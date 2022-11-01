Camden police on track to recover record number of ghost guns

The Camden County Police Department says it has recovered what could turn out to be a record number of ghost guns for the year.

The department has recovered 45 ghost guns so far this year and says it will surpass last year’s total of 61 guns. They say that in 2019, the agency only recovered seven ghost guns.

“Too many lives have been lost at the hands of criminals with ghost guns and too many criminals have gone unpunished for carrying illegal guns,” Camden City Mayor Victor Carstarphen said in a statement. “The work that the CCPD is doing to get these guns off the streets is incredible and every day, these officers are making our community safer.

Ghost guns are untraceable guns without serial numbers. They are often sold without background checks or age limits.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration announced new regulations surrounding firearm assembly kits.