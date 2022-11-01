ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

alreporter.com

Jefferson County lawmakers to file bill to outlaw exhibition driving

Members of the Jefferson County state legislative delegation, joined by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, announced on Tuesday their intention to file legislation for the upcoming regular legislative session to create criminal penalties for so-called “exhibition driving” statewide, according to a statement from the city of Birmingham. The bill,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Shelby Co. voters will decide local Amendment 1

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Shelby County voters will decide Local Amendment 1 on Tuesday. It would amend the state constitution, but only apply to Shelby County. It has to do with low-speed vehicles. A street-legal golf cart is one example of an LSV. They’re different than the carts you’d drive on a golf course. They have vehicle identification numbers, so they can be registered. They’re also equipped with various safety features like seatbelts, headlights and rear-view mirrors.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama leaders to introduce bill targeting exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham leaders are putting forth a new effort to address street racing and exhibition driving in the city. On Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin was joined by members of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation to discuss new legislation that would be pre-filed in both the Alabama House of Representatives and the Alabama […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Former Alabama prison officer charged with smuggling in prohibited items

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A former corrections officer has been charged in a plot to smuggle prohibited items into a prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Prim Escalona, Wilson Clemons, also known as "Mario Lopez" and "My Granddaddy Otis", 32, of Jasper, is charged with conspiracy and another charge.
JASPER, AL
Literary Hub

Confronting the South’s Tradition of Racist Terror

When I finished my debut novel, The Confessions of Matthew Strong, I planned a trip to Birmingham, Alabama to search for the plantation homes and graveyards of the southern slaveholders who inspired the book. Yet, when my wife suggested I bring my 14-year-old daughter with me, I hesitated. After all...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Miles Law School; Alabama State University; P.D. Jackson-Olin High School.

Political experience: Elected district attorney in 2018; appointed to job in 2017, becoming the first Black district attorney for the Jefferson County Birmingham Division. Professional experience: Worked in Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for 15 years, including as chief deputy district attorney; currently instructor at Miles College School of Law, where he teaches criminal law and criminal procedure; former adjunct professor, Jefferson State Community College; former adjunct professor, Birmingham School of Law; former adjunct professor, National Advocacy Center for District Attorneys.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

2022 General Election—what to know for Jefferson County

It’s about that time to head to the polls. From how to find your polling place to who’s on the ballot, here’s everything you need to know for the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, November 8. Mark your calendars. We’re nearing election day. Voter registration is open...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigating Hispanic-targeted robberies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There is an alarming trend of Hispanic people being robbed at gunpoint in the Birmingham community. Police say that most in the Hispanic community carry a lot of cash. This is one of the reasons why officers believe they are being targeted right now. It’s only getting worse by the day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Sewer amendment on ballot affects Shelby County residents

When voters make their way to go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, they will have a chance to vote on Statewide Amendment #8 that is specific to Shelby County. It states: “Relating to Shelby County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to bring certain privately owned sewer systems that use public rights-of-way of public roads under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission under certain conditions (Proposed by Act 2021-199).”
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham falls lawsuit against church-run development company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Episcopal District Development and Birmingham Annual Conference Fifth Episcopal District C.M.E. Church for failing to complete construction of a church building, offices, and day care facility. The city gave the land to Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Widower awarded $6.3 million against Alabama ambulance company

A Calhoun County jury has returned a multi-million-dollar verdict against Anniston Emergency Medical Services Inc., awarding the sum to a Wellborn man whose wife died while waiting for medical care in 2016. The plaintiff, Walter Ellswick, filed suit after his wife, Charlotte Ellswick, died May 28, 2016. According to Ellswick’s...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

