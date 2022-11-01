ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Charlotte nonprofit InReach gets a boost from the community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The annual Dream Maker Luncheon to benefit InReach was held Thursday at Holy Trinity Greek Cathedral in Charlotte. Over 400 people attended the event, which included a delicious meal served by the InReach family and local community volunteers. Since 1974, the nonprofit organization InReach has been...
WCNC

Gastonia seeks funding for 'Project CHANGE'

GASTONIA, N.C. — The city of Gastonia is seeking $2 million in grant funds for Project CHANGE, an initiative to remove barriers that prevent disadvantaged neighborhoods from connectivity, mobility and economic development. Project CHANGE stands for Connecting Highland: Access, Neighborhood Growth, Equity. The money would help the city conduct...
WCNC

The "Good Morning Opportunity" with Goodwill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "The Good Morning Opportunity" event with goodwill is coming up. and here to tell us all about it is Larita Barber. "The Good Morning Opportunity" is Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont’s annual community fundraising event!. (GMO) is a bright and vibrant breakfast that serves...
WBTV

Charlotte: If bonds are passed, will there be a tax increase to pay?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Voters in the city of Charlotte have a lot to decide on when they go to the polls on election day, including $226 million in bond issues. The bonds address several important categories: housing, neighborhood improvements, and transportation. We wanted to know if the bonds are...
WCNC

Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For one night only — Thursday, Nov. 3 — top chefs from Louisiana’s most delicious destinations are stepping into the kitchens of 14 Charlotte restaurants for an unforgettable evening of culinary collaborations at Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night. Louisiana and Charlotte chefs will...
WCNC

Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
WCNC

One injured in North Charlotte shooting, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in one victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Medic. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Early Thursday morning just after 4 a.m., there was a heavy police...
WCNC

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Iredell County, North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced Thursday. The lucky ticket, which matched all five white balls in Wednesday's $1.2 billion drawing, was purchased at the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman, just off Exit 42 along Interstate 77 in Iredell County. As of Thursday morning, no winner has claimed the ticket.
WCNC

Le Diner En Blanc a huge success!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Le Diner En Blanc. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. As they say in the movies "that's a wrap" - this morning we're wrapping our coverage of Le Diner en Blanc Charlotte 2022.
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WBTV

Federal heating assistance program to help with heating costs

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. N.C. health officials to release new flu numbers today. Updated: 7 hours ago. The state's first flu-related pediatric death of the season was reported yesterday. Update on CO leak that sent 11 people...
WCNC

CMPD debunks rumors of possible serial killer in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is debunking rumors of a possible serial killer in Charlotte, saying the rumors are "spreading misinformation." It started with a recent TikTok video claiming someone is targeting women in Charlotte and alleging that multiple death investigations in Charlotte are linked. On Tuesday,...
kiss951.com

10 Of The Worst-Rated Restaurants In Charlotte

It’s a list you don’t likely want to be on if you are a restauranteur. The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (as reported on Charlotte Stories) has released its list of restaurants that received low inspection scores in October 2022. There is not a lack of restaurants and...
WCNC

WCNC

