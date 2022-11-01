Greg Adkins Spotted Around Building

According to David Cloninger of The Post & Courier, offensive line coach Greg Adkins has rejoined South Carolina and was seen around the building.

Offensive line coach Greg Adkins took a leave of absence for personal reasons several weeks ago. Head coach Shane Beamer confirmed it was a health-related issue, though he stated it wasn't serious.

Adkins has officially rejoined the team. During Tuesday's media availability, David Cloninger of The Post & Courier spotted him walking around the building. South Carolina hasn't issued an official statement, but he seems to be back in some regard.

The offensive line has held down the fort since Adkins stepped away from the team. They continue to improve and create sound pockets for quarterback Spencer Rattler; something fans couldn't envision after week one.

Adkins' son has also come into his own in the past few months. Tight end Nate Adkins dealt with an injury to start the season but has come in with a physical mindset. He's one of the best blockers on the team and is one of the better in-line blockers throughout the SEC.

The elder Adkins has a strong presence that was missed around meeting rooms. Whether he will be back in full capacity has yet to be determined, but his mere appearance means a great deal.

