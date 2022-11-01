ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

WWE NXT live results: Mandy Rose celebrates one year as champion

By Chris Aiken
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzoyV_0iv35anC00

Plus, Bron Breakker returns to NXT for the first time since Halloween Havoc.

Mandy Rose marks one year as Women's Champion with a celebration tonight on NXT.

Toxic Attraction will hold a celebration for Rose on tonight's show. Rose became NXT Women's Champion by defeating Raquel Gonzalez at Halloween Havoc 2021.

In her most recent title defense, Rose retained against Alba Fyre at this year's Halloween Havoc.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns tonight for the first time since defending his title against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov at Halloween Havoc. McDonagh will likely be looking for another title shot after defeating Dragunov in last Tuesday's main event. Dragunov left on a stretcher after being choked out by McDonagh.

R-Truth comes to NXT for a match against Grayson Waller. Last week, Truth showed up on NXT thinking it was Halloween Havoc. Waller tried to attack Truth but got laid out by Truth and Wes Lee.

There will also be a sit-down interview with Schism tonight, Odyssey Jones makes his in-ring return, and Thea Hail takes on Kiana James.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

***********

Sirens open the show, signaling the entrance of Bron Breakker. The NXT Champion is wearing street clothes with his title belt hanging over his shoulder. He barks back and forth with the live studio audience.

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly interrupt Breakker, and they begin to mock him and his accent. Breakker in turn mocks their accents, asking what the "wankers" want. That elicits a chant from the audience.

The tag champs are upset they did not get a celebration for their recent win, while the singles champ does. Pretty Deadly wants recognition of their own. They want the spotlight.

Out comes another singles champion of the brand to join the segment. NXT North American Champion Wes Lee enters the ring to side with Breakker. Lee stands with Breakker, after Breakker had name dropped him earlier before being interrupted by the heels.

They all continue to banter back and forth. There is admiration for Pretty Deadly's hair. Possibly impressed by the hair, Breakker tells Pretty Deadly he will step away so they can have the spotlight. Lee then says he will give them an introduction, and he introduces them with the help of Breakker. This is all basically tongue-in-cheek, and cringe.

Following their introduction, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson turn their backs to Lee and Breakker. The tag champs face the hard camera as Lee and Breakker form a plan in the background. Pretty Deadly cuts a promo and gyrate.

Lee and Breakker stop the dance party to tell the champs in a roundabout way that they want a title shot. Breakker challenges them to a tag title match tonight. Looks like a main event for a later on. The studio audience seems mild on the news, as they might have seen it coming a mile away like the viewers at home.

R-Truth enters the soundstage, and he raps his theme song. Truth high fives Lee and Breakker, but he leaves Pretty Deadly hanging out to dry on a high five. Truth is set for a match after a commercial break.

Grayson Waller defeats R-Truth

R-Truth suffers an injury doing a dive, and Waller wins via referee stoppage.

Just before going into a commercial break, R-Truth hits the ropes and runs across the ring for a flip dive to the outside. Truth then lands awkwardly and immediately grabs his leg upon hitting the floor.

Waller stalls in the ring during the break, and when the show returns medical staff is helping carry Truth away from ringside. Due to the injury, the referee stops the bout and awards the match to Waller.

Waller cuts an impromptu promo in the ring where he brags on himself.

An interview with Schism

Vic Joseph sits down with The Schism for an interview from "last night." Joseph asks Ava Raine why she joined the group. Raine says she has been around WWE her entire life (without mentioning her family), and says nobody took the time to get to really get to know her until she met The Schism.

Raine goes on to talk about her recovery from an injury, and one of the only people to check on her was Joe Gacy. Raine chastises Vic Joseph for not listening to her. Gacy adds that Joseph is missing the point. Gacy says Raine joined the Schism because they accept her for who she is.

The Dyad also speak, and they offer Joseph one of their smiley face pins. Joseph a moment later asks how they could brainwash Raine. She again chastises Joseph for another question.

Gacy ends the interview saying "The Schism is strong together because "we are four roots," and group in unison joins in to all say, " on tree ."

Raine also announced that Gacy will face Cameron Grimes on last time in a match next week on NXT.

Kiaina James defeats Thea Hail (with Andre Chase)

James pins Hail. While the match was not particularly good, it was more about the story playing out at ringside. Duke Hudson breaks the Chase U Code of Conduct.

Chase and Hudson were at ringside in Hail's corner. Hudson cheats for Hail, putting her foot on the bottom rope to break a count. Chase yells at Hudson for cheating, and Chase ejects Hudson from ringside. Hudson orders him to leave..

Meanwhile, Hail is losing the match. Hail takes a modified flatliner of sorts from James, and James pins her.

Charlie Dempsey runs in after the match, and Dempsey blindsides Chase with an attack. Dempsey applies a chokehold on Chase. Hudson runs back down to ringside to make a save. Dempsey flees as Hudson checks on Chase.

Fallon Henley is given an envelope with papers inside she is instructed to read. My guess is this likely relates to Elektra Lopez.

Mr. Stone confronts Bron Breakker in a locker room. This looks to eventually set up a match where Von Wagner challenges Breakker for the NXT title, or that is at least a direction they are hinting at going in.

Odyssey Jones defeats Javier Bernal

Jones pins Bernal after delivering a spinning Bossman slam.

This match was set up earlier in the show during a brief skit where Bernal interrupts an interview with Jones.

Jones is returning to action after recovering from a knee injury, so Bernal targets the knee as part of the story in the match.

Jones powers back, and he slams Bernal to the mat, then pins Bernal for a three count.

Celebration for Mandy Rose

The ring is adorned with a couch and decorations. Pictures of Rose are around the ring, making it a shrine to the NXT Women's Champion.

Rose enters the soundstage with Toxic Attraction. Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jaybe flank Rose, and they introduce a video package that highlights Rose's reign as women's champ.

Rose remarks sarcastically, "Not bad for a piece of eye candy." Rose goes on to scold the audience for seeing her as such for four years. Rose says that two years ago she decided to join the NXT roster and rebuild herself. She calls it the greatest decision she ever made in her entire life.

Rose does not say "put some respect on my name" just as a catchphrase. She says it because that is "the damn truth." Rose talks about about defeating all challengers, and it feels good to sit on her throne.

Rose says "nobody" is dethroning her as champ. She basically dares anyway to say otherwise. That is a cue. Suddenly, smokes starts shooting up at ringside. For a brief moment, I had flashbacks to bad angles with Ultimate Warrior in WCW. Instead, it was Alba Fyre.

Fyre waylays Dolan and Jayne. Fyre even superkicks a hapless attendant. Fyre gives Dolan a Gory Bomb. Fyre says tonight she takes out Dolan, next week she takes out Jayne, and in two weeks she takes the title from Rose.

Apollo Crews in a backstage interview again brings up NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Crews wants a title shot. Von Wagner confronts Crews, with Wagner basically saying he is the future champ.

Scrypts left another cryptic voicemail. This week Scrypts sounds a lot less like The Black Scorpion. That is probably a good thing.

Indi Hartwell defeats Zoey Stark (with Nikkita Lyons)

Hartwell pins Stark to win the match. Seeds of dissension are planted during the bout, as advice from Lyons inadvertently costs Stark the match. Stark also displays a temper.

This match was set up earlier in the show when Hartwell and Stark got into an argument during a backstage skit. Stark plays subtle heel in the skit and later in the match as well, letting her temper get the better of her.

The match goes through a commercial break, as they are being given plenty of time. Stark begins to rage at one point, showing a far more aggressive side of herself.

Hartwell is thrown outside by Stark. Lyons at ringside pleads with Stark to get back into the ring, urging Stark to beat Hartwell inside the ring. Stark shows a ton of fire, and she teases putting Hartwell through the announce desk.

Starks even rips off the cover on the announce desk, but Lyons convinces Stark to get back into the ring. After rolling Hartwell back into the ring, Stark is met by a boot from Hartwell. Stark eats a high kick, and Hartwell then hits her with a shot to the back of the head. Hartwell hooks both legs, and she covers Stark for a pinfall.

A vignette hypes the debut of a mysterious figure seeking justice.

Valentina Feroz is backstage asking Veer if he is going to be in her corner tonight. Sanaga walks in and glares at Veer. Feroz is sad when Veer tells her he will not be in her corner tonight. Wendy Choo is seen in the background listening to the conversation, foreshadowing a later run-in.

Cora Jade defeats Valentina Feroz

Jade pins Feroz after a double arm DDT. This is Jade's first match back since Halloween Havoc, and she is put over strong. Wendy Choo runs in after the match, which clearly sets up a grudge match between the two.

Jade threatens to attack Feroz after the match with a kendo stick. Choo runs to make a save, and Jade hits Choo with the kendo stick. Choo fires back with strikes. Choo takes the kendo stick away from Jade, and Choo swings it around. Jade flees the ring.

Tony D'Angelo and Stacks are backstage for a skit designed to get Elektra Lopez over.

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) defeat NXT Champion Bron Breakker & NXT North American Champion Wes Lee to retain their tag team titles

Wilson pins Lee after Carmelo Hayes interferes in the match. The tag champs retain because of the outside interference.

The match goes through a commercial break. Just before going to the break, Lee and Breakker execute stereo Frankensteiners on Pretty Deadly. The singles champs are looking strong against the tag champs as the show heads into its final break.

Lee does not see a blind tag, and he is then blindsided by Pretty Deadly. The champs work over Lee, while they also keep Lee on their side of the ring. Lee is eventually able to scramble for a hot tag.

Breakker cleans house and runs wild after the hot tag. A double suplex by Breakker, as he suplexed both Wilson and Prince at the same time. Pretty Deadly bump and feed.

Lee looks to leap off the top rope when Carmelo Hayes runs down to ringside. Hayes jumps on the apron, and Hayes shoves Lee off the top rope. Lee turns a flip and lands in the ring. Wilson catches Lee in a crucifix for a three count. The champs retain thanks to Carmelo Hayes.

Lee brawls with Hayes after the match. As they fight their way out of the soundstage, Von Wagner ambushes Breakker with a sneak attack in the ring. Wagner then menacingly stands over Breakker. Watching on a monitor backstage is Apollo Crews. He is then confronted by JD McDonagh, who gives a warning to Crews.

"See you around," McDonagh says as the show closes.

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Latest Update Regarding Sasha Banks' WWE Status

Despite months of rumors, Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE television since the May 13 episode of "WWE SmackDown," when she and Naomi successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Natalya and Shayna Baszler. The following episode of "WWE Raw" saw the two walk out on the company prior to the show, handing over their titles on the way out. But while fan expectations of an immediate return in the Paul Levesque era of WWE have yet to be realized, there's now been a positive update regarding the Legit Boss potentially coming back to the fold.
wrestlingworld.co

Raquel Rodriguez Likely to be The OC’s Female Partner to Combat Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has been an issue for The OC and every WWE Superstar that The Judgment Day has come up against in recent months. It was believed that Beth Phoenix would be the equalizer, but she was easily taken out back at Extreme Rules. In recent weeks, Ripley has become...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel

A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
TEXAS STATE
stillrealtous.com

Original Plans For Randy Orton’s WWE Return Revealed

Randy Orton has been out of action for months now, but prior to his hiatus from WWE he was involved in a longterm storyline where he was working in a tag team with Matt Riddle. RK-Bro took the world by storm, but it sounds like WWE had plans to split the team up.
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
XXL Mag

Bow Wow Asks Out AEW Wrestler Jade Cargill, Gets Rejected Immediately

Bow Wow tried to ask out AEW wrestler Jade Cargill on a date this week but was immediately rejected. On Monday (Oct. 31), Bow Wow hit up Twitter with a series of tweets expressing his interest in being the next rapper to get involved with professional wrestling, specifically the All Elite Wrestling organization. During his lengthy pitch to step inside the squared circle, Bow Wow took the time out to shoot his shot at wrestler Jade Cargill, asking her out on a date. However, the current AEW TBS Champion wasn't here for it.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Teases Big Name Backup For Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has dropped a major tease on potential backup for Logan Paul going into Crown Jewel. Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday. During a conference...
ARIZONA STATE
PWMania

Ric Flair and WWE Superstars Pay Tribute to Rapper Takeoff

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair paid tribute to rapper Takeoff, who died at the age of 28 this week. In the photo above, Takeoff is standing next to Randy Orton. Over the last few years, The Nature Boy has developed a close relationship with the Migos hip-hop group, particularly with Offset. Flair captioned a photo of the group, which included him and Charlotte Flair, “Rest In Peace @1YoungTakeoff! [folded hands emoji]”
wrestletalk.com

Logan Paul Names Who He Wants To Defend WWE Championship Against

YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul has opened up about who he would like to defend the WWE Championship against if he wins it. Paul will face Roman Reigns this weekend on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel, in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has repeatedly mentioned in...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Results (11/01) - Mandy Rose Celebrates One Year As Women's Champion, R-Truth Vs. Grayson Waller, Bron Breakker Returns

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE NXT" on November 1, 2022!. Toxic Attraction will be hosting a bash to celebrate "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose's one year anniversary as the titleholder. Rose initially captured the title after defeating Raquel Rodriguez at last year's Halloween Havoc premium live event, and has since gone on to overcome the likes of Cora Jade, IYO SKY, Meiko Satomura, Blair Davenport and most recently, Alba Fyre. Rose now shares the honor of being only one of three women to carry the title for over a year (with the other two being Shayna Baszler and Asuka) and seems to show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
ewrestlingnews.com

Breaking: Five Superstars Released From WWE NXT

WWE has parted ways with five Superstars from their NXT brand, Pwinsider reports. It’s reported that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Ru Feng and Damaris Griffin have all been released by the company. Hayward had been seen most recently in Andre Chase University and was recently written off...
TEXAS STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. The main event of last night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now WWE has announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch in the Kingdom.
wrestlinginc.com

R-Truth Apparently Injured During Match On WWE NXT

Veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth apparently suffered a lower leg injury during his match against Grayson Waller on the 11/01 episode of "WWE NXT." During the early stages of the match, Truth attempted a Tope con Giro / Vaulting Senton with Waller in position to take the bump on the outside. However, Truth evidently slipped and landed on the floor, barely touching Waller at all. Truth immediately clutched at his leg as WWE cut to a commercial break. During the break, the picture-in-picture remained focused on Waller, who returned to the ring and spent several minutes mocking the crowd at the WWE Performance Center. When "NXT" returned on the air, it was announced that Truth was unable to continue the match, as he was helped to the back by WWE medical personnel.
Fightful

ODB: I Got A Call For The WWE Royal Rumble, But Someone Turned It Down

ODB says she got a call for the WWE Royal Rumble, but it didn't work out. ODB previously rose to stardom in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. She is a four-time TNA Women's Knockouts Champion, and she also a former Knockouts Tag Team Champion. She has also popped up in NWA and AEW in recent years, and she returned to IMPACT in 2021. These days, she is focused on her food truck business, but her future as a wrestler remains up in the air.
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Is On Her Way To One-Year WWE NXT Women’s Title Celebration

Mandy Rose loves posting thirst traps often, but she is well known for much more than just that. Mandy’s return to NXT proved to be the best move of her career. The Toxic Attraction star is currently on a record-breaking reign as the NXT Women’s Champion. For a...
ringsidenews.com

Tiffany Stratton Is ‘MIA’ In Jaw-Dropping One-Piece Swimsuit Photo Drop

Tiffany Stratton debuted in NXT last year on December 28th. NXT’s resident Buff Barbie Doll is still relatively new to the company but she improved a lot every week. She once again decided to remind fans why she is worth remembering. Tiffany Stratton might not be as efficient when...
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Celebrating a Decade of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Believe. WWE is beginning a special event in the month of November that commemorates the 10-year anniversary of Roman Reigns and Seth “Freakin” Rollins making their debut with the company. From WWE.com:. Ten years ago this month, the WWE Universe was first introduced to two Superstars who would...
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Heavy Favorite To Beat Logan Paul And More WWE Crown Jewel Betting Odds

With only days to go, WWE Crown Jewel's status is a bit up in the air, after reports of a potential attack in Saudi Arabia, the site of the upcoming WWE premium live event, by Iranian forces emerged yesterday. At least for now, however, the show is on, contingency plans are being made, and that means there are wagers to be placed on the eight-match card. As per usual, BetOnline has the betting odds for all the gamblers out there who feel compelled to put money on wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss And Asuka Will Defend WWE Women's Tag Titles At Crown Jewel

Newly-minted WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Asuka already have their first title defense lined up. Bliss and Asuka made their return to WWE programming on Monday night's "Raw." They saved "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Damage CTRL. Later that...
stillrealtous.com

Former Impact Champion Was Turned Down For Royal Rumble Appearance

The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE’s most anticipated events as fans love to see surprise appearances in the Royal Rumble matches. During an appearance on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling former Impact Knockouts Champion ODB revealed that she originally got a call for the Royal Rumble, but someone higher up in WWE turned the idea down.
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
14
Followers
337
Post
365
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy