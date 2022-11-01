ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

alachuachronicle.com

District voter breakdown shows that independent voters and Republicans could swing elections in western districts if single-member district referendum passes

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – On November 8, Alachua County residents will have an opportunity to vote on several local issues in addition to the governor, senate, and congressional races. Two significant ballot items are the Single-Member District Charter Amendment and the vote on whether to implement a one percent sales surtax for the next 10 years, starting January of 2023.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

NAACP spars with Leading for our Future PAC over quotes used in single-member district campaign

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – This election cycle has featured a great deal of controversy over mailers, but one particular mailer has attracted more attention than the rest, with the Alachua County Branch NAACP holding a press conference to counter its message and then sending a cease-and-desist letter from the national organization to Stafford Jones, who chairs the Political Action Committee (PAC) that funded the mailers.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

County commission write-in candidates aim to make Marion County history

The Marion County Board of County Commissioners has never had a candidate elected via write-in, but Gina Capone and Brian Donnelly intend to make history. Capone and Donnelly, running for Districts 2 and 4 respectively, advertise themselves as “for the people” candidates. They both say they believe the current members of the commission do not prioritize the needs of Marion County residents, and both candidates are using issues such as over-development they say residents have brought to their attention as pillars of their campaigns.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Mud flies over single-member districts

With Election Day approaching next week, a ballot initiative that could change the way Alachua County residents vote for county commissioners is at the center of multiple controversies and accusations between elected officials. The issue dates back to last year, when state Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, first proposed that Alachua...
alachuachronicle.com

County Launches Operation Green Light to Support Veterans

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Alachua County announced that County buildings would be illuminated green from November 7 through November 13, 2022, as part of “Operation Green Light.” Operation Green Light is a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Jail director resigns, interim director appointed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has announced the county jail is under new leadership after the jail director resigned. Major Robert Stafford handed in his resignation as jail director effective Nov. 14. Captain Dorian Keith will take over as the interim director. Stafford cited personal...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Law enforcement surrounds Union County Housing Authority building

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County Sheriff’s investigators briefly closed a road near the housing authority after law enforcement agents surrounded the building. Deputies say it followed an incident involving shots fired in Live Oak. The suspect was arrested at the Sunrise store on West Main Street. Deputies...
UNION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Jail Booking Log, November 2

The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
alachuachronicle.com

Chabad UF will hold Rally of Solidarity and Unity in response to Antisemitism on Nov. 4

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In the wake of recent anti-Semitic rhetoric displayed at the Jacksonville UFL and UGA Football game (and other recent anti-Semitic incidents locally), Chabad UF Jewish Student & Community Center is hosting a special solidarity gathering for the entire community. The event will take place on Friday, November 4, at 5:30 p.m. at 2021 NW 5th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32603.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park

A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
ORANGE PARK, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County jury convicts 2 for murder

An Alachua County jury found two people guilty of murder in what prosecutors say was a love triangle gone bad. The jury returned the verdict against Doug Heath and Martesha Johnson on Monday. Assistant State Attorney Angela Rogers and Assistant State Attorney Ryan Nagel led the prosecution team, according to a press release by the State Attorney’s Office.
WCJB

Old Town woman, group spreading missing teen fliers

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of a Dixie County town are going from light post to light post, handing out fliers with the information of a teen missing for over two weeks. 14-year old Demiah Appling was last seen near the Church of God in Old Town, that’s located...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL

