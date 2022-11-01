ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete man hits $1 million on $5 lotto ticket

November 3, 2022 - It might not be the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but a St. Petersburg man did claim the $1 million top prize on a Florida Lotter scratch-off ticket. According to a release Tuesday, Sheldon Jackson, 46, claimed one of the $5 Monopoly Doubler jackpot’s highest rewards at the Lottery’s Tampa office. Jackson took a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985. The DQ Food Mart at 1730 4th St. S. sold him the winning ticket and will receive a $2,000 commission. Despite the game launching in January, only three of the 12 top prizes have been claimed. Lottery officials expect the Powerball jackpot to soar to $1.5 billion and approach a world record after no players matched all six numbers Wednesday night.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cbs12.com

Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
wtvy.com

$2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A winning $2 million Powerball ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing was purchased at the Flora-Bama Liquor store according to the Florida Lottery. The ticket was one of two tickets purchased in Florida that had a jackpot of a million or more. The one purchased at the Flora-Bama had a jackpot of $2 million, matching 5-of-5, with PowerPlay and the other ticket with a $1 million jackpot was purchased at a Winn-Dixie in Riverview, Fla.
FLORIDA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Dade City, FL

Florida has always been a destination of surprises. Tucked in its small cities are unique sights equally picturesque as the beach destinations and summer activities along its coasts. A perfect example is the small and unassuming town of Dade City, the county seat of Pasco County, located on the west...
DADE CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Free shot clinic for dogs to be held on Nov. 5

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone with a dog that is in need of some vaccinations, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has an upcoming event just for you. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the animal shelter is hosting the 14th annual Free Shot Clinic for Dogs event which provides free DA2PP and rabies vaccines for 1,000 dogs.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Firefighters put out scrapyard fire in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters worked to extinguish a scrapyard fire in Tampa Thursday evening, according to Hillsborough Fire Rescue. The call reportedly came in at around 4:38 p.m. on a report of "visible smoke and flames" near the area of South 50th Street and Austin Street. Firefighters found that a shop full of trailers and trucks were on fire, Hillsborough Fire Rescue reports.
TAMPA, FL
amisun.com

The death of old Florida

Florida’s changed a lot in the over 20 years I’ve lived on the Gulf coast, and it’s changed even more as a result of COVID-19. But the biggest change to southwest Florida and the entire coastline south of Tampa may come as a result of Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
Radio Ink

Morrison Comes Home to Tampa

IHeartMedia announced Tuesday that Ashley Morrison has been named PD at US103.5 in Tampa. Morrison joins iHeart in Tampa from Cox Media Group in Orlando, where she most recently served as APD and morning show co-host for WWKA-FM. She was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. Morrison will...
TAMPA, FL
