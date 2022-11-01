ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 19

JustMyThoughts
1d ago

Sounds more like norms than bias to me. Just because somebody doesn't like a result, or wants a different result, does not mean bias exists. As just one example, if say 80% of Flight Attendants are women, and the AI is asked to create an image of a Flight Attendant, then it will most likely generate an image of a woman, because that is the norm.

Reply(1)
9
snoopert
1d ago

AI is only as good as the information we put into it. This isn't an opportunity for you to push your opinions. Get a job and get a life!

Reply
4
John Strickland
2d ago

men are men and women are women....built different for different roles....STOP TRYING TO REINVENT HUMANITY

Reply
10
Related
ZDNet

AI's true goal may no longer be intelligence

The British mathematician Alan Turing wrote in 1950, "I propose to consider the question, 'Can machines think?'" His inquiry framed the discussion for decades of artificial intelligence research. For a couple of generations of scientists contemplating AI, the question of whether "true" or "human" intelligence could be achieved was always...
espnquadcities.com

These Are AI Generated Pictures Of The Quad Cities

AI art has become very popular over the last couple of years, and I finally got a program to let me make my own ai art. You can make the system do anything. All you have to do is think of what would be funny to you and type it in. Here is "Dog With Weird Hat."
ZDNet

Problem scaling AI? MIT proposes sub-photon optical deep learning at the edge

One of the most pressing concerns for the industrial application of artificial intelligence is how to run the programs on small computing devices that have very little processing power, very little memory, and possibly a limit in terms of energy available, in the case of batteries. Innovation. The so-called edge...
The Verge

OpenAI opens up AI text-to-image generation to businesses with launch of DALL-E API

OpenAI is making its image generation software DALL-E much more widely available to businesses with the launch of an API in public beta. The API will make it easier for companies to add DALL-E’s text-to-image functionality to their products, giving developers simplified tools to integrate and customize the software to their liking.
BGR.com

Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone

Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Found a Way to Predict Your Death by How You Walk

We’re all going to die eventually—but what if you knew when you’d be at risk for dropping dead, based solely on the way you walk? A new study shows that measurements taken with wrist-worn motion sensors can be used to predict one’s mortality risk up to five years later. As one of the largest validations of wearable technology to date, the research raises the possibility of one day using the motion detection system in smartphones to survey patient health without the need for in-person visits to the doctor’s office.The study, published Thursday in the journal PLOS Digital Health, was run...
The US Sun

555 angel number meaning and symbolism explained

ANGEL numbers can be very telling of what your future holds. The repetitive sequence of numbers can reveal messages and disclose deeper meanings behind your life. If you see the number 555, you are in luck. In numerology, the number 5 signifies the 'energy of affirmative change.'. When you get...

Comments / 0

Community Policy