily: Vote Baskett, Schmidt, Mohammad and Lapham for school board
After an extensive review, The Michigan Daily’s editorial board is endorsing Susan Baskett, Susan Schmidt, Rima Mohammad and Jeremy Lapham for Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education. This diverse group of candidates brings the experience and drive necessary to tackle the unique set of challenges facing AAPS today.
Michigan Daily
Defend Black Voters Coalition calls out Michigan corporations’ political activity
On Oct. 17, Ann Arbor City Council voted 10-1 to pass a resolution directing the City Administrator to look into ways the city could take prospective vendors’ political views and activities into account during its procurement processes. The resolution came after an advocacy effort from Defend Black Voters Coalition, a Detroit-based social justice coalition including Detroit Action, MOSES Action, Michigan People’s Campaign, Mothering Justice Action Fund, Emergent Justice and Color of Change.
Michigan Daily
Michigan in Color hosts its first annual Open MiC Night on the Diag
Lights, Camera, Action! As the sun started to set, crowds of students gathered on the Diag to watch their friends and peers light up the makeshift stage on the front steps of Hatcher Graduate Library. Students took the liberty of bringing their own blankets and snacks in preparation for the show. On Oct. 5, Michigan in Color hosted its first-ever annual Open MiC Night, a public event intended to showcase the talent of performers of Color on campus.
Michigan Daily
Black Student Union calls on UMich to increase support, advocates for Black students at rally
The University of Michigan’s Black Student Union (BSU) hosted a public address event titled “More Than Four” Tuesday evening. Members at the event presented the organization’s four-point platform that aims to support and advocate for Black students at the University. The platform’s four points call on the University to increase Black student admission, combat anti-Blackness, improve DEI policies and to help make K-12 education more equitable.
Michigan Daily
Why end-of-life paperwork is important even for young college students
This past June, two Phi Gamma Delta fraternity brothers at the University of Missouri were charged in the hazing of 19-year-old Danny Santulli. On Oct. 20, 2021, the then-freshman pledge had been forced to drink a liter of vodka in addition to being funnel-fed a beer. He arrived at the hospital in cardiac arrest, and experienced brain damage so severe that he currently lives wheelchair bound, blind and unable to communicate.
Michigan Daily
Pursuit of solitude on this bustling campus
At times, Ann Arbor grows restless: Students pass one another carelessly and in a hurry. Each bustles noisily, but none pause to listen. Sights and sounds of half a hundred comings and goings whittle me down to the bone. Feeling buried in the anarchic sounds of a tireless campus, I endeavor to make some time for myself; time to unwind and decompress in solitude and silence.
Michigan Daily
CSG meets to discuss cross-cultural event for student orgs, mental health on campus
The University of Michigan Central Student Government (CSG) met in hybrid format Tuesday night to discuss confirmations for positions within CSG, introduce the student organization Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) in Action and express support for the recent student organization cross-cultural event. To start the meeting, LSA junior Karthik Pasupula...
Michigan Daily
The 5 spookiest artifacts from the Kelsey Museum Halloween Tour
This Saturday, the Kelsey Museum of Archaeology hosted its second annual “Spooky, Weird, and Magical: Halloween with the Kelsey” tour. Led by docent Robin Little, the tour explored a variety of objects from the approximately 1,500 on permanent display through the lens of Halloween. Before we began, Little made clear: “When I say weird, I don’t mean weird in a negative way. I mean unusual. I am not putting any value judgment on the word ‘weird’.”
