NY man accused of faking son’s death arrested on additional charges

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County man accused of faking his son’s death was arrested on additional charges, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say that on November 1, Kaleb D. Stevens, 30, of Adams, was arrested for the second time after he allegedly faked his son’s death for monetary donations.

Troopers say Stevens told co-workers that his son died of stage 3 leukemia on August 4 at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and he needed money for his funeral. An investigation led by State Police determined that Steven’s son was not sick nor deceased, and the story was made up.

Stevens was previously arrested on October 9 on the charges of fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree scheme to defraud.

According to NYSP, an administrative assistant for FineLine Constructors LLC recently told State Police that Stevens was a previous employee of the company. State Police said in the press release that the assistant explained how Stevens “began having breakdowns at work” in early August 2022. He later informed his coworkers and bosses that his son Carter passed away from cancer.

The administrative assistant further explained to State Police that Stevens also told everyone how “distraught he and his family were,” and he was unable to afford a funeral, claiming that he had been recently scammed.

FineLine Constructors LLC employees began to donate money to Stevens, which was made in cash and on GoFundMe.com, the NYSP press release said. Additionally, the company paid Stevens 32.5 hours of bereavement, which totaled $510. Police say cash donations totaled $1,070.

As a result, Police further arrested Stevens on the charges of fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree scheme to defraud.

Stevens was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Jefferson County CAP court on November 16.

