ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NY

Camden police on track to recover record number of ghost guns

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dy1gH_0iv37IAe00

The Camden County Police Department says it has recovered what could turn out to be a record number of ghost guns for the year.

The department has recovered 45 ghost guns so far this year and says it will surpass last year’s total of 61 guns. They say that in 2019, the agency only recovered seven ghost guns.

“Too many lives have been lost at the hands of criminals with ghost guns and too many criminals have gone unpunished for carrying illegal guns,” Camden City Mayor Victor Carstarphen said in a statement. “The work that the CCPD is doing to get these guns off the streets is incredible and every day, these officers are making our community safer.

Ghost guns are untraceable guns without serial numbers. They are often sold without background checks or age limits.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration announced new regulations surrounding firearm assembly kits.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

‘Armed & dangerous’ man wanted in Millville, NJ murder found

MILLVILLE — A man considered armed and dangerous charged with the murder of a woman Wednesday afternoon was taken into custody Thursday morning. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Edwin Ramos-Rosado, 39, shot Ramy Garcia, 35, in a house on North 4th Street in Millville Wednesday afternoon and fled in a silver Mercedes. Garcia was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
MILLVILLE, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County Police Dept. Sees Record Recovery of Ghost Guns

Over the last two years, the CCPD has seen the proliferation of the untraceable ghost gun. This new tool for criminals comes without a serial number making it impossible to track its origin or its owners. And because ghost guns are sold without a background check or an age limit in several states anyone can buy them.
fox29.com

Former Philadelphia corrections officer, inmate charged in prison crime ring

PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia corrections officer is among several individuals arrested as a part of what Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office called a smuggling and bribery operation in a Philadelphia prison. Officials made the announcement Thursday, saying Barry Garland, being held at Riverside Correctional Facility, ran an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks County Smoke Shop Burglarized, Say Police

A smoke and vape shop in Bucks County was broken into early on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to authorities. Police in Warrington were dispatched to Quick Puff smoke shop on Easton Road just before 3:30 a.m., officials said. There, officers found the store's front window shattered and several Pennsylvania skill...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Q106.5

One of Philadelphia’s Most Wanted Violent Crooks Caught in Maine

A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Philadelphia was arrested during a traffic stop in Maine. What started as a routine traffic stop for an expired registration turned out to be a lot more, including arresting Earl Hassen, 43, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who was wanted on a murder charge. Auburn Police pulled the vehicle over at approximately 11:00 Tuesday night on Kittyhawk Avenue. During the traffic stop, they asked for identification from one of the passengers, who originally gave them a Delaware ID, which police determined was fake. When they were able to confirm Hassen's identity, they took him into custody on a homicide warrant out of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

N.J. man pleads guilty to stealing over $520K from bank customers

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to stealing more than $520,000 from bank customers in N.J. on Tuesday, according to U.S. prosecutors. Jamere Hill-Birdsong was charged with bank fraud conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft in March 2021. The 33-year-old Burlington County man played a role in planning and executing a scheme to steal bank customer identities in order to steal money in Mount Holly, Philly Voice reported.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
wwnytv.com

Troopers ask for help finding shoplifting suspect

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a woman they believe stole more than $1,000 from the Watertown Walmart in September. Troopers say on September 15 the suspect was allegedly captured on camera taking merchandise out of the store without paying on two occasions. The...
WATERTOWN, NY
News 12

News 12

117K+
Followers
39K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy