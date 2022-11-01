Read full article on original website
This week's Cannon Falls Beacon news briefs
This week's news briefs for the Cannon Falls community:. Cannon Falls area resident Jan Montez shares the tragic event that affected her family at the Nov. 9 meeting of Citizens and Law Enforcement Partnership – TRIAD at 10 a.m. at the Cannon Falls library. Last year her brother-in-law Tim...
Dudley’s Pizza gets new owners; Flodeen pens letter thanking community
Dudley’s Pizza and Sandwich shop, an institution in Cannon Falls and southeast Minnesota, is under new ownership after Dudley Flodeen sold the shop after 30 years. Flodeen sold it to employees Nolan Hartl and his fiance Victoria Guerts, both of whom worked at the shop, met there and after taking time away returned to it. The sale was effective Oct. 1.
Meet the Randolph School Board candidates: Regina Wernimont
The Randolph School Board has three positions up for election this November for four-year terms. There are four candidates running for those three positions, three of whom are current school board members: Cory Lorenzen, Leah Radman and Regina Wernimont. Also running is Stephanie Martin. Each candidate answered the same set...
Letter to the Editor: Passion to serve
We have lived in Cannon Falls since 1978 and have called our Park Street neighborhood home since buying our house in 1984. We have witnessed many issues in the city over this period of time. We haven't agreed with all of the decisions made by our local leadership, but the benefits we find in living here have always managed to outweigh any negatives.
Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area
COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
CFHS robotics team receives $10,000 Gemini donation
Gemini continues to make a difference in the Cannon Falls community, this time with a $10,000 donation to the Cannon Falls High School robotics team. The donation continues a seven-year relationship between Gemini and the robotics team, known as the Bomb-Botz. The team builds a robot that performs specific tasks in competitions against other teams.
Meet the Randolph School Board candidates: Stephanie Martin
The Randolph School Board has three positions up for election this November for four-year terms. There are four candidates running for those three positions, three of whom are current school board members: Cory Lorenzen, Leah Radman and Regina Wernimont. Also running is Stephanie Martin. Each candidate answered the same set...
Bethel's Rock Church comes to Cannon Falls
Bethel’s Rock Church is starting a congregation in Cannon Falls and will share space with First Congregation at First Congregational Church. Pastor Brandon Allison will serve as the campus pastor for the Cannon Falls congregation. Bethel’s Rock has campuses in Richfield, Apple Valley and Farmington. Allison said that their...
Meet the Randolph School Board candidates: Cory Lorenzen
The Randolph School Board has three positions up for election this November for four-year terms. There are four candidates running for those three positions, three of whom are current school board members: Cory Lorenzen, Leah Radman and Regina Wernimont. Also running is Stephanie Martin. Each candidate answered the same set...
Meet the candidates for county sheriff
Family: Wife, BreAnna; daughters Ainslie (9) and Piper (6), and Boston terrier Stella (11) Education: Associates degree in Law Enforcement, Alexandria Technical College. Occupation: Goodhue County Emergency Management Director (deputy sheriff) Political experience: No prior political campaign experience. If elected, what are your top three priorities as Goodhue County sheriff?
Letter to the Editor: Rare opportunity
This year’s election on Nov. 8 has one contested race for judge. Matthew Hanson is running against Charles Webber for District Court judge in the 1st Judicial District. The First Judicial District includes the following counties: Goodhue, Dakota, Scott, Carver, Sibley, LeSueur and McLeod. This is a rare opportunity to have a voice in voting for who we elect for our judge. The elected judge will serve us for four years.
Two vie for Cannon Falls mayor position: Matt Montgomery
Cannon Falls will have a new mayor in 2023 as current mayor John Althoff is not seeking re-election. There are two candidates on the ballot this November, current City Council member Matt Montgomery and Rebecca Youngmark. Both candidates answered the same questions in a questionnaire sent out by the Beacon....
Meet the Randolph School Board candidates: Leah Radman
The Randolph School Board has three positions up for election this November for four-year terms. There are four candidates running for those three positions, three of whom are current school board members: Cory Lorenzen, Leah Radman and Regina Wernimont. Also running is Stephanie Martin. Each candidate answered the same set...
Red Wing Fire Department responds to technical rescue on He Mni Can
At 2:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched to He Mni Can, Barn Bluff, in Red Wing for a hiker who fell down an embankment off of the walking trail. Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene within two minutes of receiving the call...
Two vie for Cannon Falls mayor position: Rebecca Youngmark
Cannon Falls will have a new mayor in 2023 as current mayor John Althoff is not seeking re-election. There are two candidates on the ballot this November, current City Council member Matt Montgomery and Rebecca Youngmark. Both candidates answered the same questions in a questionnaire sent out by the Beacon....
Letter to the Editor: Thanks for dedication
As my last term on the Cannon Falls School Board is coming to a close, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the district administration, teachers and all staff for the commendable job they continue to do educating and serving the students of Cannon Falls. I would also...
Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs
Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
The Great Minnesota Pumpkin Mystery? Who Leaves A Pumpkin Here?
Halloween is over and done. When faced with the end of the spooky season, Minnesotans often donate their pumpkins to a nature center or preserve for animals to enjoy. One Minnesotan, however, would end the Halloween season by leaving their pumpkin on a manhole cover, next to a busy Minnesota Highway. But after 6 years the 'tradition' has come to a mysterious end...or has it?
Fundraiser started after fire destoys local farm building
A fire destroyed the pack shed at Dean & Jean Braatz's farm My MN Farmer on Oct 19. Jean Braatz was on her way home to her Montgomery farm earlier this month when she saw thick, black smoke. When she arrived, her husband Dean had already dialed 911 for a...
