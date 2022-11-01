Read full article on original website
Strasburg Rail Road steam engine crashes into excavator
Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Strasburg Rail Road steam engine 475 collided with an excavator that was parked on the track. Fortunately, no crew or passengers were injured during this incident as there were no passenger cars attached to the locomotive. A Strasburg Rail Road spokesperson said, "The...
Traffic Alert | Part of I-83 in Dauphin County to be closed this weekend
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — There's a major traffic alert you need to be aware of starting Friday night in Dauphin County. Interstate 83 will be closed in both directions at the Paxton Street Bridge. The closure will begin at 9:00 PM on Friday night and last through the...
On the Rise: Hattie’s Bread Box Bakery opens in Mechanicsburg—part of a rising trend of home-based cottage bakeries born out of pandemic bread-baking
Harriet Willis discovered the key to happiness during pandemic lockdown: bread-baking. “During lockdown, people wanted to find comfort, and what’s more comforting than fresh-based bread? It just soothes the soul,” said Willis, 56, of Mechanicsburg. “I found my passion. I feel really calm and happy when I bake, and it gave me the idea that maybe I could make a living doing this.”
Several Central Pennsylvania counties get big influx of cash for projects from Wolf Admin.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — On Monday, The Wolf Administration announced $40.1 million dollars of Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funds that will go towards ten different projects across nine Pennsylvania counties. The goal of the RACP funds are creating community education and workforce opportunities, according to the Wolf...
Care instead of incarceration: New police ride-along program aims to do just that
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A new ride-along program within the Lancaster City Bureau of Police is working to provide care, instead of incarceration for those struggling with addiction. Since September, Certified Recovery Specialists (CRS) from Blueprints for Addiction Recovery ride with officers in Lancaster City twice each week...
New center will help homeless veterans with housing, other needs
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — According to the Department of Labor and Industry, there are roughly 800,000 Veterans in Pennsylvania. Of those, nearly 1,000 are homeless. So, a new Veterans service facility is opening up in Harrisburg to help Central Pennsylvania's homeless Veterans. The Veterans Multi-Service Center was founded...
Candy dish dilemma haunts many families post Halloween
York, PA — Two days after Halloween and many kids and adults are fighting the urge to dive into that candy bowl early and often. “When we consume a lot of that, we get those blood sugar lows in the early to mid morning and that doesn't feel good,” said Emily Biever, Clinical Oncology Dietician with WellSpan Health.
Lancaster business shot at 70 times
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On Nov. 2, around 2:00 a.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to reports of shots fired on the 600 block of E. Walnut Street. On scene, officers recovered 70 spent shell casings. One commercial business faces exterior damage, but no known injuries have been reported.
Village of tiny homes coming to Harrisburg to help veterans experiencing homelessness
With Veteran’s Day right around the corner, Renewal by Andersen is making a big donation to a special project focused on helping veterans transition out of homelessness. Renewal by Andersen is making an in-kind donation of $500,000 by donating all the windows and doors Veterans Outreach of PA (VOPA) will need to complete the project.
Enrollment for Pennie, PA's health insurance marketplace now open
PENNSYLVANIA — Representatives with the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, Pennie, and Pennsylvania Association of Community Health Centers all joined together at Sadler Health Center in Carlisle to remind Pennsylvanian's they can now, apply, compare health insurance plans, and enroll in health coverage for 2023 with Pennie, the commonwealth's official online health insurance marketplace.
Police investigating Franklin County bank robbery
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Franklin County say they are investigating a bank robbery. According to the Pennsylvania State Police it happened around 9:45 AM on Tuesday morning at the Community State Bank on the 300 block of North Main Street in Mercersburg Borough. Police say a...
Police looking for run-away juveniles from York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Around 1 a.m., on November 3, two juveniles were reported missing from their homes to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department. Hailey Ortman, 15, and Jiovanni "Jio" Vega, 17, were both reported to be together, however, it is unknown if the two are in danger at this time, according to police.
$13M towards Harrisburg park improvements announced by State Rep. Patty Kim
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On November 1, State Rep. Patty Kim announced over $13 million has been allocated to go towards the renovation and overhaul for multiple parks and green areas in Harrisburg. “This is a monumental undertaking for our city,” Kim said. “Four public use areas will be revitalized...
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat Amish buffet in Pennsylvania should be put on your list of places to eat.
Police seek information on Lancaster County shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Columbia, Lancaster County are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Police say it happened around 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 20. According to authorities, a man arrived at Lancaster General Hospital with a gunshot wound. The man told security staff...
Are you already a winner? Time to check those Powerball tickets
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Monday's Powerball jackpot is worth $1 Billion. It's the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Monday's winning numbers are 19,13,39,59,and 36. The Powerball is 13. The $1 billion jackpot prize is for winners who opt to take the full amount through annual payments. Most...
Oz holds campaign rally in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — New polling data shows a dead heat in the tightly contested race for US Senate. Some polls show Lt. Governor John Fetterman slightly ahead, others showing Dr. Mehmet Oz with a slim lead. On Wednesday night, Dr. Mehmet Oz was in Lancaster County to hold...
York City Police seek information on robbery suspect
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York City Police Department are requesting assistance identifying a robbery suspect. According to police, the suspect went into the 3rd Base Family Restaurant on the 500 block of North George Street on October 9 and showed a firearm while demanding cash from the register before leaving.
Middletown Area S.D. outlines partnership with organization to stop incidents of hazing
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Several students were expelled after disturbing hazing allegations rocked Middletown Area High School. Criminal charges were also filed against several football players stemming from graphic videos that were posted on social media. Middletown Area School District outlining some of the steps they are taking...
Warm week continues with sun and cloud mix
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Temperatures this week will stay well above average with highs in the 60s and 70s. Dry weather will continue with a sun and cloud mix much of the time. The warm pattern will continue through the weekend and into early next week!. WEEKEND CLOUDS:. Clouds take...
