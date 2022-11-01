Read full article on original website
Laredo Native, Actor Rogelio T. Ramos Gomez-Rejón Conducting Acting Seminars at TAMIU Nov. 8, 15, 17
Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) students will have an opportunity to learn about the craft of acting in a special workshop series conducted by Artist in Residence and actor, Rogelio T. Ramos Gomez-Rejón. Ramos is a film, television, and voice actor whose career in Hollywood spans almost two decades....
Laredo College announces details of 75th anniversary gala
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College is celebrating 75 years of educating the Laredo Community and its inviting the public to be a part of the celebration. On Wednesday, the college announced the details of its ‘West End Diamond Roundup’ Gala in the Kazen Center building. Dr. Minita...
City of Laredo extends cemetery hours for All Souls Day
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Families around the Gateway City are honoring those who have passed away as part of All Souls Day or Dia de los Muertos celebration. If you have an 8 to 5 job or 9 to 6, and wish to visit family or friends at the cemetery, the City of Laredo Cemetery is extending its hours until 9:30 p.m.
City of Laredo to hold Halloween Jamaica
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Plenty of kids and families will be hitting the streets for some trick-or-treating this Halloween. For those who prefer to stay in one place, the City of Laredo will be hosting a Halloween Jamaica. The event will take place at the Cigarroa Recreation Center at 2201...
‘Las Catrinas’ at historic Laredo home for Day of the Dead event
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An organization is inviting the community for a Day of the Dead celebration at one of Laredo’s historic homes. Known as the Women of the Stage, the group comes together to create arts and crafts and in turn gives them back to the community. On Wednesday, November 2, the women will be dressed as a Catrina, a symbol featured for the Day of the Dead celebration at the Canseco Home. The public can go, take pictures with them or of the pumpkin patch on display at the garden.
United ISD ranked third in Texas for growth among bilingual students
Among 400 participating school districts across Texas, Laredo’s United Independent School District was nominated as a top 10 finalist by the Summit K12 program and finished in third place for Large Districts of the Year for Growth in Emergent Bilingual Students. The nominations and rankings were determined in large...
Ryan Elementary holds second annual Trunk-or-Treat
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A school with 70 years of history celebrates a new Halloween tradition. For the second year, Ryan Elementary held its Trunk-or-Treat event. Students went to several booths on campus filled with candies and goodies. Each booth was decorated as a different theme. Nixon cheerleaders and the...
Paranormal team investigates KGNS building
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Every October, KGNS gets into the spooky spirit and for the past weeks, our Alex Cano followed a group of paranormal investigators who have made it their mission to record the unexplained phenomena. For the past 6 years, Torres Paranormal Investigators has been on a mission to...
Laredo’s Massive Maracas featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo art teacher and her group of starving artists are shaken up but for good reasons; after being featured in ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not’ series. United South Middle School Teacher Monika Sanchez has been known for creating massive paper-mache sculptures from...
What is your favorite movie based in Laredo?
From teen movies to horror, Laredo has been the location for some amazing films over the years. It's a wonderful feeling to see your familiar landscapes and architectures on the big screen. What's your favorite movie based in Laredo?
Martin High School placed on brief lockdown after school hours
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo high school goes on a brief lockdown after school hours. According to KGNS sources, Martin High School was placed on a lockdown on Tuesday afternoon at around 5 p.m. No word on the nature of what caused the procedure, or how many people were...
LISD reports two active cases of COVID-19 among students
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While the coronavirus pandemic seems like it’s a thing of the past, the Laredo Independent School District is reporting two active cases of COVID-19 among its students. The board of director met on Monday morning where it came out that the cases involve an elementary...
LISD officials release more information on Martin High School lockdown
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - LISD officials are releasing more information about an incident that prompted a brief lockdown at a Laredo high school. The incident happened on Tuesday at around 5 p.m. when KGNS News received a tip regarding a lockdown at Martin High School. Laredo ISD confirmed the school...
Kansas City Southern breaks ground on international railway bridge
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A multi-million project is coming to fruition in the Gateway City. After years of planning, the Kansas City Southern Railway Company broke ground on its latest developments, a railroad bridge. This new project will allow the Gateway City to get even more connected with Mexico. This...
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Laredo?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
Showers End Tuesday, Warming Late Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist gulf air is moving into our area in the lower atmosphere. Higher up, upper level winds are accelerating into a band of high jet stream winds to our northeast, and a wave in the upper level wind flow is approaching from the west. These are ingredients for shower activity to occur in scattered, mainly light fashion this evening, and then more widespread rain late tonight into Tuesday morning. Southerly winds will begin to transport warmer weather into our area Wednesday, and especially during Thursday and Friday.
Border Patrol and DPS bust two stash houses
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Sector Border Patrol, together with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) shut down two stash houses on Tuesday, November 1. The first was at a house located at Balcones Drive and the other at Creosote Loop. In total, 34 individuals were taken in. After...
How cold does it get in Laredo?
How many days in a year does the temperature fall below 15 °F?
City of Laredo sees an increase in overdose deaths
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The new year is just two months away and an alarming and dangerous trend has City of Laredo officials speaking out. The number of overdoses are close to doubling last year’s reported cases. The crisis has led several agencies to join forces to fight this...
Laredo officials say migrant woman was mauled to death by dog
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is releasing more details regarding the death of a migrant woman who was found dead in south Laredo. Residents who live near the 300 block of River Front are shaken up after learning about a woman who was found dead with bite marks on Tuesday morning.
