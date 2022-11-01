ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scappoose, OR

Scappoose falls to Tillamook in high school football

By WILL CHAPPELL, Country Media, Inc.
The St. Helens Chronicle
 2 days ago

The Tillamook High School Cheesemakers secured their first league title since 1999 with a 17-14 win over the perennial powerhouse Scappoose Indians, in a thrilling game that ended on a walk-off field goal by the Mooks in overtime on October 21st.

On a blustery evening, both offenses struggled through the air and were unable to gain traction on the ground against stout defensive fronts.

“We knew it was going to be a complete dogfight from the get-go,” Tillamook Head Coach Kye Johnson said after the game. “They’ve got some super athletic, senior skill guys and they’re super well-coached.”

Scappoose came out strong, returning the opening kick to the Tillamook 40-yard line. They proceeded to march down the field, scoring a rushing touchdown a few plays later and taking an early 7-0 lead.

It looked like the Mooks might be in trouble when they fumbled on their opening possession, with Scappoose recovering the loose ball.

But when the Indians decided to go for it on fourth down at their own 39, the Mooks defense came up with the first of what would be many crucial stops on the night.

The teams traded blows on the ensuing two drives, with the Mooks turning it over on downs before Scappoose went three and out.

That’s when the wind came in to play.

The Indian’s punter kicked the ball down the field right as a huge gust blew in from the west, catching the ball and holding it to a net of less than ten yards.

On the very first play of the Mooks possession, running back Judah Werner bounced a handoff to the right of the line and found daylight, breaking free for a 40-yard touchdown.

The Indians seemed poised to answer on their next possession after they marched to a first and goal inside the Tillamook five-yard line. But defensive back Parker McKibbin came up huge with an interception in the end zone that he returned to midfield.

After that play, the game bogged down until the half.

The strong winds, consistently blowing 15-20 miles an hour, also visibly frustrated Scappoose’s quarterback who repeatedly saw his passes sail over his receiver’s heads in the second quarter.

In overtime, and with the strong ocean wind blowing at his back, the Cheesmaker’s kicker had just enough distance to knock the field goal over the upright, winning the game and the Cowapa League title for Tillamook.

The St. Helens Chronicle

The St. Helens Chronicle

