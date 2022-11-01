ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Energy & Environment — Biden seeks to spotlight oil profits before midterms

By Zack Budryk
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35APS0_0iv39Hmz00
President Joe Biden listens to reporters questions after receiving his COVID-19 booster during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 , in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden is ramping up his criticism of the oil industry ahead of the midterms and amid major profits for the sector.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and UAE are looking to spur investment in green energy, and the leader of the UK is reconsidering attending a global climate summit.

This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk.

Biden seizes on oil profits before Election Day

The Biden administration is seizing on huge earnings calls from oil companies as it seeks to give voters a response to relatively high gasoline prices ahead of next week’s midterms.

President Biden has repeatedly sought to place blame on the industry for the high prices, but has ramped up his rhetoric in the wake of massive earnings.

And while analysts say that large parts of the price are set by the global oil market, not by individual companies, the optics of massive profits while Americans struggle with inflation gives the administration something to cling to.

In total, seven of the largest oil and gas companies combined raked in a total of tens of billions of dollars in third-quarter profits, according to recent earnings reports.

“If these companies were taking average profits on refining, instead of the profits they’re making today, gas prices would come down around 50 cents,” Biden tweeted Tuesday.

Some of the numbers:

  • BP on Tuesday reported $8.2 billion in third-quarter profits, up from $3.3 billion during the same period last year. The British oil giant announced it would boost its stock buybacks to a total of $8.5 billion this year and pay around $800 million in new windfall taxes enacted by the U.K.
  • Last week, ExxonMobil reported a record $19.7 billion in quarterly earnings, while Chevron and Shell also posted big numbers — $11.2 billion and $9.5 billion, respectively.
  • Other energy titans reported huge earnings Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum posted a $4.5 billion profit, an increase of nearly 550 percent compared to last year’s third quarter. Phillips 66 reported $5.4 billion in third-quarter profits, a 1,000 percent year-over-year increase.

Biden, during a speech on Monday, criticized the high earnings as a “windfall of war” citing the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on driving up oil prices. He threatened a “higher tax on their excess profits” and unspecified “other restrictions” if the companies do not increase production.

THE POLITICAL BACKDROP

Democrats are struggling to craft a winning midterm message as voters increasingly cite inflation as their top issue ahead of abortion and other topics ahead of Election Day.

  • Prices rose 8.2 percent over the last year ending in September, driven by massive price hikes for gas, rent and food that are draining Americans’ paychecks.
  • Biden has repeatedly sought to put blame on the oil industry, and has called on companies to drill more.

Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at the Oil Price Information Service, said oil producers have been “conservative” in their approach to new production, despite recent high prices, as there’s risk of fluctuation.

“Oil shale growth has not progressed on the path that a lot of people thought it would,” he said.

“I don’t think they’re breaking any laws, but almost every one of them has been very, very judicious, not wanting to go through another boom and bust period,” he added of industry.

Kloza said that industry — and he particularly discussed oil refiners — is benefiting from the current situation. But, he described it as similar to high profits made by various industries under capitalism, rather than something that’s unique to oil.

“Sometimes capitalism can have some real excesses in terms of what people make and what profits are rendered. That’s true probably for pharmaceutical companies. It was true in the old days with cigarettes and it’s true these days with fuel,” he said.

US, UAE aim to spur $100B in clean energy financing

The United States and United Arab Emirates are partnering on an effort to spur $100 billion in clean energy financing in both countries and the developing world, the White House announced on Tuesday.

The new Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE) has the goal of deploying 100 gigawatts of clean energy globally by 2035 and is focused on the development of low-emission energy sources.

PACE is built on four pillars: clean energy innovation, deployment and supply chains; carbon and methane management; nuclear energy; and industrial and transport decarbonization.

  • The U.S. and UAE plan to set up an expert group to measure progress in achieving the goal to catalyze $100 billion in investment.
  • The U.S. and UAE will put together a group of experts who will aim to pick priority projects and remove possible hurdles.

A press release from the UAE said that the effort will involve putting together both private and public funding.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on PACE that Biden is preparing to travel to Egypt for COP27, the annual United Nations climate conference that starts on Nov. 6.

The UAE will be hosting COP28 in 2023.

UK PRIME MINISTER RECONSIDERS COP ATTENDANCE

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office signaled he may still attend the COP27 climate summit, set to begin this weekend in Egypt, days after saying the prime minister would not be there.

On Thursday, a spokesman for 10 Downing St. told the BBC that the newly minted prime minister would not attend the United Nations summit, citing “other pressing domestic commitments.”

However, on Monday, Sunak’s office seemingly backtracked, telling the broadcaster Sunak’s plans were “under review.”

“The prime minister is focused on pressing domestic issues, most significantly preparing for the autumn statement, so any attendance at COP would depend on progress on preparation for that fiscal event, and that work is ongoing,” the spokesperson said. “The prime minister fully recognizes the importance of the COP summit and is fully committed to addressing climate change.”

Appearing on the broadcaster’s morning show “BBC Breakfast,” British Environment Minister Mark Spencer said “the U.K.’s very keen to play its part,” adding “if [Sunak’s] diary allows, he would want to go.” Spencer was noncommittal when the BBC’s Jon Kay asked if he was “softening us up for a U-turn.”

WHAT WE’RE READING

  • U.S. regulators want more data on Texas Freeport LNG plant before restart (Reuters)
  • What on Earth: How Phony Environmentalism Came to Sports (Sports Illustrated)
  • Nothing will change on climate until death toll rises in west, says Gabonese minister (The Guardian)
  • EPA determines water in Jackson, Mississippi, is safe to drink two months after treatment plant failure (CNN)

🚇 Lighter click: News for your holiday travel!

That’s it for today, thanks for reading. Check out The Hill’s Energy & Environment page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.

Comments / 7

Redneckpatriot
2d ago

Hippocrates, they pushed for the demise of fossil fuels. They promote electric everything, causing the gasoline and oil industry to retaliate. Now he’s putting the blame on the folks who his administration started attacking as soon as he took office.

Reply
9
George harrell
2d ago

Joe Bidens executive orders have caused high gas prices and food prices. not Russia as he tells us. he's selling oil from our emergency supply of oil in Texas and Louisiana to china. he's closed down the pipelines and drilling in the gulf of Mexico. he's refusing to let permits to drill but he's blaming the oil companies. for everything. he's a dictator and a fool. he says he's a Christian but supports abortion and homosexuality. he's a fake and a enemy of all decent people

Reply
7
Bob
2d ago

obidens reputation is a liar, blamer of others, child pervert, criminal and other character flaws that represent the DUMOCRATS in totality as their leader! Thus nothing he says or does is a surprise to the world!

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

Biden now considers telling American businesses to stop investing and expanding in Saudi Arabia after failing to get Kingdom to delay the OPEC production cut - and as Republicans demand he tap into domestic sources

One of the potential 'consequences' for Saudi Arabia backing an oil production cut is coming into focus, with a report the Biden administration may urge U.S. businesses not to invest in Saudi Arabia. The move, while voluntary in nature, could chip away at longstanding U.S.-Saudi business ties, at a time...
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden sends gifts to Hezbollah

As I approached Nabatiyeh, one of southern Lebanon ’s larger towns, Hezbollah flags began to outnumber Lebanese flags. Banners with the faces of Hezbollah members killed fighting in Syria fluttered from lampposts. It was two years ago, at the height of the U.S. maximum pressure campaign. I sat down for coffee with a number of locals, including men who spent time in Israeli prisons for terror offenses. Nothing prepared me for the anger. Not at Israel or the United States, but at Hezbollah and its patron, Iran .
The Atlantic

China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper

You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
Daily Mail

Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
The Hill

The Hill

748K+
Followers
87K+
Post
535M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy