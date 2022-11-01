ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meet the Candidates: A conversation with Zach Jackson, candidate for Front Royal Town Council

Meet the Candidates is a series on the Royal Examiner where we sit down with each candidate in our local election and discuss important issues. In this Meet the Candidates session, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Zach Jackson. Zachary (Zach) Jackson was born and raised here in the Town of Front Royal. From an early age, he understood how important a sense of community is to Front Royal.
EDA welcomes C-CAP into office complex, reports on operational reviews, prospects, budget, and civil case results

Treasurer, Jim Wolfe, presented an update on monthly financial statements and the reestablishment of the small business loan committee. The Board will provide feedback on their Fiscal Year-2023/24 budget request and plans to hold a special meeting in November to prioritize the request. The Warren County Director of Economic Development,...
Joshua Alexander Lamb (1986 – 2022)

Joshua Alexander Lamb, 35, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. Josh was born on December 22, 1986, in Alexandria, VA, to Gary and Cassandra Lamb. He was a 2005 graduate of Warren County High School. He worked at Melting Pot Pizza.
Former Stafford County administrator passes away

Stafford County mourns the passing of former County Administrator C.M. Williams, Jr. Williams served as County Administrator from 1984 to 2003. Williams helped lead the county through a time of great change and population growth. He was also instrumental in helping protect historic treasures from development and designing the George L. Gordon, Jr. Government Center.
North Virginia County to Vote on Data Center Development

Prince William County, Va.: heir-apparent to the title of “home of Data Center Alley.” There are a few barriers to the county claiming that title and the so-called benefits that come with it. One of the barriers is a collection of cultural and historically important sites associated with enslaved Africans in the Prince William County.
News Maker Mike Ashby on WATTS of Winchester

WATTS provides temporary shelter to the homeless in the Winchester area. We spoke with WATTS Vice President Mike Ashby about a fundraiser in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Mike tells us that WATTS is the recipient of the...
Culpeper acquires H.M. Stauffer & Sons

Culpeper Wood Preservers, the manufacturer of pressure-treated wood products, has acquired H. M. Stauffer & Sons. Based in Leola, Pa., H.M. Stauffer & Sons is a fourth-generation family business founded in 1890. The company was initially a coal, lumber, and feed supplier servicing Lancaster, Pa. In the 1960s, H.M. Stauffer...
Frederick County residents are approved for a tax rebate

The Frederick County board of Supervisors announced the unanimous vote to provide Citizens of Frederick County a tax rebate. Tax relief will be in the form of a rebate on personal property taxes in 2022. Board of Supervisors Chairperson Charles Dehaven said the rebate will be reflected on the 2022...
S.K. West (1949 – 2022)

S.K. West, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton. Services will be private. S.K. was born June 21, 1949, in Alexandria, Virginia, the daughter of the late James Von West and Virginia Mae Naylor West Shiffer. She worked for many years for IBM.
Award-Winning Manassas Law Firm Celebrates 30 Years of Legal Excellence

Farrell & Croft, PC hosted an open house reception at its Manassas office to celebrate 30 years of providing quality and personalized representation for clients throughout Northern Virginia. Leaders from the local and legal community gathered with colleagues, friends, and family at the open house reception at the firm’s Manassas office to celebrate the milestone achievement.
George E. Shipe (1950 – 2022)

George E. Shipe, predeceased by a sister, Sandi Kirkland; brother, John Shipe; mother, Nora Maxine Shipe; and father, Robert L. Shipe. Survived by wife Patricia (47 years); stepson, Mark Frazier (Tracy); sister, Elaine Kinsey (Bill); brother, Douglas Horn (Linda); brother, Dwayne Shipe (April); brother-in-law, Richard Kirkland; sister-in-law, Bonnie Shipe; and a number of nieces and nephews.
David Leon Christiansen Sr. (1950 – 2022)

David Leon Christiansen Sr., 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital. A Funeral Mass will occur at 10:00 am on Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 120 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Father Gee officiating. Following the Mass, the burial will occur at 12:00 pm at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 E Chandler St., Culpeper, Virginia.
