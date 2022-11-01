ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Liverpool halts Napoli to provide Champions League warning

By JAMES ROBSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwByp_0iv34xss00
1 of 17

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Not for the first time, the Champions League is proving a haven for Liverpool.

A 2-0 win against Napoli on Tuesday ended the Italians’ unbeaten start to the season and served as a reminder of what Jurgen Klopp’s team is still capable of.

After back-to-back losses in the Premier League against relegation-fighting Nottingham Forest and Leeds, Liverpool did what no other team has been capable of by inflicting defeat on Napoli.

Late goals from Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez decided a match that was short on entertainment or chances.

And it was a result that was of little consequence to the group standings, with both teams assured of qualification to the round of 16 before kick off and Napoli still progressing as Group A winners.

But that will be of no concern to Klopp, who is looking to boost the confidence of his players wherever he can, such has been Liverpool’s inconsistency this term.

“I don’t think anyone doubts the quality, but that is part of the problem as well,” Klopp said. “So we don’t show it consistently.

“We are Liverpool, a top team. Nobody forgot what we did last year, the boys didn’t forget that, but it’s now not important. People might get sick of it when I say, but we now really have to fight through and then in that moment the football has a good chance to come back, the real football that we can play.”

It will take more than one win to dispel the doubts surrounding Liverpool. Especially coming in the Champions League – a competition that has so often provided form-defying performances from a club that has won it on six occasions and reached the final in three of the last five seasons under Klopp.

Such have been Liverpool’s troubles this season that Klopp was pushed to declare on the eve of this match that he was not in need of a break.

The German has faced increasing questions over whether he has taken the team as far as he can following the departure of Sadio Mane, while key players appear to have passed their peak.

Yet this is still a team that beat Manchester City last month and has won five out of six in the group stage of the Champions League.

Victory halted a Napoli team that has been the big story in Europe this season, with the Italian league leader’s 4-1 rout of Liverpool in September a calling card of a performance against one of Europe’s true elite.

Liverpool had been flattered by that result, which could have been even more humiliating.

Napoli’s ascent has come with a swaggering brand of soccer under head coach Luciano Spalletti.

This game represented another opportunity for the team to confirm its emergence as a major contender for the Champions League.

But the visitors were largely subdued, rarely threatening in a first half that befitted a game with so little at stake.

Curtis Jones lifted one early close-range effort over the bar from a tight angle for Liverpool, while Thiago Alcantara forced Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret into a save with a shot from just inside the box.

The deadlock looked to have been broken early in the second half when Leo Ostigard headed in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s cross, only for it to be ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR check.

That moment at least livened up the crowd and Napoli improved as an attacking force, with Kvaratskhelia presented with a chance to score, only to misconnect with a volley that bobbled tamely towards Alisson.

As the game drifted toward what appeared to be a stalemate Salah stabbed an effort straight at Meret from inside the box.

It proved to be a warning of what was to come, with Salah forcing the ball over the line in the 85th after a goalmouth scramble.

As Napoli went in search of an equalizer, space opened up for Liverpool to exploit and deep into injury time Nunez poked in a second that was eventually given after a VAR check.

“We were playing a giant like Liverpool at Anfield, I can only say well done to my players,” Spalletti said. “But if I am being pedantic and we look at the last 10 minutes, the players felt we had reached our objective. It is highly unlikely Liverpool will score the number of goals to top the group and our level dropped a bit. Perhaps that is part of our character.”

Still, no team in the knockout stages will want to play a Napoli side that has proven itself one of the most fearsome forces in Europe.

The same goes for Liverpool, which, where the Champions League is concerned, still seems capable of anything.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI

Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships

Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships Jordan Chiles of United States competes on the Floor Exercise during Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 1, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
FanBuzz

Group of Death: Which 2022 FIFA World Cup Group Earns the Feared Title?

The FIFA World Cup will be taking place in Qatar this November, and there was much hype surrounding the draw for the tournament's group stage. The World Cup draw takes each potential 32 teams and divides them into eight groups of four. Each nation is drawn from a pot based on its current world ranking and divvied accordingly. Only one of those gets to call itself the Group of Death.
Yardbarker

Liverpool looking to add Bayern Munich target to their midfield in January

Liverpool’s midfield has been heavily criticised this season but the Merseyside club are now working to sign a central midfielder in the winter transfer window. The Reds’ midfield line has ageing stars, has too many players out of form and some are very injury prone. To address this,...
Yardbarker

Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
CBS Sports

Champions League scores: Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more

Just like that, Tuesday has seen half of the Champions League groups finalized. All the action was in Group D where reigning Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were able to go from third in the group to second after a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. Spurs were able to do just enough with a second half equalizer from Clement Lenglet and a goal from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to defeat Marseille 2-1 to top the group after losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half.
wpgxfox28.com

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule: Dates, kick-off Times

Originally Posted On: https://olympicstimes.com/fifa-world-cup-2022-schedule/. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is a major football tournament scheduled to be held in Qatar. As the host country, Qatar has a great opportunity to showcase its new infrastructure and build a positive reputation for itself. Becoming a successful country during the event will be...
Reuters

Soccer-United States at the World Cup

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on the United States at the World Cup. The United States have appeared in 10 World Cups. Their best performance was at the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they finished third. They reached the quarter-finals in 2002 courtesy of a 2-0 knockout win over Mexico in the last 16.
Yardbarker

Liverpool transfer target confirms he would be interested in a move to Anfield

Liverpool transfer target Joao Gomes has confirmed he would be interested in a move to Anfield. Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool’s scouts have been monitoring Flamengo youngster Gomes. The 21-year-old is already a regular for Flamengo despite his age, and could be...
tennisuptodate.com

"It seems unfair" - Norrie voices frustration at Djokovic gaining ATP Finals qualification through Wimbledon

Cameron Norrie is not thrilled with Djokovic qualifying for the ATP Finals due to the grand slam qualification rule. Cameron Norrie lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final and while neither won points for the event, Djokovic was able to win the event which gave him a huge chance to find himself in Turin. He only needed to finish in the top 20 of the race due to winning a grand slam as opposed to finishing in the top 8 of the Race like non-grand slam champions have to:
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy