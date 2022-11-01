Read full article on original website
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
The 76ers’ proposed arena could give Market East the lifeline it needs
Philadelphia sports teams — the best sports fans in the world — are on fire. The Phillies are in the World Series. The Eagles are 7-0, matching their record best start ever from 2004, the Philadelphia Union is going to the MLS Cup final for the first time, the 76ers are pulling things together, and the Flyers are off to a good start as well. I can’t remember when all of our teams had so much success and have generated so much excitement at the same time. All five major professional sports teams are poised for great success in the 2022-2023 seasons.
insideradio.com
Hall Of Fame Honors For Philly Sports Hosts Howard Eskin And Al Morganti.
A pair of Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1) hosts will receive Hall of Fame honors this month. Radio and TV veteran host and reporter Howard Eskin will be inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame and longtime morning co-host Al Morganti will be honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award for excellence in hockey journalism.
Philadelphia’s Oldest Bar Is Doing Something New Because Of The Phillies
Some Yankee fans seem to be climbing on the Philadelphia Phillies band wagon. I'm not sure if it's love for the Fanatics or disdain for the Asstros. It reminds me of many NY Giants fans (when Big Blue was bad) when they hopped aboard the Bills wagon. Who would have...
FOX43.com
Celebrating the World Series with a twist on cheesesteaks in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — A trip to Philadelphia wouldn't be complete without a cheesesteak, especially while the city's baseball team is competing in the World Series. FOX43's Sean Streicher found a restaurant that is merging the two things that Philadelphians hold most near and dear to their hearts. "We watch the...
visitphilly.com
Wall Street Journal: Philadelphia Is the “Sports Capital of the Universe”
What a time to be a Philly sports fan... Maybe you’ve heard that our sports team are having a moment. Let’s count the ways:. The Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series right now. The Philadelphia Union are in the MLS Championship game this coming Saturday. The Philadelphia...
Local barber offering special Phillies haircuts for World Series
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County barber is helping fans who have Philadelphia Phillies fever. Here at Sal's Barbershop, the owner has been busy over the last few weeks doing special haircuts to honor the Phillies.Carefully clipping and meticulously maneuvering."Not everyone can do it," barber Sal Giannone said.Giannone is fully focused as he shades in the famous Phillies P."I'm happy I can provide something that other barber shops really, they can't," Giannone said. "It's a specialty."Giannone runs Sal's Barbershop with nine locations in the area, including in Plymouth Meeting."This is not a regular Phillies P," he said. "This...
iheart.com
Restaurants In Philly Refusing To Feed The Astros
We all know the Astros are in Philadelphia for games 3, 4 and 5 the World Series. It seems they may be having trouble getting something to eat. Some restaurants are refusing to serve the Astros. One of those restaurants is Angelo's Pizzeria. What's up with that?!. Angelo's Pizzeria wasn't...
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
fox61.com
Philly pizzeria owner responds to viral video after he declined to cater for Astros
HOUSTON — "If you think that I've cooked for the Astros, you're outta your mind. We said no to them." That's the viral video circling social media that shows the owner of a famous Philadelphia pizzeria declining to serve the Houston Astros pizza while the team is in town for the World Series.
This Bryn Mawr Billionaire Pays Big Bucks for Phillies’ Success
Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton is the managing partner and principal owner of the Phillies.Image via CBS 3 Screenshot. Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton wasn’t always in the public eye. But in recent years, as the Philadelphia Phillies’ managing partner and principal owner, he’s become more well-known. And this season, Middleton is taking big risks with huge payoffs.
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
thefordhamram.com
Rowing Finds Success in Philadelphia
The Fordham women’s rowing team traveled to Philadelphia this past weekend to compete in the historic 2022 Head of the Schuylkill Regatta, finding significant success in a number of events throughout the day. Fordham launched eight boats total in the regatta, starting with the Freshman/Novice Four. With an impressive showing in their heat, the Fordham Novice Four put up a time of 15:09.653, finishing just behind the Philadelphia home team Temple University. The boat placed second, taking home a silver medal for their performance.
$3 million winning scratch-off ticket sold in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One lucky lottery customer is a new millionaire after winning $3 million on a scratch-off ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday. The winning "$3 Million Diamonds and Gold" ticket was sold at the L&P Express store at 5520 Whitaker Avenue, in Northeast Philly.The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
knightcrier.org
Grease for peace
GREASE EM! You know something’s going right in Philly sports when the light poles are shining with a fresh coat of lard. With a potential World Championship on the line, the time has come for Philadelphia City officials to begin preparations for what could be a ravenous night on Broad Street.
philadelphiaweekly.com
10 Best Spas in Philadelphia: Treat Yourself to a Relaxin Spa Trip
A full day of spa treatments can cost $750+. Choosing the right spa can mean the difference between a day of relaxation and a disappointing waste of money. Here’s a list of the best spas in Philadelphia to help you find your oasis of tranquility and get your money’s worth!
The Absolute Best Bars in South Jersey to Watch the World Series
For the first time in 13 years, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series. You told us the absolute best bars in South Jersey to watch the showdown against the Houston Astros. We asked, you answered! Yeah, you could sit home on your couch watching every hit and strike...
billypenn.com
Holmesburg prison survivor finds peace; Neighborhoods going homeowner → renter; Rotisserie chicken on an abandoned pier | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Holmesburg prison apology brings survivor’s daughter peace. Decades later, Philadelphia formally apologized for its part in the Holmesburg prison experiments that exposed incarcerated...
Philly Store Sells $3 Million Scratch-Off Ticket
One lucky Philadelphia resident won $3 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket purchased at a local store, according to state officials. Pennsylvania Lottery representatives said the L&P Express convenience store at 5520 Whitaker Avenue in the city's Lawncrest neighborhood sold the winning ticket, a $3 Million Diamonds and Gold Scratch-Off, for $30.
Dough Head Pizza joining cheesesteak hotspot
A new pizzeria is carving out its slice of South Philadelphia’s biggest cheesesteak destination. The common question for years has been Pat’s or Geno’s when it came time for a late-night food run. Now Dough Head’s Pizza is offering hungry people an alternative. Owned by Joe...
NBC Philadelphia
Cat Rescued From Train Tracks and Phillies Playoff Run Could Be Reason Why
There’s no measuring what this magical run by the Philadelphia Phillies has meant to the city. But for one family, they say they experienced a “Phillies miracle” over the weekend as the World Series managed to help save the life of their new four-legged friend. Edgar the...
