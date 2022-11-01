Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Glittering Lights holiday experience set to open Nov. 10
Las Vegas' popular holiday lights drive-thru display Glittering Lights will open at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Thursday, Nov. 10 for its 2022-23 season.
vegas24seven.com
Wicked Donuts Debuts Holidays Themed Donuts
Jumping on the current popular trend of making sweets that look like something else, such as Netflix’s “Is It Cake?”, Chef Robert Teddy of Wicked Donuts has created the THANKSGIVING DONUT DINNER to fool and delight. A savory dinner made of delicious donuts in the guise of a traditional Thanksgiving menu.
news3lv.com
WEATHER! Snow returns to mountains outside Las Vegas with cold, wet weather
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Snow is back on the mountains outside Las Vegas thanks to some cold, wet weather Thursday. Web cameras showed Lee Canyon with plenty of fresh powder at its chair lift. A spokesperson says the resort got nearly 4 inches of snow overnight. Southern Nevada woke...
news3lv.com
Winter holiday watering schedule
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 100% of the water used outdoors is lost to our community forever. Water only 1 day a week through Feb. It’s the law!. Change your watering clock now to avoid costly fines. Find your assigned watering day at snwa.com.
Snow at Mount Charleston, chilly temps, possible showers for Las Vegas valley
Winter has arrived and it's happening at Lee Canyon. Snow began falling Thursday morning at the resort, which is about 50 minutes northwest of Las Vegas.
pvtimes.com
WHAT’S GOING ON: Arts fests, craft fairs, hot air balloons, live music and comedy shows
The Elks Lodge will be hosting a craft show by local artists from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and if you come hungry you can purchase a delicious lunch or a cocktail. Start your holiday shopping early so you can rest during the holidays. FRIDAY, NOV. 4.
Las Vegas Weekly
Downtown Summerlin’s new Bagel Nook has something for everyone
Glimpse the offerings inside the new Bagel Nook eatery at Downtown Summerlin (near Capriotti’s at the southern end of the complex) and it’s easy to jump to conclusions. Wildly colorful creations like the Fruity Pebble Overload ($9), a cereal-studded bagel with birthday cake-flavored cream cheese and fresh sliced strawberries, or the seasonal pumpkin bagel—which looks more like a pumpkin than a bagel—could lead to premature or dismissive opinions.
Fox5 KVVU
City of Las Vegas to host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says it will host a Tamale and Mariachi Festival next month. According to a news release, the event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors on Centennial Plaza at The Historic Fifth Street School.
news3lv.com
Neon Feast's Al Mancini talks dining events and arrivals around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On the Strip and off the Strip, Al Mancini and the team at Neon Feast has you covered. Al joined us to talk about all the new happenings in Las Vegas, with openings at resorts and other events.
news3lv.com
Palms donates $100,000 celebrating reopening of Vetri Cucina
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Italian restaurant is reopening at Palms Casino Resort after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Vetri Cucina celebrated its return to the valley on Tuesday, November 1. The restaurant marked the grand opening with a $100,000 donation to Just One Project from...
news3lv.com
Annual 'Día de Muertos' celebration at Springs Preserve sells out
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local 'Día de Los Muertos' ("Day of the Dead") multiple-day event has officially sold out ahead of Friday's opening day. The annual Día de Muertos Festival, scheduled to run from Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6, at The Springs Preserve, is sold out and will no longer sell tickets at the gate.
963kklz.com
10 Las Vegas Holiday Events That Will Bring You Joy
December is approaching fast and to embrace the celebratory spirit, you have to check out these Las Vegas holiday events!. If one thing is always true, it’s that Vegas never does anything in halves. The holidays are no exception! From mazes to botanical gardens to 100-foot-tall Christmas trees, Christmas in Las Vegas is an experience unlike any other. Come on down and be wowed by the variety of adventures the city has to offer. Vegas hardly ever gets snow, but unpack those Christmas sweaters because 2022 is going to look like a Hallmark movie come to life.
news3lv.com
Winter watering schedule goes into effect starting November 1
Las Vegas (KSNV) — More changes go into effect on Tuesday for your watering schedule. Starting November 1, locals can only water their lawns once a week. This is a part of the Southern Nevada Water Authorities' winter watering schedule. MORE ON NEWS 3 | New Museum of Illusions...
vegas24seven.com
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES. South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa will be ringing the new year in with multiple entertainment experiences on Friday, Dec. 31. Each experience will include a champagne toast and balloon drop as the clock strikes midnight. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/entertainment. Guests must be 21 or older.
news3lv.com
'Merry Driftmas' returns to support Las Vegas families in need
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Merry Driftmas" is an annual charity drift event that supports local families in need. Dino Child joined us to talk about what you can expect and how they support the community.
news3lv.com
'Sunset Park'd' food truck festival returns to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The food truck festival "Sunset Park'd" is returning to Las Vegas this weekend. Clark County Parks and Recreation says the event will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sunset Park. Some of the valley's best food trucks will be...
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “The Boy in Fox Ridge Park”
Las Vegas (KLAS)- In this Haunted History story, Mercedes Martinez stopped by Fox Ridge Park in Henderson, where legend has it, a young boy who died there is now haunting the park. Mercedes enlisted the help of some local ghost hunters and a psychic to see if they could track the boy’s spirit down.
news3lv.com
2022 Light The Night walk
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's annual 'Light Night' walk is back this weekend. Joining us now from the Westgate is "The light the night corporate walk chair", Gordon Prouty, and the 2022 honored hero, Dillon Cassell.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Las Vegas
Most people think of dazzling clothes, late-night casinos, bachelor parties, and vibrant clubs when someone mentions Las Vegas. However, this bright city offers more than just the typical tourist attractions. Next time you visit, why not look for some of the most haunted places near Las Vegas? You can take a walking ghost tour and listen to local ghost stories. Who knows, you may actually see a spirit in one of these places!
