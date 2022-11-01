ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Federal watchdog finds Architect of the Capitol committed ethics violations

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
A federal watchdog has accused the Architect of the Capitol, who is responsible for the maintenance and operation of the U.S. Capitol complex, of abusing his authority, misusing government property and wasting taxpayer money.

The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) for the Architect of the Capitol released a report alleging that J. Brett Blanton, who was appointed to the Architect of the Capitol position by former President Trump, offered a “private tour” to “patriots” while the Capitol was closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, just ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

His spouse, Michelle Blanton, reportedly posted a photo of herself and Blanton from the Capitol dome in September 2020, captioned with “This is happening!!!” and “All PATRIOTS welcome…PM me.”

According to the report, the comment was later edited to read: “*Patriots=Americans who love America. Not a candidate.” A later post read, “Contact me for a private tour. All PATRIOTS accepted!”

The watchdog report also accuses Blanton of allowing his family to drive law enforcement-equipped vehicles assigned to him as architect.

In addition to allowing his daughters and their friends to use one of the three vehicles assigned for official use, Blanton also allegedly used one of the cars to pursue a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that occurred outside his home in Virginia.

According to the report, the local police and attorneys involved in the case were led to believe Blanton was an off-duty law enforcement officer throughout the subsequent court proceedings.

“The OIG identified a significant amount of administrative, ethical and policy violations as well as evidence of criminal violations throughout the investigation. Blanton misled and provided false information to investigators on multiple occasions. Blanton used taxpayer dollars to fund an additional personal vehicle for his family,” the report reads.

”Blanton’s actions have violated every pillar the OIG operates under including theft, fraud, waste and abuse against not only the AOC but also the taxpayer,” the OIG added.

A group of key Democrats from both chambers on Tuesday called for Blanton’s resignation — Sens. Patrick Leahy (Vt.), Jack Reed (R.I.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Reps. Rosa DeLauro (Conn.), Zoe Lofgren (Calif.) and Tim Ryan (Ohio).

“Based on the overwhelming evidence of misconduct outlined in this report, Mr. Blanton must resign. He should be held accountable and reimburse the government,” the lawmakers said in a statement obtained by The Hill.

The Hill reached out to the Architect of the Capitol for comment.

Annie Campbell
2d ago

Hired by trump. That's all we need to know. He gave the tours to the insurrectionists and disabled the alarms. He may have also planted the bombs. Lock him up.

Reply
3
The Hill

The Hill

