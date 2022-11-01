ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Teen victims identified in National City shooting

By Misha DiBono
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NyUrY_0iv35uCU00

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Candles, balloons and cards mark the location where a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old boy were shot to death Friday night during a Halloween party.

The 16-year old girl’s mother, writing on a GoFundMe page , noted “my beautiful daughter was taken too soon.” The mother identified her daughter as Gillian, writing “Gillian was so full of life, style, and charisma. She had many plans that will never be reached.”

Third person pronounced dead in Mission Beach crash, two identified

According to National City Police and neighbors, shots rang out at about 11:45 p.m. on the 1800 block of East 17th Street near Palm Avenue. Witnesses say dozens of teenagers spilled out onto the street.

When the dust cleared, the two teens, 16-year-old Gillian Aguilera of Bonita and 18-year-old Edwin Barerra of National City, were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds, but died from their injuries.

The GoFundMe has already reached more than $4,000 of its $10,000 goal. Diana Del Valle writes, “Gillian was a giving friend, loving sister, and loyal daughter.”

Carlsbad police arrest man suspected of possessing stolen car

From her mother’s words, we learn she had just turned 16 and was in the process of getting her driver’s license as well as preparing for college.  She enjoyed thrift shopping and had a cat named Tommy and a dog named Duke.

Detectives with the National City police say there were many witnesses to the shooting, but so far not many coming forward and they still have not released a motive. They are asking anyone who may have seen anything to contact them .

If you would like to help the Del Valle family, you can donate directly on the GoFundMe page. We reached out to the family, but did not heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

Driver Not Wearing Seatbelt Killed When Speeding Lexus Crashes on Scripps Poway Parkway

A 63-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving veered off the road and collided with multiple trees in the Miramar Ranch North area, police reported Saturday. San Diego Police officers responded at 10:55 p.m. Friday to the 11300 block of Scripps Poway Parkway where they learned the victim had been driving a 2015 Lexus westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control and the car jumped the north sidewalk, collided with several trees and rolled over.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Young Couple Who Died in Nestor Murder-Suicide ID’d

Authorities Thursday publicly identified a young couple who died last week in a murder-suicide in a Nestor-area apartment. Manuel Valenzuela Jr., 20, shot his girlfriend, 16-year-old Abigail Lopez, inside his rental residence in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, then turned the gun on himself, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Names released for two teens shot and killed in Natl. City

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Authorities released the names of two teenagers who were fatally shot three days before Halloween after a seasonal party in a South Bay neighborhood. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Gillian Aguilera, 16, and 18-year-old Edwin Barrera mortally wounded in the 1800 block of East 17th Street in National City shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Traffic Stop Uncovers Stolen Sheriff's Department Equipment

San Diego police are trying to figure out how two men got a hold of sheriff's department uniforms and gear, including bullet-proof vests. San Diego Police Department officers patrolling San Diego's Bay Terraces neighborhood early Tuesday spotted an apparent equipment violation on a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Officers...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

One person killed after plane crashes at Montgomery-Gibbs Airport

SAN DIEGO — A man was killed Saturday afternoon after their plane crashed in a field adjacent to the Montgomery-Gibbs Airport runway, San Diego police told CBS 8. San Diego-Fire Rescue responded to reports of an aircraft crash in the northwest corner of Montgomery-Gibbs Airport in the Kearny Mesa area of San Diego around 12:23 p.m., according to a tweet from SDFD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy