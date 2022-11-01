Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Subway Sicko Sexually Assaults Girl on Bronx TrainBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
In this N.J. GOP stronghold, will a racism scandal matter to voters?
In Clark Township, Mayor Sal Bonaccorso isn’t on the ballot in next week’s election. But a race for Township Council could still prove to be a referendum on the embattled mayor and his supporters amid a racism scandal this year that roiled the Union County suburb of 15,500.
hudsoncountyview.com
LETTER: ‘Leadership that Listens’ is the best choice for Hoboken BOE, councilwoman says
In a letter to the editor, Hoboken Councilwoman-at-Large Emily Jabbour gives her take on why the “Leadership that Listens” board of education slate is the best choice in the November 8th non-partisan race. My most important title in Hoboken is mom. My two children are thriving at Brandt...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken BOE candidates talk responsible spending, referendum, partisanship, & more
The majority of the Hoboken Board of Education candidates on the ballot in the non-partisan November 8th election participated in the only debate of this election cycle to discuss responsible spending, the referendum, partisanship, and more. Video courtesy of The Pulse with Peter B. By Emma Hot/Hudson County View. Held...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County Black Caucus endorses Rob Menendez in 8th District congressional race
The Hudson County Black Caucus is endorsing Rob Menendez in the 8th District congressional race ahead of Tuesday’s general election. “Rob is committed to moving the Black community forward,” Assemblywoman Angela McKnight (D-31), the president of the HCBC. “We enthusiastically endorse Rob Menendez because it is clear that...
insidernj.com
The 2022 West Orange Political Prism
West Orange. It’s one of those donut hole New Jersey towns that looks like the highways around it shaped it into what it is: a perfect, living testament to a secular, suburban age, with the mountains looking forlornly on from not too great a distance. In sheer political terms...
baristanet.com
Montclair Mayor’s ‘Local Scandals’ Make News Across The River
Montclair, NJ – Montclair and its mayor are making news across the river, but it’s not one of those articles about how great it is to live in Montclair. A former Montclair Local editor who now writes for Gothamist has penned “Montclair, NJ’s mayor is a rising star. Could local scandals drag him back to earth?”
jerseydigs.com
Legal Battle for Sold Mosque in Downtown Newark Decided in Favor of Board of Trustees
The two-year-long saga involving a storied Newark Muslim congregation and their fight against the sale of their mosque may have come to an unfavorable end for the protesters. A Superior Court judge dismissed the case, claiming that Khalilah Shabazz, the so-called Mother of the Mosque, lacked legal standing to sue the mosque’s board of trustees for damages, despite her praying there for forty years.
Legislative Gazette
Polls show AG race could come down to independent and undecided voters
Independent voters may be the deciding factor in the tightening Attorney General’s race between incumbent Democrat Letitia James and Republican challenger Michael Henry. In a mid-October Siena poll, James was leading Henry 51 – 40 percent among likely voters. That was down from a Siena poll the month before, when James led Henry 53 – 37 percent.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken council approves measure to kill spotted lanterflies, okays new cannabis dispensary
The Hoboken City Council approved an ordinance to kill spotted lanternflies and a resolution approving the Jersey Joint adult-use cannabis dispensary at last night’s meeting. “I don’t think the people understand … this is going to be a travesty beyond belief because it is an exponential growth,” Mary Ondrejka...
City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs
NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
Bayonne awards $75,000 more in CDBG-CV funds to The Waterfront Project for housing counseling
Bayonne continues to work with Jersey City-based The Waterfront Project, Inc. to provide services for homeless people in the city. The City Council approved a resolution authorizing the use of Community Development Block Grant CARES ACT (CDBG-CV) funds. The non-profit organization was already awarded $45,000 for housing counseling and legal advocacy expansion programs through an agreement with the city.
Gov. Murphy scolds GOP for ‘racial’ focus on crime, which he says is down in NJ
TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy said violent crime and shootings are down meaningfully in New Jersey this year, in a television interview just hours before two Newark police officers were wounded by a gunman in the city’s South Ward. Murphy, appearing on MSNBC, was asked about crime being...
Bayonne council awards contracts, accepts grants, and even gets a gift
The Bayonne City Council has passed a number resolutions awarding contracts for various capital improvements and accepting state and county grants. At the October 19 meeting, a resolution was approved by the council authorizing a contract for road paving improvements on Broadway. Resident Gail Godesky asked the council what the improvements entailed, and Department of Public Works Director Tom Cotter said the city is looking to pave Broadway,
Land sale would prevent four schools from being built on Jackson tract
JACKSON — The attorney who represents an applicant that is seeking to build four private schools on a Leesville Road tract has confirmed her client and representatives of Jackson have come to a “meeting of the minds” that may see the 32-acre parcel purchased by the township and preserved as open space.
baristanet.com
Montclair, Town Manager Served With Another Complaint Citing Abuse, Gender and Age Discrimination
Montclair, NJ – Juliet Lee, the former Montclair Township deputy clerk, has filed a. complaint against the Township of Montclair and Town Manager Timothy Stafford, citing gender and age discrimination as well as a hostile work environment. Lee is represented by Roosevelt N. Nesmith, the same attorney for Padmaja Rao, Montclair’s Chief Financial Officer. The complaint mentions incidences where the town manager allegedly verbally abused Lee in front of employees from different township departments as well as the deputy town manager and township attorney.
N.J. superintendent was suspended in secret vote by school board, lawsuit alleges
Mount Olive Superintendent Robert Zywicki filed a lawsuit against the township’s board of education Friday alleging officials violated the state’s open public meeting law when they suspended him last month. Zywicki, who has headed the Morris County school district since 2018, was secretly suspended with pay on Oct....
NY1
Zeldin, GOP slate rally supporters on Staten Island amid early voting
In big numbers and with big energy Tuesday night, a crowd of Staten Islanders cheered on the candidate they hope will be the first Republican governor in two decades. “Zeldin! Zeldin! Zeldin!” they chanted. With one week to go until the final day of voting, Lee Zeldin and his...
Shooting of 2 Newark cops is a bitter reminder of a thankless job (Opinion)
I’ve said it before. I’ve written about it often. Police officers now more than ever have arguably the most thankless career possible. I once penned a piece called "Please, son, don’t grow up to become a cop" that was first published in 2018 and some took it the wrong way from the headline.
Too many marijuana shops! Jersey City, NJ looks to stem growth
The Jersey City City Council is on the path toward adopting a local law that would cap the number of marijuana dispensaries in the city at 55. The number 55 was derived from the number of applications for dispensaries that have been submitted. The number is not set in stone and open for additional discussion, Business Administrator John Metro said during the October meeting when the ordinance was introduced.
In Newark, a community grapples with ‘manmade, urban flooding’
Homeowners in the Ivy Hill section of Newark want neighboring Seton Hall University to address stormwater runoff they say is flooding their homes. From left are Latoya Battle-Brown, Ken Walters, Patrice Bowers, Libre Jones, LaVita Johnson and Clarence Terry. Residents in a West Ward neighborhood believe development at nearby Seton Hall, in affluent South Orange, is to blame. They want the school to help fix it. [ more › ]
Comments / 0