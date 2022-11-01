ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

vegas24seven.com

Wicked Donuts Debuts Holidays Themed Donuts

Jumping on the current popular trend of making sweets that look like something else, such as Netflix’s “Is It Cake?”, Chef Robert Teddy of Wicked Donuts has created the THANKSGIVING DONUT DINNER to fool and delight. A savory dinner made of delicious donuts in the guise of a traditional Thanksgiving menu.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Winter holiday watering schedule

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 100% of the water used outdoors is lost to our community forever. Water only 1 day a week through Feb. It’s the law!. Change your watering clock now to avoid costly fines. Find your assigned watering day at snwa.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Downtown Summerlin’s new Bagel Nook has something for everyone

Glimpse the offerings inside the new Bagel Nook eatery at Downtown Summerlin (near Capriotti’s at the southern end of the complex) and it’s easy to jump to conclusions. Wildly colorful creations like the Fruity Pebble Overload ($9), a cereal-studded bagel with birthday cake-flavored cream cheese and fresh sliced strawberries, or the seasonal pumpkin bagel—which looks more like a pumpkin than a bagel—could lead to premature or dismissive opinions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

City of Las Vegas to host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says it will host a Tamale and Mariachi Festival next month. According to a news release, the event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors on Centennial Plaza at The Historic Fifth Street School.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Palms donates $100,000 celebrating reopening of Vetri Cucina

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Italian restaurant is reopening at Palms Casino Resort after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Vetri Cucina celebrated its return to the valley on Tuesday, November 1. The restaurant marked the grand opening with a $100,000 donation to Just One Project from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Annual 'Día de Muertos' celebration at Springs Preserve sells out

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local 'Día de Los Muertos' ("Day of the Dead") multiple-day event has officially sold out ahead of Friday's opening day. The annual Día de Muertos Festival, scheduled to run from Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6, at The Springs Preserve, is sold out and will no longer sell tickets at the gate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

10 Las Vegas Holiday Events That Will Bring You Joy

December is approaching fast and to embrace the celebratory spirit, you have to check out these Las Vegas holiday events!. If one thing is always true, it’s that Vegas never does anything in halves. The holidays are no exception! From mazes to botanical gardens to 100-foot-tall Christmas trees, Christmas in Las Vegas is an experience unlike any other. Come on down and be wowed by the variety of adventures the city has to offer. Vegas hardly ever gets snow, but unpack those Christmas sweaters because 2022 is going to look like a Hallmark movie come to life.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Winter watering schedule goes into effect starting November 1

Las Vegas (KSNV) — More changes go into effect on Tuesday for your watering schedule. Starting November 1, locals can only water their lawns once a week. This is a part of the Southern Nevada Water Authorities' winter watering schedule. MORE ON NEWS 3 | New Museum of Illusions...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES

SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES. South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa will be ringing the new year in with multiple entertainment experiences on Friday, Dec. 31. Each experience will include a champagne toast and balloon drop as the clock strikes midnight. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/entertainment. Guests must be 21 or older.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Sunset Park'd' food truck festival returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The food truck festival "Sunset Park'd" is returning to Las Vegas this weekend. Clark County Parks and Recreation says the event will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sunset Park. Some of the valley's best food trucks will be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2022 Light The Night walk

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's annual 'Light Night' walk is back this weekend. Joining us now from the Westgate is "The light the night corporate walk chair", Gordon Prouty, and the 2022 honored hero, Dillon Cassell.
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Las Vegas

Most people think of dazzling clothes, late-night casinos, bachelor parties, and vibrant clubs when someone mentions Las Vegas. However, this bright city offers more than just the typical tourist attractions. Next time you visit, why not look for some of the most haunted places near Las Vegas? You can take a walking ghost tour and listen to local ghost stories. Who knows, you may actually see a spirit in one of these places!
LAS VEGAS, NV

