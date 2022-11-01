Read full article on original website
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf casts ballot for early voting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersontown Mayor and Republican candidate for Mayor of Louisville, Bill Dieruf casted his vote early on Thursday at the Jeffersonian. His wife joined him at the voting center. Bill Dieruf shared more about his passion for the city and how he knows how great Louisville can...
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about economic landscape
District 13 in the South End of the Louisville Metro includes Auburndale, Fairdale, Commerce Crossings, Renaissance Business Park, Okolona, and Yorktown. How JCPS students are being trained to fill depleted workforces in Louisville. At Pleasure Ridge Park High School, the welding academy shares a special relationship...
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg sat down with WAVE News and were asked three questions ahead of elections. The three questions are an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Wednesday’s...
LMPD chief calls for judicial transparency
Louisville Urban League welcomes new president
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dr. Kish Cumi Price will succeed Sadiqa Reynolds as the President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League. After seven years of creating significant growth and community impact, Reynolds announced her departure from the league in July. Dr. Price is now the second woman to lead the organization in its 101-year-old history.
How JCPS students are being trained to fill depleted workforces in Louisville
FULL INTERVIEW: Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg asked about city homicides
Norton Healthcare announces features, services, chief administrative officer for Norton West Louisville Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At a community update meeting Thursday Norton Healthcare showed the results for a community survey where people shared their ideas about features and services that will be available in the new Norton West Louisville Hospital. According to the release, feedback from the public is being added...
LMPD revised special order
UofL to learn NCAA infractions committee rulings on Thursday
Mayor’s Week of Valor kicks off to honor Louisville veterans and active-duty military
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the return of a series of events to honor and celebrate the city’s veterans, active-duty military and their families. The ninth-annual Mayor’s Week of Valor began on Nov. 1 and will run through Nov. 12, according to a release from...
Blevins Gap bridge under construction
‘Showing Up for Racial Justice’ speaks on jail system issues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville and National organizations of Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) held a press conference Wednesday about the conditions of the jail and impact of the upcoming election. According to SURJ, this past year 12 people have died while being housed at the Louisville Metro...
Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded
Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
The Well Incubator opens in Algonquin neighborhood
Man arrested after bank robbery in Madison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday. According to the City of Madison Police Department, around 4p.m. Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson County Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery.
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
9,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Almost 9,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd County, Indiana. According to a release, crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. The cause of the outage was caused by a squirrel in a substation. To look...
