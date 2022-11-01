ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

CBS Boston

RSV forcing Boston Children's Hospital to postpone some procedures

BOSTON - Boston Children's Hospital is delaying some procedures as cases of RSV spread.Dr. Daniel Rauch, a hospitalist with Children's, told The New York Times that some elective surgeries are being postponed to make room for more kids with respiratory illness. The newspaper reports that pediatric hospitals all over the country are overwhelmed by RSV, which is causing longer wait times in the ER for children with non-life-threatening conditions like broken legs or dog bites. A medical director at Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore told The Times, "This is the pediatrician's Covid. This is our March 2020."Boston Children's Hospital said...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

My daily walk through Boston’s suffering and wealth

I’d heard before I moved to Boston that the city had a segregated past. I knew the Red Sox were the last team to integrate, 12 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier. I heard that fans yelled racial slurs at Bill Russell, even though he led the Celtics to 10 championships. I read about the riots and protests of the 1970s and 1980s in response to the desegregation of public schools.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Children’s Hospital to scale back elective surgeries

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Children’s hospital is planning to scale back elective surgeries to manage a large rise in cases, the hospital announced Wednesday. Administrators said a combination of RSV, seasonal illness, and behavioral health issues are causing patient numbers and wait times to skyrocket. “We review elective procedures...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Op-ed: Northeastern transfer students aren’t treated like other students

Transferring colleges is a stressful process as it is — students have to deal with transferring credits, making new friends and being in a new environment — but it is an adjustment that is only made harder with a lack of resources offered to newcomers at Northeastern, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students that transfer to Northeastern do not receive the same experiences and opportunities as those who started as first-years do. Once the acceptance letter excitement wears off, transfers are hit with the harsh reality of finding housing, independently navigating campus and simply meeting friends.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Dorchester Residents Express Concern About Ability to Heat Homes This Winter

People in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood are concerned about rising costs to heat their homes this winter. Beginning this month, many Massachusetts residents are paying more for energy. National Grid's winter price hikes went into effect Tuesday, meaning the average monthly electric bill will go up by 64%, and the average...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Here’s the scoop on the new textile and mattress waste ban

Thinking about throwing out that old mattress or maybe some tattered towels or stained duvet cover with the weekly trash? Well, think again. Starting on Tuesday, November 1st, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is expanding its waste disposal ban. So what does that mean exactly?. For waste disposal...
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

With Harvard Square Darwin’s Location Set to Close, Workers Gather at Owners’ House

Darwin's workers gathered at Cambridge City Hall Sunday to protest the closure of the coffee shop chain's Harvard Square location. By Brandon L. Kingdollar. The popular Boston-area coffee chain Darwin’s Ltd. announced plans to close the store’s original Harvard Square location at the end of the month, prompting some workers to stage a protest at Cambridge City Hall on Sunday denouncing the move.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

