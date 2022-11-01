Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
School Board approves salary scale updates, bonuses, higher hourly wage for trip bus drivers
Among several action items, the Warren County School Board on Wednesday, November 2, approved a new hourly wage for bus drivers who take on extra driving for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS). During its meeting, the School Board voted 4-0 to raise the current hourly rate to $20 from $14...
royalexaminer.com
Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Zach Jackson, candidate for Front Royal Town Council
Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss important issues. In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Zach Jackson. Zachary (Zach) Jackson was born and raised here in the Town of Front Royal. From an early age, he understood how important a sense of community is to Front Royal.
royalexaminer.com
EDA welcomes C-CAP into office complex, reports on operational reviews, prospects, budget, and civil case results
Treasurer, Jim Wolfe, presented an update on monthly financial statements and the reestablishment of the small business loan committee. The Board will provide feedback on their Fiscal Year-2023/24 budget request and plans to hold a special meeting in November to prioritize the request. The Warren County Director of Economic Development,...
Prince William Co. residents line up to opine on data center proposal
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — More than 250 people signed up to speak in front of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors in person during a public hearing that started Tuesday night, but is expected to continue well into Wednesday morning. Even more signed up to speak virtually. The public hearing is for […]
royalexaminer.com
Prince William approves Digital Gateway plan to meet rising data center demand
The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday morning on a land use plan to develop data centers across 2,100 acres in Gainesville previously intended for agricultural use. The board voted 5-2 in favor of the plan, known as the Prince William Digital Gateway, after 14 hours of discussion...
royalexaminer.com
Joshua Alexander Lamb (1986 – 2022)
Joshua Alexander Lamb, 35, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. Josh was born on December 22, 1986, in Alexandria, VA, to Gary and Cassandra Lamb. He was a 2005 graduate of Warren County High School. He worked at Melting Pot Pizza.
WTOP
After marathon meeting, plan for Prince William data centers moves forward
After a marathon public hearing that started Tuesday night, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday morning voted 5-2 to build a huge data center complex in the Gainesville area. The vote that came at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday came after a marathon public hearing that started at 7:30...
fredericksburg.today
Former Stafford County administrator passes away
Stafford County mourns the passing of former County Administrator C.M. Williams, Jr. Williams served as County Administrator from 1984 to 2003. Williams helped lead the county through a time of great change and population growth. He was also instrumental in helping protect historic treasures from development and designing the George L. Gordon, Jr. Government Center.
fox5dc.com
Prince William County data centers plan sparks controversy among residents, leaders
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Residents in Prince William County are anxiously awaiting a vote that could forever change the look of their community. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says residents and county officials are divided over preserving the county's history - or protecting its future. The future of what is...
royalexaminer.com
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, has made one local businessman happy.
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Camp 1237 Commander Bruce Colton presented a Thompson/Center 50 caliber muzzle-loading rifle to Blaine Keller of Kellers Insurance at 115 Water Street in Front Royal. Blaine was the winner of the annual fundraising raffle Camp 1237. The Camp 1237 members...
Data Center Knowledge
North Virginia County to Vote on Data Center Development
Prince William County, Va.: heir-apparent to the title of “home of Data Center Alley.” There are a few barriers to the county claiming that title and the so-called benefits that come with it. One of the barriers is a collection of cultural and historically important sites associated with enslaved Africans in the Prince William County.
fox5dc.com
Prince William County Board approves data center project
The Prince William County Board of Supervisors have approved an amendment to move forward with a plan to use over 2,000 plus acres of land for a data center after a marathon public hearing that began Tuesday night and lasted into the morning hours Wednesday. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis has the story.
theriver953.com
News Maker Mike Ashby on WATTS of Winchester
WATTS provides temporary shelter to the homeless in the Winchester area. We spoke with WATTS Vice President Mike Ashby about a fundraiser in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Mike tells us that WATTS is the recipient of the...
hbsdealer.com
Culpeper acquires H.M. Stauffer & Sons
Culpeper Wood Preservers, the manufacturer of pressure-treated wood products, has acquired H. M. Stauffer & Sons. Based in Leola, Pa., H.M. Stauffer & Sons is a fourth-generation family business founded in 1890. The company was initially a coal, lumber, and feed supplier servicing Lancaster, Pa. In the 1960s, H.M. Stauffer...
theriver953.com
Frederick County residents are approved for a tax rebate
The Frederick County board of Supervisors announced the unanimous vote to provide Citizens of Frederick County a tax rebate. Tax relief will be in the form of a rebate on personal property taxes in 2022. Board of Supervisors Chairperson Charles Dehaven said the rebate will be reflected on the 2022...
royalexaminer.com
S.K. West (1949 – 2022)
S.K. West, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton. Services will be private. S.K. was born June 21, 1949, in Alexandria, Virginia, the daughter of the late James Von West and Virginia Mae Naylor West Shiffer. She worked for many years for IBM.
Award-Winning Manassas Law Firm Celebrates 30 Years of Legal Excellence
Farrell & Croft, PC hosted an open house reception at its Manassas office to celebrate 30 years of providing quality and personalized representation for clients throughout Northern Virginia. Leaders from the local and legal community gathered with colleagues, friends, and family at the open house reception at the firm’s Manassas office to celebrate the milestone achievement.
royalexaminer.com
George E. Shipe (1950 – 2022)
George E. Shipe, predeceased by a sister, Sandi Kirkland; brother, John Shipe; mother, Nora Maxine Shipe; and father, Robert L. Shipe. Survived by wife Patricia (47 years); stepson, Mark Frazier (Tracy); sister, Elaine Kinsey (Bill); brother, Douglas Horn (Linda); brother, Dwayne Shipe (April); brother-in-law, Richard Kirkland; sister-in-law, Bonnie Shipe; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Virginia elections software glitch has local registrars racing to get 149,000 voters on the rolls
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Local elections workers across Virginia are scrambling to get almost 150,000 voters into the system after a big glitch with the state elections IT system. It's the second time in weeks that the state's delivered a big chunk of registrations late. Some local registrars are...
royalexaminer.com
David Leon Christiansen Sr. (1950 – 2022)
David Leon Christiansen Sr., 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital. A Funeral Mass will occur at 10:00 am on Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 120 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Father Gee officiating. Following the Mass, the burial will occur at 12:00 pm at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 E Chandler St., Culpeper, Virginia.
