WVNews
World Series no-hitter most-watched Game 4 since 2019
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Houston Astros' World Series no-hitter was the most-watched Game 4 in three years. Houston's 5-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday night, which tied the Series at two games apiece, was seen by 11,809,000 viewers on Fox. That was up 9% from the 10,789,000 for Atlanta's 3-2 win over the Astros in Game 4 last year and up 23% from the 9,563,000 for Tampa Bay's 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of 2020.
Tuesday Ratings: The Voice and La Brea Dip as World Series Dominates
In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s broadcast of the World Series Game 3 averaged 9.4 million viewers and a 2.1 rating on Tuesday night, slightly improving on the Fall Classic’s year-ago comp (9.4 mil/1.9). Opposite the Phillies’ blanking of the Astros…. NBC | The Voice (5.6 mil/0.5, read recap) slipped to season lows and La Brea (3.4 mil/0.3, read recap) matched series lows, but New Amsterdam (2.8 mil/0.3, read post mortem) was steady. ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (2.2 mil/0.5) dipped week-to-week, while The Rookie: Feds (1.8 mil/0.2) was steady. THE CW | The Winchesters (600K/0.1) and Professionals (300K/0.1) each added a few...
How To Watch Sunday Night Football Live in 2022 Without Cable
With the 2022/2023 NFL season in full effect, Sunday Night Football is back once again. Although prime time matchups haven’t
NewsNation, Chris Cuomo’s New Home, Is in Danger of Losing Millions of Cable Subscribers
NewsNation, the new home of disgraced CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, could be dropped from millions of homes by the end of this week if its parent company Nexstar cannot reach an agreement with cable provider Verizon Fios.In a message delivered to customers of its Fios TV service, Verizon stated that its “contract with Nexstar ends on October 14, 2022 and your Fios TV package contains Nexstar channels,” adding that it is currently “working hard to negotiate with them to reach a new agreement.”According to Verizon, however, Nexstar—the largest television station owner in the United States—“has proposed charging over 64% more...
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Sparks Strong Reactions With News He Could ‘Finally Announce’
Wilmer Valderrama isn't just Special Agent Nick Torres on NCIS anymore. He's now a shareholder in iHeartMedia's "My Cultura" podcast — and fans couldn't be more thrilled for him. The NCIS star, who has been on the CBS crime drama for the past eight years, took to Instagram to...
‘Good Morning America’ Hosts Are Earning Massive Fortunes! See the Anchors’ Net Worths
Since 1975, Good Morning America has dominated the ABC lineup with its extensive coverage and well-loved anchors. Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and more broadcasters have become favorites on the Emmy-winning program. The whopping net worths of all of the show’s popular hosts will blow you away. Robin made her...
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
WATCH: SNL roasts Herschel Walker 'Texas Ranger,' Dr. Oz, and Kari Lake
Saturday Night Live this week took aim at a trio of Trump-backed candidates in a midterm election-themed cold opening. Senate candidates Herschel Walker of Georgia and Dr. Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania, as well as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, were the butt of the jokes. Cast member Keenan Thompson impersonated Walker, Mikey Day was Dr. Oz, and Cecily Strong played Lake.
Popculture
Former ESPN Host Cari Champion Lands Big Job on Streaming Service
Cari Champion has landed a big job on Prime Video. According to the New York Post, Amazon will have its lineup of daily sports talk shows on Prime Video from morning to night, and Champion, who is known for her work on ESPN, will host a show called The Cari Champion Show. She will be joined by Madelyn Burke and Ben Lyons who will host Bonjour Sports Talk. The Cari Champion Show will air at 12 p.m. ET while Bonjour Sports Talk will air at 8 a.m. ET.
CBS Has a Dominant Fall as Season Ratings Revealed
When it comes to looking at the fall ratings for this season so far, there’s a pretty clear leader in the clubhouse and that’s CBS. One of the most popular shows on the once-called Tiffany Network is East New York, starring Jimmy Smits. It is listed as a top-rated first-year series among adults 18-49 years old. That’s what is coming up roses thanks to Nielsen ratings. But the show is hovering around a 0.6 demo rating at this time, too.
AdWeek
Week of Oct. 17 Basic Cable Ranker: Fox News Remains No. 1 in Total Day, Gains Primetime Viewers
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. With Nielsen live plus same day data for the week of October 17 now in, we can safely report Fox News Channel has now achieved 42 consecutive weeks as the most-watched basic cable network in the 24-hour daypart, and 88 consecutive weeks as the most-watched network on cable news.
Tom Brady talks balancing personal life, football amid Buccaneers struggles
Tom Brady talked to reporters on Thursday and gave a poignant answer about how he was doing when asked whether he was OK. The Buccaneers play the Rams on Sunday.
AdWeek
Week of Oct. 24 Morning Show Ratings: For Second Week in a Row, GMA and Today Split First Place
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. For the second week in a row, ABC Good Morning America and NBC’s Today shared the spoils at the top of the morning show race. GMA took the top spot in total viewers, while Today show is No. 1 in the adults 25-54 demo.
WVNews
Hailie Deegan navigates social fame with NASCAR ambitions
Hailie Deegan lives some eight miles off the main road in a house stripped of its address — a deterrent to a persistent stalker who managed to locate her even after the purchase of her first home. He hid in the brush across the two-lane road from the house....
WVNews
Ovechkin ties Howe's mark, Red Wings beat Capitals 3-1
DETROIT (AP) — Alex Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for the most goals scored for one NHL team and Andrew Copp had a go-ahead goal with 3:50 left, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Thursday night. Ovechkin broke a scoreless tie midway through the second...
Major League Soccer commissioner 'optimistic' about San Diego expansion bid
MLS Commissioner Don Garber says San Diego has pulled even with Las Vegas for 30th team, but decision might not be made until middle of next year
nexttv.com
CBS and 'NCIS' Once Again Lead Fall Broadcast Primetime in Total Viewers ... But Engagement Is Down 22% Year Over Year
CBS and its 20-year-old procedural drama NCIS once again lead broadcast primetime's fall season, but the Nielsen ratings data dump released by CBS Tuesday belied continued major erosion of linear broadcast television. From September 19 to October 23, NCIS was the most-watched show on broadcast TV, averaging 9.63 million viewers...
