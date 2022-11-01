Teen victims identified in National City shooting

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Candles, balloons and cards mark the location where a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old boy were shot to death Friday night during a Halloween party.

The 16-year old girl’s mother, writing on a GoFundMe page , noted “my beautiful daughter was taken too soon.” The mother identified her daughter as Gillian, writing “Gillian was so full of life, style, and charisma. She had many plans that will never be reached.”

According to National City Police and neighbors, shots rang out at about 11:45 p.m. on the 1800 block of East 17th Street near Palm Avenue. Witnesses say dozens of teenagers spilled out onto the street.

When the dust cleared, the two teens, 16-year-old Gillian Aguilera of Bonita and 18-year-old Edwin Barerra of National City, were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds, but died from their injuries.

The GoFundMe has already reached more than $4,000 of its $10,000 goal. Diana Del Valle writes, “Gillian was a giving friend, loving sister, and loyal daughter.”

From her mother’s words, we learn she had just turned 16 and was in the process of getting her driver’s license as well as preparing for college. She enjoyed thrift shopping and had a cat named Tommy and a dog named Duke.

Detectives with the National City police say there were many witnesses to the shooting, but so far not many coming forward and they still have not released a motive. They are asking anyone who may have seen anything to contact them .



If you would like to help the Del Valle family, you can donate directly on the GoFundMe page. We reached out to the family, but did not heard back.

