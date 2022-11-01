Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
WBTV
‘It’s going to be great’: Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether Charlotte is your new or long-time home, you know what Midnight Diner is. The Charlotte staple officially has a new location in Uptown and to say it caught people’s attention is an understatement. Excitement is growing for people passing by the corner of Caldwell...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Denying Reports of Delayed Response to Street Racing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD is denying reports of delayed response time to street racing and ‘street takeovers.’. The department says on Saturday they received a call about a street takeover at the intersection of Tyvola and Park Road. CMPD officers responded within 14 minutes. The cars blocking the...
WBTV
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
WBTV
Dangerous Huntersville intersection under state investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating the safety of the Hambright Road and Mt. Holly-Huntersville intersection because drivers say it’s not safe. “I’ve seen a lot of close calls, I’ve been a part of them at times,” said driver Tara Peace....
WBTV
Community working to help homeless man
One injured in North Charlotte shooting, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in one victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Medic. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Early Thursday morning just after 4 a.m., there was a heavy police...
‘No teeth’: Prosecutors face challenges in stopping Charlotte’s street racers
CHARLOTTE — We’ve shown you the reckless street takeovers all across the Queen City -- drivers block traffic and eat up the asphalt, and innocent people are caught in the chaos. Now Channel 9 is learning that even if the drivers are caught, they may not face much punishment.
'I appreciate it so much': Charlotte nonprofit helps furnish new homes for those who were homeless
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With rent prices on the rise, inflation driving up the cost of other essentials, plus the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the homeless community in Charlotte has faced unprecedented challenges in the effort to find housing. A nonprofit formed just before the pandemic has been...
WBTV
New store combats food desert in Rowan County
WBTV
Federal heating assistance program to help with heating costs
WBTV
Police: Man shot several times in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man with serious injuries. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened near an Exxon station on West Sugar Creek Road. The area is...
WBTV
Kannapolis Fire and Police are hosting a winter coat drive
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Fire and Police Departments are holding a new winter coat drive for children in grades K-12 in the community. Anyone wishing to make a donation is asked to bring new coats to these three locations by December 1:. Kannapolis Police Department lobby...
3 hospitalized in crash on I-77 North near Arrowood Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash that caused significant delays on northbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said three of four lanes were initially closed near Exit 3 for Arrowood Road. All lanes were reopened by 11 […]
WBTV
Justice denied for Mecklenburg crime victims after error
WBTV
CMPD: pizza delivery driver shot in Steele Creek
WBTV
3 hospitalized, multiple exposed as Charlotte Fire responds to carbon monoxide leak in south Charlotte
DILWORTH, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is evaluating a carbon monoxide leak in south Charlotte. Firefighters are evaluating the carbon monoxide levels on East Boulevard. Medic says 15 people were evaluated for exposure and that three of those people were transported to Novant Hospital. The mass casualty bus...
WBTV
Hundreds turn out for grand opening of Food Lion in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County town of Cleveland was without its own grocery store for about a month. Residents said they had to drive to Salisbury, Statesville, or Mooresville to buy groceries. That all changed at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday when a new Food Lion store opened in the Third Creek Marketplace.
WCNC
Former CMPD chief making the case for Charlotte's $29.8M Neighborhood Bond
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Best known as Charlotte-Mecklenburg police chief from 2015-2020, Kerr Putney is now retired from the force and using his social capital to promote a $29.8 million bond referendum that would improve what the city has described as its most "distressed neighborhoods". "We're talking about making sure...
Community unites to preserve Concord neighborhood’s legacy
CONCORD, N.C. — A community in Concord is making an effort to give a neighborhood a historical designation to preserve its legacy. Connie Bost has lived in her house in Concord’s Logan neighborhood since long before the roads were paved. “I’m 74. All my life we’ve lived here,”...
South End bar customers blocking parking spots and making threats, business owner says
CHARLOTTE — At least one business in the South End area of Charlotte is having issues with bar patrons blocking entrances and nearby homes, but the issue has escalated into threats of violence. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, parking spots at Lasting Impressions Auto Detailing are taken up...
