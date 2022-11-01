ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Tarek El Moussa's unrecognizable child photo proves son Brayden is his twin

Tarek El Moussa shared an adorable sibling photo in honor of his sister’s birthday and we can’t get over how much he looked like a mini Brayden. Family is everything to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa; he balanced business with pleasure as he shot to fame with ex-wife Christina Haack in Flop Or Flop and welcomed two beautiful kids together. Despite their divorce, the pair have remained the best parents to their daughter Taylor and son Brayden.
OK! Magazine

Cutting Ties: Teddi Mellencamp Reveals The Reason Why Lisa Rinna & Her Publicist Parted Ways

Teddi Mellencamp got a direct answer as to why Lisa Rinna and her publicist parted ways. During the Tuesday, October 26, episode of her "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dished on why the Rinna Beauty founder cut ties with longtime publicist Jill Fritzo. “I did see a lot of things recently that Lisa Rinna was fired by her publicist and I was like, you know what, I just want to get to the bottom of this right now. And I just texted her, I’m like, ‘Is it true that you got...
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'

Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
Fox News

Fox News

852K+
Followers
5K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy