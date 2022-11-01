ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WSET

SEE IT: Lawsuit forces Gov. Youngkin to release school tip line emails

WASHINGTON (7News) — Within weeks of his inauguration, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked Virginians to report problems in their schools to his administration. The governor asked tipsters to email him and help root out "critical race theory" and other "inherently divisive subjects" they saw taught in state classrooms. “I...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia's attorney general taking action against suspected illegal robocallers

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Tired of getting robocalls all the time? Well Virginia's attorney general has a new plan he hopes will help. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is seeking to require responses to investigative demands sent to two voice service providers about alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. The national task force is made up of 51 attorneys general.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Natural fibers developer selects Virginia for U.S. headquarters: Youngkin

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that FyberX Holdings (“FyberX”), a developer of technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, will invest $17.5 million to establish its U.S. headquarters and production operation in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
WSET

$50k lottery ticket sold in Forest, 146,000 winning tickets sold in Virginia

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — One person in Forest struck it rich with a winning $50,000 lottery ticket on Monday's Powerball drawing. The Kroger on Forest Road sold the winning ticket, which is one of two in Virginia that gave their buyers $50k. One Virginia lottery player won a $150,000 ticket too, and over 146,000 tickets won a prize.
FOREST, VA
WSET

4 injured, 1 dead after shooting in Colorado, police say

DENVER (TND) — Police say four people are injured and one is dead after a shooting Tuesday in Colorado. The Denver Police Department originally said on Twitter that six victims were located but later said only five were located, with four transported to the hospital and one deceased. Police...
DENVER, CO

