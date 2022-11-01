ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, AL

Brewton Standard

Quick named operating room nurse manager at DWM

D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital announced that Amanda Quick, RN has been selected as the Operating Room Nurse Manager. In her new role, she will be responsible for coordi-nating between operating physicians in D.W. McMillan’s Surgical Group and the hospital surgical nursing staff, she will assume the role from Camellia Hall, RN who is retiring.
BREWTON, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy loses a local masterpiece

No one lives forever. But Mack Gibson should have. Mack Gibson had a merry heart and everywhere he went, he did good, like a medicine. Gibson was at the center of so many things and his heart was in every one of them, said Brenda Campbell, director of the Johnson Center for the Arts.
TROY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Lowndes County Commission seeks ambulance service alternatives

Lowndes County commissioners tasked Emergency Management Director Rodney Rudolph with finding ambulance service alternatives amidst growing concerns over deficiencies in the county’s emergency response service. Haynes Ambulance currently holds a contract to services in the County. According to Rudolph, citizens and officials are concerned residents’ needs are not being...
WSFA

Montgomery Area Food Bank navigates food shortages, growing demand

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just like you may struggle to find certain foods at the grocery store, the Montgomery Area Food Bank is facing a similar challenge as they work to fight hunger. “We serve 35 counties, over half the counties in the state of Alabama,” said said Michael Coleman...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Documentary created on life of John Ed Mathison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An original documentary on former longtime pastor John Ed Mathison debuted Wednesday. The documentary shares Mathison’s life work in ministry at the helm of Frazer Free Methodist Church. It features church members, pastors, other ministry members, family and friends. “I think anyone who meets him,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Hayneville Telephone Company awarded $25 million grant to fund broadband services for Lowndes County residents

The United States Department of Agriculture announced the awarding of $25 million to Hayneville Telephone Company through the Rural Utilities Services ReConnect Program on Oct. 27. Hayneville Telephone will use grant dollars to construct 279 miles of fiber cable over approximately 216 square miles, expanding broadband services of up to...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Mother of Selma Murder Victim Crying Out for Justice

The mother of a Selma murder victim is crying out for justice — in the shooting death of her eighteen year old son. Valerie Hunter of Selma is a grieving mother — devastated by the loss of a son — shot down in his youth. “There’s no...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Documentary on Rev. John Ed Mathison to Premiere in Montgomery

A documentary on retired Frazer Church pastor Dr. John Ed Mathison is set to premiere Wednesday night in Montgomery. The premiere will be at 6PM in Wesley Hall on the church campus. Other showings will be announced at the event. Mathison served for 36 years as senior minister of Frazer...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Police needs public assistance in Troy shooting investigation

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound after a late afternoon shooting in Troy on Wednesday, November 2, according to police. According to a press release, Troy Police responded to a shooting report around 2:10 p.m. in the area of West Orange Street and North Three Notch Street.
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

Annual Central Alabama Fair Set to Kick Off in Selma

The 64th Annual Central Alabama Fair kicks off Tuesday in Selma. And final preparations are underway today to make sure everything’s ready. Major changes mark the start of a new era for the Central Alabama Fair. The five-day event is now held farther back during the calendar year — on the first week in November.
SELMA, AL
thegreenvillestandard.com

$10K reward offered for info about 2017 double homicide

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond held a press conference urging anyone with information about the double homicide of Ladarious Lymon, age 22, and Ja’von Banks, age 22, to come forward. In attendance at the press conference, which was the fifth anniversary of the murders, were...
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

The story of ‘Jeffrey,’ Alabama’s most famous ghost

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dilcy Windham Hilley remembers the first time she met “Jeffrey.” It was 1966 and Hilley was in her room at the family home on Royal Street in Selma. Hilley, then in middle school, heard footsteps coming down the hall. Initially, she thought they might be her brother, Ben, who was away at […]
ALABAMA STATE
elmoreautauganews.com

Publix Coming to Millbrook, along with 6,000 square feet of retail shops, outparcels

The City of Millbrook is pleased to learn that premier food retailer, Publix, will be locating a full-service grocery store at the southwest corner of Alabama Highway 14 and Kelley Blvd. According to John Whitson, a developer with RealtyLink, a full-service real estate development company specializing in retail properties, the 47,240 square-foot Publix will feature pharmacy, bakery, deli, floral and fresh seafood departments.
MILLBROOK, AL
AL.com

25-year-old dies following Montgomery shooting

A Montgomery man who was shot earlier this week has died. Montgomery police on Thursday identified the victim as Joshua Snyder. He was 25. Police and medics responded at 8:50 p.m. Monday to the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road on a report of a person shot. Once there, they found Snyder had sustained a gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Golden Ranch restaurant closed after kitchen fire on Friday

Golden Ranch restaurant had a fire in the kitchen on Friday. Owners reported on social media that the kitchen will be closed on Saturday and until they post that it is ready to be reopened. The post said: "We had a fire in the kitchen today. We'll be closed today,...

