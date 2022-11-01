Read full article on original website
Brewton Standard
Quick named operating room nurse manager at DWM
D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital announced that Amanda Quick, RN has been selected as the Operating Room Nurse Manager. In her new role, she will be responsible for coordi-nating between operating physicians in D.W. McMillan’s Surgical Group and the hospital surgical nursing staff, she will assume the role from Camellia Hall, RN who is retiring.
Troy Messenger
Troy loses a local masterpiece
No one lives forever. But Mack Gibson should have. Mack Gibson had a merry heart and everywhere he went, he did good, like a medicine. Gibson was at the center of so many things and his heart was in every one of them, said Brenda Campbell, director of the Johnson Center for the Arts.
luvernejournal.com
SMART Alabama celebrates Crenshaw County first responders with dinner, donation
As part of National First Responders month, SMART Alabama celebrated Crenshaw County volunteers with a $20,000 donation and dinner at the Luverne Volunteer Fire Department on Oct. 25. Representatives from SMART cooked and served volunteers a steak dinner to show appreciation for their service to the community. SMART Vice President...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Commission seeks ambulance service alternatives
Lowndes County commissioners tasked Emergency Management Director Rodney Rudolph with finding ambulance service alternatives amidst growing concerns over deficiencies in the county’s emergency response service. Haynes Ambulance currently holds a contract to services in the County. According to Rudolph, citizens and officials are concerned residents’ needs are not being...
WSFA
Montgomery Area Food Bank navigates food shortages, growing demand
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just like you may struggle to find certain foods at the grocery store, the Montgomery Area Food Bank is facing a similar challenge as they work to fight hunger. “We serve 35 counties, over half the counties in the state of Alabama,” said said Michael Coleman...
WSFA
Documentary created on life of John Ed Mathison
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An original documentary on former longtime pastor John Ed Mathison debuted Wednesday. The documentary shares Mathison’s life work in ministry at the helm of Frazer Free Methodist Church. It features church members, pastors, other ministry members, family and friends. “I think anyone who meets him,...
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
lowndessignal.com
Hayneville Telephone Company awarded $25 million grant to fund broadband services for Lowndes County residents
The United States Department of Agriculture announced the awarding of $25 million to Hayneville Telephone Company through the Rural Utilities Services ReConnect Program on Oct. 27. Hayneville Telephone will use grant dollars to construct 279 miles of fiber cable over approximately 216 square miles, expanding broadband services of up to...
alabamanews.net
Mother of Selma Murder Victim Crying Out for Justice
The mother of a Selma murder victim is crying out for justice — in the shooting death of her eighteen year old son. Valerie Hunter of Selma is a grieving mother — devastated by the loss of a son — shot down in his youth. “There’s no...
alabamanews.net
Documentary on Rev. John Ed Mathison to Premiere in Montgomery
A documentary on retired Frazer Church pastor Dr. John Ed Mathison is set to premiere Wednesday night in Montgomery. The premiere will be at 6PM in Wesley Hall on the church campus. Other showings will be announced at the event. Mathison served for 36 years as senior minister of Frazer...
WSFA
Incumbent faces challenger for Montgomery school board’s District 1 seat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There will be plenty of Montgomery area races on the ballot on Nov. 8 with one being for Montgomery County Board of Education District 1. Incumbent Lesa Keith is defending her seat against Marcus Vandiver. Keith has represented District 1 on the Montgomery County Board of...
wtvy.com
Police needs public assistance in Troy shooting investigation
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound after a late afternoon shooting in Troy on Wednesday, November 2, according to police. According to a press release, Troy Police responded to a shooting report around 2:10 p.m. in the area of West Orange Street and North Three Notch Street.
alabamanews.net
Annual Central Alabama Fair Set to Kick Off in Selma
The 64th Annual Central Alabama Fair kicks off Tuesday in Selma. And final preparations are underway today to make sure everything’s ready. Major changes mark the start of a new era for the Central Alabama Fair. The five-day event is now held farther back during the calendar year — on the first week in November.
wvtm13.com
Mini Alabama State drum major ready to step in at the Magic City Classic
I’ll tell you, these college drum majors are looking younger every year!. Give it up for our friend Kai Riddle of Daphne, Alabama, who is ready to step up on Saturday should a drum major with the Alabama State Marching Band pull a hamstring!. Kai loves music, dancing and...
thegreenvillestandard.com
$10K reward offered for info about 2017 double homicide
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond held a press conference urging anyone with information about the double homicide of Ladarious Lymon, age 22, and Ja’von Banks, age 22, to come forward. In attendance at the press conference, which was the fifth anniversary of the murders, were...
The story of ‘Jeffrey,’ Alabama’s most famous ghost
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dilcy Windham Hilley remembers the first time she met “Jeffrey.” It was 1966 and Hilley was in her room at the family home on Royal Street in Selma. Hilley, then in middle school, heard footsteps coming down the hall. Initially, she thought they might be her brother, Ben, who was away at […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Publix Coming to Millbrook, along with 6,000 square feet of retail shops, outparcels
The City of Millbrook is pleased to learn that premier food retailer, Publix, will be locating a full-service grocery store at the southwest corner of Alabama Highway 14 and Kelley Blvd. According to John Whitson, a developer with RealtyLink, a full-service real estate development company specializing in retail properties, the 47,240 square-foot Publix will feature pharmacy, bakery, deli, floral and fresh seafood departments.
25-year-old dies following Montgomery shooting
A Montgomery man who was shot earlier this week has died. Montgomery police on Thursday identified the victim as Joshua Snyder. He was 25. Police and medics responded at 8:50 p.m. Monday to the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road on a report of a person shot. Once there, they found Snyder had sustained a gunshot wound.
selmasun.com
Golden Ranch restaurant closed after kitchen fire on Friday
Golden Ranch restaurant had a fire in the kitchen on Friday. Owners reported on social media that the kitchen will be closed on Saturday and until they post that it is ready to be reopened. The post said: "We had a fire in the kitchen today. We'll be closed today,...
elba-clipper.com
Suspect in custody after Elba City School placed on lockdown Wednesday morning, Nov. 2nd
Coffee County – On Wednesday, Nov. 2, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) where made aware of an online threat towards Elba City Schools. The suspect associated with the threat is now in custody and is currently being interviewed.
