ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

Standoff between Springfield Police and wanted suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police Department's SWAT team was deployed to the area of 1975 5th Street due to standoff between a suspect and police. According to officials, a patrol officer who was in the area around 11:26 p.m., on November 1st, was alerted to the presence of multiple wanted suspects in the apartment complex.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Springfield Police hoping to evolve their drone team

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police are incorporating drones and more officers to assist in service calls, searching for suspects, or trying to find missing people. Patrol officer Tony Del Castillo says that if the community happens to spot the drones, they are specifically for crime and search operations. "There...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Man in custody after early morning standoff with police

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say they arrested a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment on 1975 5th Street in Springfield late Tuesday night. Michael Glenn Bailey was wanted for a previous crime. Police say a patrol officer was in the area initially and visually identified Bailey, who...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

New Eugene park set for 2023 opening after delays

EUGENE, Ore. — Striker Field Park, located off Grand Cayman Drive in Eugene, has been in the works since late 2018 following the passing of a Parks and Recreation bond and levy that same year. Originally scheduled to open in fall of 2022, various supply chain issues, as well...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

November 2 community meeting on Springfield Public Safety Levy

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Wednesday to learn more about the proposed Springfield Public Safety Levy. The meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. November 2 in the library at Guy Lee Elementary, 755 Harlow Rd, Springfield. Springfield Police Chief Andrew Shearer...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

University of Oregon to hold Youth Accidental Overdose Prevention event

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon's Center on Parenting and Opioids will hold a Youth Accidental Overdose Prevention event to give parents and youth education and resources to "feel confident preventing accidental overdose." UO Substance Use and Prevention and Lane County Public Health are co-hosting the event. The...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Tracking voter turnout in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Less than a week until election day, and we're keeping an eye on voter turnout. Our station checked in with the Lane County Elections Office Wednesday. The latest numbers they have are from Monday, when 21.6 percent of ballots had already been returned. That's slightly higher...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Continuing precipitation aids firefighters in containing Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews focused on repair efforts over the weekend, working on culverts that were affected by fire operations; work included the removal of debris from culverts and strategically placing foliage across affected areas. Officials say the placement of foliage allows the forest to start the process of returning to its natural state.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Emeralds make case for new stadium

The Eugene Emeralds made their case for a new stadium in a meeting today with the Lane County Board of Commissioners. The county approved a Transient Lodging Tax in October that is likely to go towards a new facility at the Lane Events Center, although that hasn't been approved yet.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Studded tire season starts November 1st; runs through March 31st

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter is coming and ODOT (Oregon Department of Transportation) has some reminders about traveling safely in difficult weather. While driving in winter conditions, you may see road signs requiring the use of chains or traction tires. Starting Tuesday, November 1st, through March 31st it is legal...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Specifics to be ironed out in Emeralds' hope for baseball stadium at Lane Events Center

EUGENE, Ore. — More information is needed before the Lane County Board of Commissioners moves forward with a new baseball stadium at the site of the Lane Events Center. After approving a transient lodging tax in October, the board listened to a pitch from Eugene Emeralds ownership on Tuesday. Emeralds owner DG Elmore and general manager Allan Benavides presented a vision of a baseball stadium that encompasses more than sports.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Ducks defensive backs building chemistry

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks have now rattled off seven wins in a row - but they're not without their flaws. Oregon ranks 119th in the nation in pass defense and just gave up 328 yards against Cal. But the defensive backs feel like they've made continual improvement...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy