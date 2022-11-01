ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

The 76ers’ proposed arena could give Market East the lifeline it needs

Philadelphia sports teams — the best sports fans in the world — are on fire. The Phillies are in the World Series. The Eagles are 7-0, matching their record best start ever from 2004, the Philadelphia Union is going to the MLS Cup final for the first time, the 76ers are pulling things together, and the Flyers are off to a good start as well. I can’t remember when all of our teams had so much success and have generated so much excitement at the same time. All five major professional sports teams are poised for great success in the 2022-2023 seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
insideradio.com

Hall Of Fame Honors For Philly Sports Hosts Howard Eskin And Al Morganti.

A pair of Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1) hosts will receive Hall of Fame honors this month. Radio and TV veteran host and reporter Howard Eskin will be inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame and longtime morning co-host Al Morganti will be honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award for excellence in hockey journalism.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Local barber offering special Phillies haircuts for World Series

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County barber is helping fans who have Philadelphia Phillies fever. Here at Sal's Barbershop, the owner has been busy over the last few weeks doing special haircuts to honor the Phillies.Carefully clipping and meticulously maneuvering."Not everyone can do it," barber Sal Giannone said.Giannone is fully focused as he shades in the famous Phillies P."I'm happy I can provide something that other barber shops really, they can't," Giannone said. "It's a specialty."Giannone runs Sal's Barbershop with nine locations in the area, including in Plymouth Meeting."This is not a regular Phillies P," he said. "This...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
iheart.com

Restaurants In Philly Refusing To Feed The Astros

We all know the Astros are in Philadelphia for games 3, 4 and 5 the World Series. It seems they may be having trouble getting something to eat. Some restaurants are refusing to serve the Astros. One of those restaurants is Angelo's Pizzeria. What's up with that?!. Angelo's Pizzeria wasn't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

This Bryn Mawr Billionaire Pays Big Bucks for Phillies’ Success

Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton is the managing partner and principal owner of the Phillies.Image via CBS 3 Screenshot. Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton wasn’t always in the public eye. But in recent years, as the Philadelphia Phillies’ managing partner and principal owner, he’s become more well-known. And this season, Middleton is taking big risks with huge payoffs.
BRYN MAWR, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs

From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thefordhamram.com

Rowing Finds Success in Philadelphia

The Fordham women’s rowing team traveled to Philadelphia this past weekend to compete in the historic 2022 Head of the Schuylkill Regatta, finding significant success in a number of events throughout the day. Fordham launched eight boats total in the regatta, starting with the Freshman/Novice Four. With an impressive showing in their heat, the Fordham Novice Four put up a time of 15:09.653, finishing just behind the Philadelphia home team Temple University. The boat placed second, taking home a silver medal for their performance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA, PA
knightcrier.org

Grease for peace

GREASE EM! You know something’s going right in Philly sports when the light poles are shining with a fresh coat of lard. With a potential World Championship on the line, the time has come for Philadelphia City officials to begin preparations for what could be a ravenous night on Broad Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Holmesburg prison survivor finds peace; Neighborhoods going homeowner → renter; Rotisserie chicken on an abandoned pier | Morning roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Holmesburg prison apology brings survivor’s daughter peace. Decades later, Philadelphia formally apologized for its part in the Holmesburg prison experiments that exposed incarcerated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Store Sells $3 Million Scratch-Off Ticket

One lucky Philadelphia resident won $3 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket purchased at a local store, according to state officials. Pennsylvania Lottery representatives said the L&P Express convenience store at 5520 Whitaker Avenue in the city's Lawncrest neighborhood sold the winning ticket, a $3 Million Diamonds and Gold Scratch-Off, for $30.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

