Wisconsin is primarily known as “America’s Dairyland.” Its relative flatness and ecological landscape make it an ideal location for raising cattle. When European colonizers came to the area in the 1800s, they brought along dairy cows. The pastureland was so great for cows that it produced an abundance of milk. The extra got turned into cheese, starting the cheesy reputation that Wisconsin has today. Because the state is mostly flat plains, the highest point in the state is not very high, but it is still a great place to visit.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO