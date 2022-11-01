Read full article on original website
2news.com
NTSB Investigating Lyon County Plane Crash
Two people had minor injuries after a crash during a training flight in Lyon County Monday. According to the Silver Springs Airport, the small plane crashed at 3:30 p.m. but at a slow speed so the impact was minor. Both the instructor and student were hospitalized but later released. The...
2news.com
Rollover Crash Near La Posada, Cordoba Under Investigation
Emergency crews had to cut a driver out of a pickup truck after it ended up in a ditch along La Posada Drive in Sparks Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Sparks Police tell us the driver was headed east near Cordoba when for some reason...
2news.com
Deputies Urge Caution While Driving in Cold Weather After Crash Causes Power Outage
Deputies urge caution while driving in cold temperatures after a driver lost control and hit a transformer causing a power outage in Sun Valley. The incident happened on East 1st Avenue after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The resulting outage temporarily affected a stop light at the intersection of 1st and Sun...
Officials: Injuries reported after icy crash involving 6 semis on I-80 in Nevada
The collisions caused significant traffic delays along the eastbound side of the highway, stretching into California. At least two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning that involved six tractor-trailer trucks and at least one car as light snow coated a stretch of Interstate 80 in Nevada near the California border, causing "icy conditions," emergency officials said.
KOLO TV Reno
Weather-related crashes impact roads in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police responded to three separate weather-related crashes in Fernley Thursday morning. All three crashes were in the area of the roundabout at U.S. 50 Alternate and Farm District Road. One crash involved five vehicles, another involved three, and the third crash involved a single...
KOLO TV Reno
2news.com
Police Identify Body Found in Reno, Ask For Help With Investigation
Reno Police have released the name of the woman found dead near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno earlier this week. They say Carol Herrera was found on Halloween in Lower Evans Canyon. Police say the circumstances leading up to her death are still being investigated by the...
FOX Reno
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in a ditch Wednesday morning. Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) firefighters and the Sparks Fire Department responded to single vehicle rollover crash at La Posada Dr near Cordoba Blvd. on Nov. 2.
2news.com
Cat Dies After Knocking Over Space Heater, Starting Fire Inside Trailer in Wadsworth
A space heater that was left on inside a trailer sparked a fire and killed a family cat in Wadsworth Thursday morning. Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue and North Lyon County Fire Protection District responded to the fire in the Smoke Shop RV Park after 9:15 a.m. Firefighters say the fire...
1 Man Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Reno on Saturday. The crash happened near Lemmon Valley Drive at around 2:43 a.m. According to the Police, the vehicle went off the left side of U.S. 395, struck a guardrail and overturned, and came to rest. The passenger...
2news.com
Power Restored to Sparks Customers, Cause Under Investigation
-- (November 1, 2022) 1,485 NV Energy customers are awaiting restoration of power near Disc Drive in Sparks. The cause is currently unknown. 6,807 were without power in Sparks when the outage began at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday night. This is in the area of Wedekind Regional Park. NV Energy says...
2news.com
Ramp, Lane Closures Begin Tonight in Reno and Sparks for Road Repair Projects
(November 3, 2022) – Overnight ramp and lane closures start tonight on Interstate 80 in downtown Reno and in Sparks as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) undertakes two separate road repair projects. Drivers will see the following overnight closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on November 3...
2news.com
Churchill County Deputies Say 2 Kids Killed in Off-Roading Crash at Sand Mountain
The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office says two kids were killed in an off-roading crash at the Sand Mountain Recreation Area this past weekend. Deputies say the kids were riding in a Can-am side-by-side driven by an adult when it rolled over. Deputies say one kid died on scene, while...
2news.com
Police Investigate Suspicious Death Near Shale Court in Reno
Police say they're investigating a suspicious death near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno. Scene photos show several officers and forensic officials walking on a hillside near a home. Police say they called out to Lower Evans Canyon where someone found human remains. Due to darkness, Washoe County...
2news.com
Passenger Killed in North Valleys Rollover Crash
Nevada Sate Police responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. 395 around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Troopers say a car was driving southbound on U.S. 395 when it drove off the roadway and struck the guardrail on its left, then overturned onto the northbound side. An unidentified male...
2news.com
Man Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff in Sun Valley
A man is facing kidnapping, assault, battery and burglary charges after an alleged hours-long standoff with deputies in Sun Valley. Deputies say they were originally called to Renown Regional Medical Center on the report of a battery. Deputies say they later found the suspect's car in the 5600 block of...
KOLO TV Reno
mynews4.com
KOLO TV Reno
