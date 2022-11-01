Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KVAL
Public can help solve cold cases with website created by Eugene Police Cold Case Squad
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department announced Tuesday a new website created by cold case volunteers in hopes of generating tips that help solve cold case homicides and missing persons investigations. The Eugene Police Volunteer Cold Case Squad is staffed by volunteer, retired law enforcement officers, according to...
KVAL
Standoff between Springfield Police and wanted suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police Department's SWAT team was deployed to the area of 1975 5th Street due to standoff between a suspect and police. According to officials, a patrol officer who was in the area around 11:26 p.m., on November 1st, was alerted to the presence of multiple wanted suspects in the apartment complex.
KVAL
Springfield Police hoping to evolve their drone team
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police are incorporating drones and more officers to assist in service calls, searching for suspects, or trying to find missing people. Patrol officer Tony Del Castillo says that if the community happens to spot the drones, they are specifically for crime and search operations. "There...
KVAL
Man in custody after early morning standoff with police
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say they arrested a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment on 1975 5th Street in Springfield late Tuesday night. Michael Glenn Bailey was wanted for a previous crime. Police say a patrol officer was in the area initially and visually identified Bailey, who...
KVAL
'Teens Against Trafficking' program in Douglas Co. schools, event to be held in Roseburg
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — All of Douglas County's middle and high schools have received a Human Trafficking Prevention curriculum thanks to a grant awarded to the Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force. CHI Mercy Health announced the release of the curriculum in a news release. The funds come from...
KVAL
2-vehicle crash in Roseburg requires extrication; 3 hospitalized, including child
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters in Roseburg cleared the scene of a two-vehicle crash Monday at Diamond Lake and Fowler, the Roseburg Fire Department said. The crash occurred around 6:25 p.m., the Battalion Chief said. One patient needed extrication and three were transported to Mercy Medical Center, including a small...
KVAL
New Eugene park set for 2023 opening after delays
EUGENE, Ore. — Striker Field Park, located off Grand Cayman Drive in Eugene, has been in the works since late 2018 following the passing of a Parks and Recreation bond and levy that same year. Originally scheduled to open in fall of 2022, various supply chain issues, as well...
KVAL
Gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson makes stop in Springfield to visit with mayor
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The topic of downtown Springfield's revitalization came up during coffee between gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Springfield mayor Sean VanGordon Thursday morning. This is part of Johnson's state tour to meet Oregonians and talk about local government, which Johnson says is vital information for lawmakers in...
KVAL
November 2 community meeting on Springfield Public Safety Levy
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A community meeting will be held Wednesday to learn more about the proposed Springfield Public Safety Levy. The meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. November 2 in the library at Guy Lee Elementary, 755 Harlow Rd, Springfield. Springfield Police Chief Andrew Shearer...
KVAL
Oregon Horse Center builds indoor mountain trail for competitive, non-competitive riders
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Horse Center in Eugene is gearing up for the National Indoor Mountain Trail championship Thursday through Sunday. The regular horse arenas have been transformed into forest wonderlands with trees, a mountain, a trail and even a waterfall and stream with a walking bridge. Contestants...
KVAL
University of Oregon to hold Youth Accidental Overdose Prevention event
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon's Center on Parenting and Opioids will hold a Youth Accidental Overdose Prevention event to give parents and youth education and resources to "feel confident preventing accidental overdose." UO Substance Use and Prevention and Lane County Public Health are co-hosting the event. The...
KVAL
Tracking voter turnout in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Less than a week until election day, and we're keeping an eye on voter turnout. Our station checked in with the Lane County Elections Office Wednesday. The latest numbers they have are from Monday, when 21.6 percent of ballots had already been returned. That's slightly higher...
KVAL
Continuing precipitation aids firefighters in containing Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews focused on repair efforts over the weekend, working on culverts that were affected by fire operations; work included the removal of debris from culverts and strategically placing foliage across affected areas. Officials say the placement of foliage allows the forest to start the process of returning to its natural state.
KVAL
Eugene Emeralds make case for new stadium
The Eugene Emeralds made their case for a new stadium in a meeting today with the Lane County Board of Commissioners. The county approved a Transient Lodging Tax in October that is likely to go towards a new facility at the Lane Events Center, although that hasn't been approved yet.
KVAL
Eugene Ballet kicks off 2022-2023 season with 'The Sleeping Beauty' at the Hult Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Ballet is kicking off their 2022-2023 season with "The Sleeping Beauty" at the Hult Center's Silva Concert Hall this weekend. The show features sets that Artistic Director Toni Pimble describes as "eye candy." Plus, brand new costumes like tutus and tiaras. Thirty young performers from...
KVAL
Studded tire season starts November 1st; runs through March 31st
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter is coming and ODOT (Oregon Department of Transportation) has some reminders about traveling safely in difficult weather. While driving in winter conditions, you may see road signs requiring the use of chains or traction tires. Starting Tuesday, November 1st, through March 31st it is legal...
KVAL
Specifics to be ironed out in Emeralds' hope for baseball stadium at Lane Events Center
EUGENE, Ore. — More information is needed before the Lane County Board of Commissioners moves forward with a new baseball stadium at the site of the Lane Events Center. After approving a transient lodging tax in October, the board listened to a pitch from Eugene Emeralds ownership on Tuesday. Emeralds owner DG Elmore and general manager Allan Benavides presented a vision of a baseball stadium that encompasses more than sports.
KVAL
Ducks expect a challenge in Boulder: 'We know we're going to have to prepare'
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon’s Pac-12 football trip to Boulder this weekend to take on Colorado is in a way like last weekend's trip to Cal. The Ducks are expected to win big - but the team knows it'll be easier said than done. Against Cal, Oregon came out...
KVAL
Lanning on Colorado: 'They've at times been playing with some resiliency, some new life'
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon's next opponent on the Pac-12 football schedule is Colorado - a team that's had a tumultuous season. The Buffaloes moved on from head coach Karl Dorrell at the beginning of October. But in their next game, they were able to upset Cal...
KVAL
Ducks defensive backs building chemistry
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks have now rattled off seven wins in a row - but they're not without their flaws. Oregon ranks 119th in the nation in pass defense and just gave up 328 yards against Cal. But the defensive backs feel like they've made continual improvement...
