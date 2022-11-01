Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
alreporter.com
Jefferson County lawmakers to file bill to outlaw exhibition driving
Members of the Jefferson County state legislative delegation, joined by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, announced on Tuesday their intention to file legislation for the upcoming regular legislative session to create criminal penalties for so-called “exhibition driving” statewide, according to a statement from the city of Birmingham. The bill,...
wvtm13.com
Shelby Co. voters will decide local Amendment 1
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — Shelby County voters will decide Local Amendment 1 on Tuesday. It would amend the state constitution, but only apply to Shelby County. It has to do with low-speed vehicles. A street-legal golf cart is one example of an LSV. They’re different than the carts you’d drive on a golf course. They have vehicle identification numbers, so they can be registered. They’re also equipped with various safety features like seatbelts, headlights and rear-view mirrors.
Alabama leaders to introduce bill targeting exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham leaders are putting forth a new effort to address street racing and exhibition driving in the city. On Tuesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin was joined by members of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation to discuss new legislation that would be pre-filed in both the Alabama House of Representatives and the Alabama […]
birminghamtimes.com
Mayor, Lawmakers Push Bipartisan Bill To Deter Deadly Street Racing in Birmingham
Exhibition drivers in Birmingham could be fined, jailed or have their cars impounded, according to the draft of a new Alabama House of Representatives bill, which Mayor Randall Woodfin unveiled alongside state legislators from both sides of the aisle on Tuesday at City Hall. Exhibition driving has risen across the...
wvtm13.com
Former Alabama prison officer charged with smuggling in prohibited items
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A former corrections officer has been charged in a plot to smuggle prohibited items into a prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Prim Escalona, Wilson Clemons, also known as "Mario Lopez" and "My Granddaddy Otis", 32, of Jasper, is charged with conspiracy and another charge.
Literary Hub
Confronting the South’s Tradition of Racist Terror
When I finished my debut novel, The Confessions of Matthew Strong, I planned a trip to Birmingham, Alabama to search for the plantation homes and graveyards of the southern slaveholders who inspired the book. Yet, when my wife suggested I bring my 14-year-old daughter with me, I hesitated. After all...
What’s on the ballot in Shelby County?
Election day is Tuesday, November 8. So what's on the ballot?
What’s on the ballot in Jefferson County?
Election day is Tuesday, November 8. So what's on the ballot?
Miles Law School; Alabama State University; P.D. Jackson-Olin High School.
Political experience: Elected district attorney in 2018; appointed to job in 2017, becoming the first Black district attorney for the Jefferson County Birmingham Division. Professional experience: Worked in Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for 15 years, including as chief deputy district attorney; currently instructor at Miles College School of Law, where he teaches criminal law and criminal procedure; former adjunct professor, Jefferson State Community College; former adjunct professor, Birmingham School of Law; former adjunct professor, National Advocacy Center for District Attorneys.
Bham Now
2022 General Election—what to know for Jefferson County
It’s about that time to head to the polls. From how to find your polling place to who’s on the ballot, here’s everything you need to know for the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, November 8. Mark your calendars. We’re nearing election day. Voter registration is open...
Alabama prison guard accepted bribes to allow smuggled goods into prison, feds allege
A former Alabama corrections officers has been charged with accepting bribes in a scheme to smuggle cell phones, drugs and other contraband into an Alabama prison, federal prosecutors allege. A two-count information filed in U.S. District Court Wednesday charges former Alabama Department of Corrections (“ADOC”) Correctional Officer Wilson Brian Clemons,...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigating Hispanic-targeted robberies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There is an alarming trend of Hispanic people being robbed at gunpoint in the Birmingham community. Police say that most in the Hispanic community carry a lot of cash. This is one of the reasons why officers believe they are being targeted right now. It’s only getting worse by the day.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s race candidates stumping the vote, one week until midterm election
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We are now one week away from midterm elections and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s race is heating up. Incumbent Sheriff Mark Pettway made history four years ago becoming the county’s first Black sheriff. Now, he’s looking to hold on to his seat against challenger Jared Hudson. Both have experience in law […]
Former Alabama corrections officer accepted bribes to smuggle drugs, phones into prison
A former Alabama prison corrections officer has been charged federally with one count of conspiracy and one count of using a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of an unlawful activity for smuggling cell phones and other contraband into William Donaldson Correctional Facility in exchange for pay. Wilson Brian Clemons,...
Starbucks in north Alabama becomes second in state to unionize, employees say
Workers at a Starbucks in north Alabama were victorious Tuesday in its fight to unionize, more than two months after the initial tally in the union election resulted in a tie, according to advocates. “As of 3:30 today Starbucks Store 66182 of Scottsboro, Alabama is officially the second unionized Store...
280living.com
Sewer amendment on ballot affects Shelby County residents
When voters make their way to go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, they will have a chance to vote on Statewide Amendment #8 that is specific to Shelby County. It states: “Relating to Shelby County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, to bring certain privately owned sewer systems that use public rights-of-way of public roads under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission under certain conditions (Proposed by Act 2021-199).”
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham falls lawsuit against church-run development company
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Episcopal District Development and Birmingham Annual Conference Fifth Episcopal District C.M.E. Church for failing to complete construction of a church building, offices, and day care facility. The city gave the land to Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal...
Dollar General faces another $2.7 million in fines over safety issues in Alabama stores
Federal inspectors issued more than $2.7 million in fines yesterday over safety violations at Dollar General stores in Clay, Odenville, Town Creek and Dothan, along with stores in Georgia and Florida. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced the fines less than a month after...
Widower awarded $6.3 million against Alabama ambulance company
A Calhoun County jury has returned a multi-million-dollar verdict against Anniston Emergency Medical Services Inc., awarding the sum to a Wellborn man whose wife died while waiting for medical care in 2016. The plaintiff, Walter Ellswick, filed suit after his wife, Charlotte Ellswick, died May 28, 2016. According to Ellswick’s...
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
Comments / 0