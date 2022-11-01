Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
JCPS 'Flash Dads' surprise students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Flash Dads" are back, bringing smiles to start the school day. Students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when they entered the building to high fives and cheers. The diversity program within Jefferson County Public Schools created "Flash Dads" five...
Wave 3
No excuse early voting begins in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The midterm elections are now less than a week away. The last day for excused absentee voting in Kentucky was Wednesday. This means no excuse early voting begins. No excuse early voting is happening at seven locations across Jefferson County. Those polling locations will open from...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Reading Recovery program under fire as lawmakers hear from Oldham County family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A literacy intervention program meant to help first-grade students in Kentucky learn how to read came under fire in Frankfort on Wednesday. State lawmakers heard from an Oldham County family about what they say are the failings of the Reading Recovery program. "If anything, it's hurt...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Louisville Metro District 9
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 9 includes the neighborhoods and cities of Beechwood Village, Bellewood, Bowman, Brownsboro Village, Cherokee Gardens, Cherokee Woods, Clifton, Clifton Heights, Crescent Hill, Druid Hills, Greenleaves, Irish Hill, Lexington Road Preservation Area, Richlawn, Seneca/Rock Creek and a portion of St. Matthews. The district’s Democratic...
WHAS 11
Catholic High School Takeover!
Choosing the right high school for your teenager can be a daunting task for any family. With so many great schools to choose from the in the Louisville Metro area, we take you to 8 of them under the Archdiocese. Each one is so unique in their own way from...
Wave 3
LMPD revised special order
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus. JCPS is experiencing a bus driver shortage, and the parent who shared the video is concerned the district is hiring anyone just to fill those vacancies.
Wave 3
The Well Incubator opens in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s newest incubator, The Well, opened Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting. The Well is a nonprofit co-working space designed for Louisville’s black and minority entrepreneurs. Owner Kena Samuels Smith said she was in a lot of entrepreneurs footsteps when she started her accounting...
Wave 3
Blevins Gap bridge under construction
Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 13. District 13 in the South End of the Louisville Metro includes
Wave 3
Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, "The Bogus Beggar."
Wave 3
Louisville Urban League welcomes new president
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dr. Kish Cumi Price will succeed Sadiqa Reynolds as the President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League. After seven years of creating significant growth and community impact, Reynolds announced her departure from the league in July. Dr. Price is now the second woman to lead the organization in its 101-year-old history.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Floyd County, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The power is back on for thousands of customers in southern Indiana. About 13,000 customers were without power for several hours on Wednesday. Outages were first reported at 4 p.m. in the New Albany area. Areas impacted include State Street, parts of downtown New Albany, Charlestown Road, Highlander Point, and areas west of Interstate 64.
Wave 3
UofL to learn NCAA infractions committee rulings on Thursday
Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, "The Bogus Beggar."
Wave 3
Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
weisradio.com
Half of all classes have up to 40% of students home sick.
(NEW ALBANY, Ind.) — An Indiana school announced it is temporarily closing to stop the spread of flu and RSV. At Community Montessori in New Albany — located on the border of Indiana and Kentucky — 13 students are out with influenza, director Barbara Burke-Fonden told local ABC affiliate WHAS 11.
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Where JCPS District 3 candidates stand on the issues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - School board is a non-partisan race, which is part of the reason that the field is so crowded for JCPS District 3. No one was eliminated in a primary earlier this year so four people are on the ballot. Steve Ullum has lived in Louisville his...
WISH-TV
Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
Wave 3
Lake Forest residents protest construction of concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People who live in the Lake Forest neighborhood protested the city over a new concrete plant being built in their neighborhood. The residents met outside of the Louisville Metro Council Planning meeting on Thursday to voice their opposition to a concrete plant being built off of Aiken Road in Lake Forest.
Indiana school closes its doors for few days to stop spread of flu, RSV
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Experts expect this flu season be worse than years prior, and one Indiana school is witnessing this first hand. "I've been the school leader here for 25 years, [and I] have never seen anything like this," Barbara Burke-Fondren, director of the Community Montessori, said. Burke-Fondren...
Wave 3
‘Move into a brighter future’: UofL admins react to IARP ruling
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After years of awaiting unknown punishments, University of Louisville fans are breathing a small sigh of relief following a long awaited ruling. The ruling issued Thursday by the NCAA Independent Accountability Resolution Process comes after claims that Adidas officials paid the father of recruit Brian Bowen to attend and play for UofL.
Louisville officer sustains 'minor injuries' in rear-end crash, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer sustained "minor injuries" following a crash on the Henry Watterson Expressway. According to an LMPD spokesperson, an officer was running radar in the emergency lane of I-264 West near Crittenden Drive Thursday afternoon. While performing his duties, police said the officer's...
