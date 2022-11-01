Read full article on original website
WSET
SEE IT: Lawsuit forces Gov. Youngkin to release school tip line emails
WASHINGTON (7News) — Within weeks of his inauguration, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked Virginians to report problems in their schools to his administration. The governor asked tipsters to email him and help root out "critical race theory" and other "inherently divisive subjects" they saw taught in state classrooms. “I...
WSET
Virginia's attorney general taking action against suspected illegal robocallers
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Tired of getting robocalls all the time? Well Virginia's attorney general has a new plan he hopes will help. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is seeking to require responses to investigative demands sent to two voice service providers about alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. The national task force is made up of 51 attorneys general.
WSET
Natural fibers developer selects Virginia for U.S. headquarters: Youngkin
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that FyberX Holdings (“FyberX”), a developer of technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, will invest $17.5 million to establish its U.S. headquarters and production operation in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County.
Virginia pastor investigated for campaigning during church services
A Virginia pastor who is running for a City Council seat is being investigated by local authorities for allegedly campaigning and soliciting donations during church services.
WSET
Who is Virginia's latest millionaire? Ticket sold in Salem worth $1M
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Check your tickets! Somewhere there is a ticket from Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing that is now worth $1 million. It was bought at the Salem Mini Market, 2319 West Main Street in Salem. The winning numbers for the Nov. 1 drawing were 5-9-15-16-17,...
WSET
Jackpot still up for grabs, grows to $1.5B after over 188K claim winnings in Virginia
(WSET) — The jackpot is still growing after the Wednesday night drawing. The estimated jackpot is $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing with a total of 188,911 tickets winning prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million, according to Virginia Lottery.
WSET
$50k lottery ticket sold in Forest, 146,000 winning tickets sold in Virginia
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — One person in Forest struck it rich with a winning $50,000 lottery ticket on Monday's Powerball drawing. The Kroger on Forest Road sold the winning ticket, which is one of two in Virginia that gave their buyers $50k. One Virginia lottery player won a $150,000 ticket too, and over 146,000 tickets won a prize.
WSET
4 injured, 1 dead after shooting in Colorado, police say
DENVER (TND) — Police say four people are injured and one is dead after a shooting Tuesday in Colorado. The Denver Police Department originally said on Twitter that six victims were located but later said only five were located, with four transported to the hospital and one deceased. Police...
