Andrews, SC

Deputies searching for owner after starving, dead cows found in South Carolina pasture

By Tim Renaud
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County deputies are investigating a case of animal cruelty involving cows.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a property off Hardee Street in the Andrews area on Saturday after a witness reported seeing cows roaming the streets.

Law enforcement said that three cows were found dead in the pasture and others were in distress without food or water.

The sheriff’s office said it has obtained arrest warrants for the Andrews resident. They are attempting to locate that person.

An investigation is ongoing.

DanielleBalasty
1d ago

this doesn't sound right and the police are out of line once again. no investigation prior to rushing to get warrants just assuming like the corrupt clowns they are. if there's never been starving cows called in there before, they got loose and are roaming, have no feed or water, it's OBVIOUS something has happened to the owner!!!!

DanielleBalasty
1d ago

I could be wrong but that's NOT normal AT ALL, Especially with cows and cow owners. I'm not saying intentional neglect is right either. I'm saying this doesn't sound intentional at all. this sounds like the owner has wound up hospitalized or something has happened bad to them. IF they DID just do this on purpose, of course that's bad and they should be held accountable. but the cops should have investigated what happened to the owner BEFORE grabbing warrants!

Valerie J Doyle
1d ago

the g-town have been out there several times. the owner said he would give the cows over but he wanted 500. so they can't take the cows. 3 cows dead 2 still alive but very under nourished. one time they actually gave the man food and grain for the cows. but never continued to feed them. he said he couldn't afford to feed them. There also was no water available to them either. so my thought is if you can't afford the cows why have them, just to let them starve give them up

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C.

