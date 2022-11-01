ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

10Sports Blitz: Week 11 Players of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gibbs high school has swept the final player of the week awards as the Eagles prepare to head into the 4A playoffs on Friday!. Senior quarterback Bryson Palmer earned Offensive Player of the Week honors following an outstanding performance in Gibbs' playoff-clinching win against South-Doyle on Friday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Newnan Times-Herald

Lady Indians run it back to state championship game

Year after year, it is not what they lose from graduation at East Coweta softball; it is simply what they have coming back. The 2022 Lady Indians lineup solidified throughout the season, freshman pitcher Jada Savage found her wings, and East Coweta was back in the state championship. The biggest...
SHARPSBURG, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy