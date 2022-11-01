Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
WATCH: SNL roasts Herschel Walker 'Texas Ranger,' Dr. Oz, and Kari Lake
Saturday Night Live this week took aim at a trio of Trump-backed candidates in a midterm election-themed cold opening. Senate candidates Herschel Walker of Georgia and Dr. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, as well as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, were the butt of the jokes. Cast member Keenan Thompson impersonated Walker, Mikey Day was Dr. Oz, and Cecily Strong played Lake.
AdWeek
Week of Oct. 24 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Remains No. 1; ABC, NBC, CBS Post Week-to-Week Gains
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. ABC World News Tonight with David Muir held onto its No. 1 ranking this past week — which means it has now defeated its evening news competition from NBC and CBS 204 of the past 205 weeks in average total viewers—and 133 of the last 135 weeks among adults 25-54.
CBS Has a Dominant Fall as Season Ratings Revealed
When it comes to looking at the fall ratings for this season so far, there’s a pretty clear leader in the clubhouse and that’s CBS. One of the most popular shows on the once-called Tiffany Network is East New York, starring Jimmy Smits. It is listed as a top-rated first-year series among adults 18-49 years old. That’s what is coming up roses thanks to Nielsen ratings. But the show is hovering around a 0.6 demo rating at this time, too.
NBC News
ONE WEEK OUT FROM THE MIDTERMS, “MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD” IS THE #1 SUNDAY SHOW IN THE KEY DEMO ON SUNDAY AND FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER
Reaches 9 million views on digital platforms in October, posting strongest month since March. November 1, 2022 — With one week until the 2022 midterm elections, Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) was the #1 most-watched Sunday public affairs show in the key demo this past Sunday, October 30, according to data from Nielsen Media Research.
Fall 2022 TV Ratings: CBS Has Ups and Downs While NBC Remains Top-Rated and Most-Viewed
Start spreading the news: Viewers want to be a part of “East New York.” But audiences won’t come aboard “The Real Love Boat,” which last week became the first broadcast casualty of the fall season. That’s the topsy-turvy fall at CBS, which can boast both the most-watched new shows and the first cancellation. The Eye network’s cop drama “East New York” has been booked as the top-rated freshman series among adults 18-49, according to early Nielsen returns. Of course, it leads with a 0.6 rating, a minuscule number that illustrates the cold, hard truth about primetime viewership in the streaming age. Among...
Longtime CNN Host Leaves After 23 Years
"File:Carl Azuz.png" by Zippy Greff is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. Carl Azuz, the longtime host of the CNN10 YouTube news program that is shown in schools across the world, has left the network.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Popculture
NBC News Anchor Recently Tied the Knot in Tuscany
Savannah Sellers is a married woman! Five years after first meeting at The Spaniard in New York City, the NBC News correspondent tied the knot to fiancé Alex Yaraghi in an intimate ceremony at Villa Corsini in Tuscany, Italy on Sept. 16. "We got married in a Tuscan garden...
osoblanco.org
Who is Harris Faulkner? What happened to her? Why is Harris Faulkner not a part of the Outnumbered?
Harris Faulkner is still employed with Outnumbered; since 2005, she has held the title of the most senior member of the conservative network. Fox News host and Outnumbered host Harris Faulkner has been with the conservative network since 2005 and built a fan base. She is the host of Outnumbered and the daily morning anchor of The Faulkner Focus. In addition, she is the host of the political talk show Harris Faulkner’s Town Hall America on primetime television.
‘The Real Love Boat’ is airing tonight (11/2/22), but not on CBS
The new reality dating show, “The Real Love Boat” debuted on CBS last month. However, episode 5 of the first season will not be on CBS. The show is moving to Paramount+ streaming service effective today, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Paramount+ offers a free trial then plans start...
Tom Brady talks balancing personal life, football amid Buccaneers struggles
Tom Brady talked to reporters on Thursday and gave a poignant answer about how he was doing when asked whether he was OK. The Buccaneers play the Rams on Sunday.
How To Watch Sunday Night Football Live in 2022 Without Cable
With the 2022/2023 NFL season in full effect, Sunday Night Football is back once again. Although prime time matchups haven’t
WEEK OF OCT 24 RATINGS: NBC NIGHTLY NEWS HITS FOUR-WEEK HIGH IN TOTAL VIEWERS & KEY DEMOS
Increases Viewership Across-the-Board Vs. Last Week. Continues to Improve Competitively, Narrows Key Demo Gap vs. ABC in Week-Over-Week & Year-Over-Year Measurements. Nightly News hits a four-week high across the board with 6.657 million total viewers, 1.122 A25-54 viewers and 759,000 A18-49 viewers. Nightly News increases viewership across the board vs....
AP Week in Pictures: North America
OCTOBER 28 - NOVEMBER 3, 2022 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Daniel P. Derella in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:
nexttv.com
Weekly Cable Ratings: ESPN Holds Off Fox News for Primetime Ratings Win
ESPN rode its live sports programming lineup to the top of the cable primetime ratings last week. The sports network averaged 2.6 million viewers in primetime during the week of October 24-30, barely eclipsing second place Fox News Channel’s 2.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen. The launch of Hallmark...
Fox Leaning Into Sports to Combat Lower Ratings
Fox Corp. saw revenue increases — despite sinking ratings — due to higher ad prices on its sports and news networks. The broadcaster brought in $3.19 billion in the fiscal quarter ending Sept. 30, a 5% uptick from the same period last year. Advertising revenue grew 8% to...
