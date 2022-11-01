Read full article on original website
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Chip wars and wins, a $100 billion investment in Western NYMartin EdicSyracuse, NY
Atlantic County Man Admits Dealing Fentanyl, Owning Ghost Gun Parts: Prosecutor
A South Jersey man has admitted to drug-dealing and ghost gun charges, authorities said. Neal Garrity, 34, of Egg Harbor Township pleaded guilty Thursday, Nov. 3 to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine. The arrest came after a warranted...
‘Armed & dangerous’ man wanted in Millville, NJ murder found
MILLVILLE — A man considered armed and dangerous charged with the murder of a woman Wednesday afternoon was taken into custody Thursday morning. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Edwin Ramos-Rosado, 39, shot Ramy Garcia, 35, in a house on North 4th Street in Millville Wednesday afternoon and fled in a silver Mercedes. Garcia was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Ghost guns increasing in numbers in Camden County, police warn
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden County Police Department is on pace to seize a record number of untraceable "ghost guns" this year. So far, Camden County officers have seized 45 ghost guns. Last year, the department recovered 61 ghost guns.Ghost guns are firearms without serial numbers, which makes it difficult for officers to trace them back to their original owners.Lt. Christie Sarlo explained that because ghost guns allow people to bypass background checks, they've become a popular option for criminals."They've pretty much become more popular because it's the equivalent, the best way to describe it is buying a model...
FBI raids multiple New Jersey areas in nationwide catalytic converter theft bust
FBI agents raided several New Jersey locations during a crackdown on a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring.
News 12
Federal authorities bust catalytic converter theft ring with ties to New Jersey
A nationwide catalytic converter theft ring investigation ended with several arrests and raids by the FBI – including in New Jersey. The raids started around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Three locations have been raided so far in the Garden State, including Holmdel, Freehold and Wrightstown. FBI agents were seen earlier...
foxbangor.com
Philadelphia violent fugitive caught by Auburn police
AUBURN — One of Philadelphia’s most wanted fugitives has been found and arrested here in Maine by Auburn Police. Police say around 11 pm Tuesday night, 43-year-old Earl Hassan was arrested as a fugitive of justice stemming from a homicide warrant issued for him out of Philadelphia. They...
Bucks Teen Wanted For Beating Halloween Partygoers With Baton In Custody, Say Police
A Bucks County teen who had been wanted for beating partygoers with an expandable baton at a Halloween party last year is in custody, police said. Jayzin Pearce-Terrell, 18, of Warrington, was arrested at a traffic stop at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, said the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Arrest Juvenile Following Shooting
Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile on weapons charges following a shooting that occurred in Dover on Sunday afternoon. On October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:05 p.m., troopers responded to Joshua Clayton Road in Dover regarding a report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that a 26-year-old male had been walking in the area when a male suspect fired multiple handgun rounds in his direction. The victim was not struck by gunfire and was not injured. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 16-year-old male juvenile had fired approximately twelve rounds at the victim before fleeing the area on foot.
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Woman in 2014
Authorities say a man who was originally from Mays Landing has been found guilty of murdering a woman from Egg Harbor Township in 2014. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Wednesday, a jury found 42-year-old Timothy Wright guilty of first-degree murder. Wright was charged with strangulating and killing 25-year-old...
Man killed crossing Broad Street in North Philadelphia
A 61-year-old man was killed Tuesday night while crossing the street in North Philadelphia, along Broad Street. The crash happened just before about 11 p.m. at the intersection of Broad and Susquehanna Avenue.
Mom, 2 kids climb onto roof of Philly home to escape gunfire; boyfriend shot
Police say during the shooting, the woman took her two children and climbed out a second-floor window and onto the roof for safety.
phillyvoice.com
Mount Holly man pleads guilty to stealing more than $520K from bank customers in N.J., prosecutors say
A man in Burlington County pleaded guilty on Tuesday to federal bank fraud charges as part of a conspiracy to steal more than $520,000 from multiple bank customers in Mount Holly, U.S. prosecutors said. Jamere Hill-Birdsong, 33, was first charged in March 2021 with one count of bank fraud conspiracy,...
Police Need Help: These Teens Went Missing in Philadelphia, PA, in October
Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating several teenagers that went missing in October. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of all ages and from...
fox29.com
Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint at West Philadelphia gas station, suspects sought
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify suspects accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at a gas station last month. According to police, the incident happened on October 10 around 2 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 3750 West Girard Avenue. Authorities...
fox29.com
Police arrest fourth suspect in connection to deadly shooting near Roxborough High School
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have arrested a fourth teenage suspect linked to the deadly September shooting near Roxborough High School, according to police. Saleem Miller, 16, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Police said Miller was developed as a suspect after investigators found "additional evidence" inside a Ford Explorer connected to the shooting.
Fourth suspect in custody following deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
This is the fifth person identified as a suspect in the deadly September 27 shooting.
thesunpapers.com
Suspect arrested for armed robbery at 7-Eleven on Chester Avenue
On Oct. 29 an arrest was made for the armed robbery which occurred at the 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 310 Chester Ave. Arrested: Christopher J. Carter, Age 18, resident of Moorestown, New Jersey. He has been charged, arrested and committed to the Burlington County Jail. The charges are Armed Robbery, a first-degree crime; Aggravated Assault, a second-degree crime and Theft, a disorderly persons offense.
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion; big winners in NJ, Philadelphia
Powerball Winners: While nobody won the jackpot, there were big winners in Philadelphia and New Jersey.
newtownpress.com
AUBURN ROAD WAREHOUSE CAUSING CONCERN
WOOLWICH TWP. — A proposed industrial park on Auburn Road in Woolwich is causing a stir among homeowners in the neighboring residential area along Oldmans Creek Road. The location of the proposed industrial park is adjacent to the Gen. Harker Elementary School on Oldmans Creek Road and residential homes.
Angry mom who plowed car into 3 teens released from NJ jail
GLASSBORO — A mom who admitted to driving at three teenage girls in a parking lot after a fight with the father of their infant was released from jail during her detention hearing Friday. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, dropped her 3-month-old at the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
