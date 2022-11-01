ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Denying Reports of Delayed Response to Street Racing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD is denying reports of delayed response time to street racing and ‘street takeovers.’. The department says on Saturday they received a call about a street takeover at the intersection of Tyvola and Park Road. CMPD officers responded within 14 minutes. The cars blocking the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate

The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. An all new WBTV investigation has found cases being dismissed en mass.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Dangerous Huntersville intersection under state investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating the safety of the Hambright Road and Mt. Holly-Huntersville intersection because drivers say it’s not safe. “I’ve seen a lot of close calls, I’ve been a part of them at times,” said driver Tara Peace....
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Community working to help homeless man

The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

One injured in North Charlotte shooting, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in one victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Medic. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Early Thursday morning just after 4 a.m., there was a heavy police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New store combats food desert in Rowan County

The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Federal heating assistance program to help with heating costs

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. N.C. health officials to release new flu numbers today. Updated: 7 hours ago. The state's first flu-related pediatric death of the season was reported yesterday. Update on CO leak that sent 11 people
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police: Man shot several times in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man with serious injuries. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened near an Exxon station on West Sugar Creek Road. The area is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Fire and Police are hosting a winter coat drive

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Fire and Police Departments are holding a new winter coat drive for children in grades K-12 in the community. Anyone wishing to make a donation is asked to bring new coats to these three locations by December 1:. Kannapolis Police Department lobby...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Queen City News

3 hospitalized in crash on I-77 North near Arrowood Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash that caused significant delays on northbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said three of four lanes were initially closed near Exit 3 for Arrowood Road. All lanes were reopened by 11 […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Justice denied for Mecklenburg crime victims after error

The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD: pizza delivery driver shot in Steele Creek

Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. Charlotte mom turns her daughter's death into something beautiful. Bethany's Butterflies Foundation provides families with the resources needed to improve the lives of children with severe complex neurological challenges. Huntersville faces dangerous intersection. Updated: 7 hours ago. The North Carolina department
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hundreds turn out for grand opening of Food Lion in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County town of Cleveland was without its own grocery store for about a month. Residents said they had to drive to Salisbury, Statesville, or Mooresville to buy groceries. That all changed at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday when a new Food Lion store opened in the Third Creek Marketplace.
CLEVELAND, NC

