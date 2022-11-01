ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

JCPS 'Flash Dads' surprise students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Flash Dads" are back, bringing smiles to start the school day. Students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when they entered the building to high fives and cheers. The diversity program within Jefferson County Public Schools created "Flash Dads" five...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

No excuse early voting begins in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The midterm elections are now less than a week away. The last day for excused absentee voting in Kentucky was Wednesday. This means no excuse early voting begins. No excuse early voting is happening at seven locations across Jefferson County. Those polling locations will open from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 9 includes the neighborhoods and cities of Beechwood Village, Bellewood, Bowman, Brownsboro Village, Cherokee Gardens, Cherokee Woods, Clifton, Clifton Heights, Crescent Hill, Druid Hills, Greenleaves, Irish Hill, Lexington Road Preservation Area, Richlawn, Seneca/Rock Creek and a portion of St. Matthews. The district’s Democratic...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Catholic High School Takeover!

Choosing the right high school for your teenager can be a daunting task for any family. With so many great schools to choose from the in the Louisville Metro area, we take you to 8 of them under the Archdiocese. Each one is so unique in their own way from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD revised special order

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

The Well Incubator opens in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s newest incubator, The Well, opened Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting. The Well is a nonprofit co-working space designed for Louisville’s black and minority entrepreneurs. Owner Kena Samuels Smith said she was in a lot of entrepreneurs footsteps when she started her accounting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Blevins Gap bridge under construction

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Urban League welcomes new president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dr. Kish Cumi Price will succeed Sadiqa Reynolds as the President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League. After seven years of creating significant growth and community impact, Reynolds announced her departure from the league in July. Dr. Price is now the second woman to lead the organization in its 101-year-old history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Floyd County, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The power is back on for thousands of customers in southern Indiana. About 13,000 customers were without power for several hours on Wednesday. Outages were first reported at 4 p.m. in the New Albany area. Areas impacted include State Street, parts of downtown New Albany, Charlestown Road, Highlander Point, and areas west of Interstate 64.
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

UofL to learn NCAA infractions committee rulings on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
LOUISVILLE, KY
weisradio.com

Half of all classes have up to 40% of students home sick.

(NEW ALBANY, Ind.) — An Indiana school announced it is temporarily closing to stop the spread of flu and RSV. At Community Montessori in New Albany — located on the border of Indiana and Kentucky — 13 students are out with influenza, director Barbara Burke-Fonden told local ABC affiliate WHAS 11.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WISH-TV

Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Lake Forest residents protest construction of concrete plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People who live in the Lake Forest neighborhood protested the city over a new concrete plant being built in their neighborhood. The residents met outside of the Louisville Metro Council Planning meeting on Thursday to voice their opposition to a concrete plant being built off of Aiken Road in Lake Forest.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

‘Move into a brighter future’: UofL admins react to IARP ruling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After years of awaiting unknown punishments, University of Louisville fans are breathing a small sigh of relief following a long awaited ruling. The ruling issued Thursday by the NCAA Independent Accountability Resolution Process comes after claims that Adidas officials paid the father of recruit Brian Bowen to attend and play for UofL.
LOUISVILLE, KY

