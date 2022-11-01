ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NY

New Jersey 101.5

‘Armed & dangerous’ man wanted in Millville, NJ murder found

MILLVILLE — A man considered armed and dangerous charged with the murder of a woman Wednesday afternoon was taken into custody Thursday morning. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Edwin Ramos-Rosado, 39, shot Ramy Garcia, 35, in a house on North 4th Street in Millville Wednesday afternoon and fled in a silver Mercedes. Garcia was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
MILLVILLE, NJ
CBS Philly

Ghost guns increasing in numbers in Camden County, police warn

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden County Police Department is on pace to seize a record number of untraceable "ghost guns" this year. So far, Camden County officers have seized 45 ghost guns. Last year, the department recovered 61 ghost guns.Ghost guns are firearms without serial numbers, which makes it difficult for officers to trace them back to their original owners.Lt. Christie Sarlo explained that because ghost guns allow people to bypass background checks, they've become a popular option for criminals."They've pretty much become more popular because it's the equivalent, the best way to describe it is buying a model...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
foxbangor.com

Philadelphia violent fugitive caught by Auburn police

AUBURN — One of Philadelphia’s most wanted fugitives has been found and arrested here in Maine by Auburn Police. Police say around 11 pm Tuesday night, 43-year-old Earl Hassan was arrested as a fugitive of justice stemming from a homicide warrant issued for him out of Philadelphia. They...
AUBURN, ME
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Arrest Juvenile Following Shooting

Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile on weapons charges following a shooting that occurred in Dover on Sunday afternoon. On October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:05 p.m., troopers responded to Joshua Clayton Road in Dover regarding a report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that a 26-year-old male had been walking in the area when a male suspect fired multiple handgun rounds in his direction. The victim was not struck by gunfire and was not injured. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 16-year-old male juvenile had fired approximately twelve rounds at the victim before fleeing the area on foot.
DOVER, DE
fox29.com

Police arrest fourth suspect in connection to deadly shooting near Roxborough High School

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have arrested a fourth teenage suspect linked to the deadly September shooting near Roxborough High School, according to police. Saleem Miller, 16, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Police said Miller was developed as a suspect after investigators found "additional evidence" inside a Ford Explorer connected to the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Suspect arrested for armed robbery at 7-Eleven on Chester Avenue

On Oct. 29 an arrest was made for the armed robbery which occurred at the 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 310 Chester Ave. Arrested: Christopher J. Carter, Age 18, resident of Moorestown, New Jersey. He has been charged, arrested and committed to the Burlington County Jail. The charges are Armed Robbery, a first-degree crime; Aggravated Assault, a second-degree crime and Theft, a disorderly persons offense.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
newtownpress.com

AUBURN ROAD WAREHOUSE CAUSING CONCERN

WOOLWICH TWP. — A proposed industrial park on Auburn Road in Woolwich is causing a stir among homeowners in the neighboring residential area along Oldmans Creek Road. The location of the proposed industrial park is adjacent to the Gen. Harker Elementary School on Oldmans Creek Road and residential homes.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ

