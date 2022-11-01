Read full article on original website
Why did Christina change her last name to Haack? The 'Flip or Flop' star has used four different last names
Christina Hall rose to fame from the success of the HGTV show "Flip or Flop," which she starred in with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She is now married to realtor Josh Hall.
Susan Smith, South Carolina mom jailed for killing 2 sons, stopped writing to long-distance boyfriend: report
Susan Smith has stopped exchanging romantic letters with a boyfriend from her South Carolina prison, a family member told People.
Kathie Lee Gifford says her soul was 'dying a slow death' while living in the city, doesn't miss daytime TV
Kathie Lee Gifford described a "culture change" happening in cities across the United States, and praised the South for extraordinary "culture of kindness."
realitytitbit.com
Tarek El Moussa's unrecognizable child photo proves son Brayden is his twin
Tarek El Moussa shared an adorable sibling photo in honor of his sister’s birthday and we can’t get over how much he looked like a mini Brayden. Family is everything to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa; he balanced business with pleasure as he shot to fame with ex-wife Christina Haack in Flop Or Flop and welcomed two beautiful kids together. Despite their divorce, the pair have remained the best parents to their daughter Taylor and son Brayden.
Ant Anstead Posts Photos Of 2-Year-Old Son Hudson After Trying To Ban Ex Christina Hall From Doing The Same
Huh? Earlier this year amid a still ongoing custody battle, Ant Anstead lashed out at ex-wife Christina Hall via court docs, claiming she was "exploiting" their 2-year-old son Hudson by posting photos of him on social media. So it came as quite a shock when on Thursday, October 13, the father-of-one uploaded a set of snaps featuring their adorable toddler.
Christina Haack Slams ‘Bizarre and Disturbing’ Article Shared By Ex-Husband Ant Anstead About Their Custody Battle Over Son Hudson
Not impressed. Christina Hall (née Haack) called out a Psychology Today article that referenced her custody battle with ex-husband Ant Anstead over 3-year-old son Hudson — and she didn’t mince words. “What a poorly written article,” the Flip or Flop alum, 39, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday,...
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Drew Scott Designed the Most Whimsical Nursery for His Son! See Photos of Parker’s Room
After years as a realtor with a booming television career, Drew Scott put his home improvement skills to the test when designing the nursery for his first child. The Property Brothers star and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their son, Parker James, in May 2022. The pair renovated the cutest room for their baby boy and revealed the final product on social media.
Cutting Ties: Teddi Mellencamp Reveals The Reason Why Lisa Rinna & Her Publicist Parted Ways
Teddi Mellencamp got a direct answer as to why Lisa Rinna and her publicist parted ways. During the Tuesday, October 26, episode of her "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dished on why the Rinna Beauty founder cut ties with longtime publicist Jill Fritzo. “I did see a lot of things recently that Lisa Rinna was fired by her publicist and I was like, you know what, I just want to get to the bottom of this right now. And I just texted her, I’m like, ‘Is it true that you got...
Dawn Lyn, former child star on ‘My Three Sons’ and Leif Garrett’s sister, in a coma after brain surgery
"My Three Sons” told the tale of a widower (Fred MacMurray) who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen involved in 2015 'domestic' incident: report
Richard Allen, the Indiana man charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 killings of two Delphi girls, was involved in a "domestic" incident in 2015, according to FOX59.
'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'
Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
Khloe Kardashian says she is 'healing' after having tumor removed from her face: 'Very grateful'
Khloe Kardashian revealed on Tuesday that she had a tumor removed from her face after explaining people were wondering why she was wearing a bandage on her cheek for the last few weeks. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a...
DWTS’ eliminated Teresa Giudice finally reveals why she grabbed the mic from host Tyra Banks on live TV
DWTS contestant Teresa Giudice has opened up about the buzzed-about moment she snatched the mic from host Tyra Banks on stage. The RHONJ star spoke out about the incident for the first time following her elimination from the competition. During Wednesday's episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, Teresa explained to...
Heather Rae El Moussa shares baby bump pic ahead of 1st wedding anniversary
Heather Rae El Moussa gave her fans and followers a new look at her growing baby bump. The "Selling Sunset" star (and soon-to-be star of "The Flipping El Moussas") shared the happy pic on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 20. Dressed in a blush velour tracksuit, the model-turned-reality TV real...
As Putin turns 70 former insider: 'Hitler didn't use chemical weapons, because he ran out of time'
As Putin turns 70, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, author of "The Russia Conundrum" warns that Putin is part of a 'gangster entourage,' and warns that Putin is being egged on by extremist forces.
Are ‘Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Back Together? Dating Details After Tino Split
Rekindled? Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia got asked out on a date by her runner-up, Aven Jones, following her split from fiancé Tino Franco. Keep reading to see what’s going on between the season 19 exes! Did Rachel Recchia and...
Minnesota father accused of executing daughter's boyfriend that he believed was abusing her
A Minnesota man has been charged with second-degree intentional murder after allegedly executing his daughter's boyfriend because he believed he was abusing her.
Video shows rising boxing star standing next to Takeoff seconds before fatal shooting
Up-and-coming boxer Shakur Stevenson was reportedly spotted next to Takeoff seconds before shots rang out that killed the 28-year-old Migos rapper in Houston.
California man accused of having dentist girlfriend killed used shirt to hang himself inside jail cell
A California man accused of having his girlfriend killed in a murder-for-hire plot hung himself with a shirt inside a jail cell, authorities said.
