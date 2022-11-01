Read full article on original website
A Tampa Man Just Won $1M In The Florida Lottery & Here Are Your Odds For An Instant Win
A man in Tampa, FL didn't wait for the Powerball. In fact, he got an instant win of $1 million by playing the Florida lottery on a scratch-off that is worth $50. The winner, Ramon Diaz Moreno, purchased a 500X THE CASH from the Town & Country Beverage, a local convenience store located on Ambassador Drive, the Florida lottery reported Tuesday.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete man hits $1 million on $5 lotto ticket
November 3, 2022 - It might not be the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but a St. Petersburg man did claim the $1 million top prize on a Florida Lotter scratch-off ticket. According to a release Tuesday, Sheldon Jackson, 46, claimed one of the $5 Monopoly Doubler jackpot’s highest rewards at the Lottery’s Tampa office. Jackson took a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985. The DQ Food Mart at 1730 4th St. S. sold him the winning ticket and will receive a $2,000 commission. Despite the game launching in January, only three of the 12 top prizes have been claimed. Lottery officials expect the Powerball jackpot to soar to $1.5 billion and approach a world record after no players matched all six numbers Wednesday night.
These Florida cities rank high in best US cities to retire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida livin' isn't too bad — and we're not the only ones who think so. U.S. News just dropped its 2022-2023 list of best places to retire across the nation and several cities in the Tampa Bay area made the top half of the list.
Powerball lottery jackpot grows to near-record $1.5B
With no winner, the jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.5 billion with a cash value of $745.9 million.
Powerball jackpot grows to $1.2B; $2M ticket sold in Florida
No one became a billionaire, but there were some winners.
cbs12.com
Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
Things to Do in Tampa Clearwater & St. Pete in November
Thing to Do in November in Tampa, Clearwater & St. Pete Get out and explore...
Woman yanked out of SUV during Tampa carjacking; minors sought
Surveillance video shows the moment a woman sitting in an SUV was yanked out of the vehicle by a young carjacker in Tampa.
wtvy.com
$2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A winning $2 million Powerball ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing was purchased at the Flora-Bama Liquor store according to the Florida Lottery. The ticket was one of two tickets purchased in Florida that had a jackpot of a million or more. The one purchased at the Flora-Bama had a jackpot of $2 million, matching 5-of-5, with PowerPlay and the other ticket with a $1 million jackpot was purchased at a Winn-Dixie in Riverview, Fla.
2 Tampa restaurants named best in Florida for Thanksgiving
Two restaurants in Tampa have been named two of the best in Florida for Thanksgiving meals by a travel blog.
‘It was super mean’: Woman takes entire buckets of Halloween candy from Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was caught on video taking a home’s entire candy supply for herself Halloween night while in costume. Popular YouTube streamer Andy Signore, host of Popcorned Planet, told WFLA he was out trick-or-treating with his family when he saw what happened on the doorbell’s app. “I caught it happening LIVE, […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Dade City, FL
Florida has always been a destination of surprises. Tucked in its small cities are unique sights equally picturesque as the beach destinations and summer activities along its coasts. A perfect example is the small and unassuming town of Dade City, the county seat of Pasco County, located on the west...
Free shot clinic for dogs to be held on Nov. 5
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone with a dog that is in need of some vaccinations, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has an upcoming event just for you. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the animal shelter is hosting the 14th annual Free Shot Clinic for Dogs event which provides free DA2PP and rabies vaccines for 1,000 dogs.
Dick Vitale ‘heartbroken’ after Sarasota man’s fake $3M pledge to kids’ charity
A Sarasota man who promised to donate millions to charity and used a false identity in an attempt to buy several properties valued over $23 million is now facing time behind bars, authorities announced Wednesday.
Firefighters put out scrapyard fire in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters worked to extinguish a scrapyard fire in Tampa Thursday evening, according to Hillsborough Fire Rescue. The call reportedly came in at around 4:38 p.m. on a report of "visible smoke and flames" near the area of South 50th Street and Austin Street. Firefighters found that a shop full of trailers and trucks were on fire, Hillsborough Fire Rescue reports.
Florida candidates visit Tampa Bay area days before midterm election
TAMPA, Fla. — If there was any question about just how important the Tampa Bay region is for political campaigns as we head into the stretch of the upcoming midterm election, this should put any doubt to rest. Several candidates that will be on the ballot on Nov. 8...
amisun.com
The death of old Florida
Florida’s changed a lot in the over 20 years I’ve lived on the Gulf coast, and it’s changed even more as a result of COVID-19. But the biggest change to southwest Florida and the entire coastline south of Tampa may come as a result of Hurricane Ian.
Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa
Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa Tuesday night.
Radio Ink
Morrison Comes Home to Tampa
IHeartMedia announced Tuesday that Ashley Morrison has been named PD at US103.5 in Tampa. Morrison joins iHeart in Tampa from Cox Media Group in Orlando, where she most recently served as APD and morning show co-host for WWKA-FM. She was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. Morrison will...
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announces annual pass launch
FLA) - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced its annual pass launch with benefits and a vibrant event lineup, including Mardi Gras, summer events and Christmas Town, on Tuesday.
