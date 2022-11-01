Read full article on original website
NAACP spars with Leading for our Future PAC over quotes used in single-member district campaign
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – This election cycle has featured a great deal of controversy over mailers, but one particular mailer has attracted more attention than the rest, with the Alachua County Branch NAACP holding a press conference to counter its message and then sending a cease-and-desist letter from the national organization to Stafford Jones, who chairs the Political Action Committee (PAC) that funded the mailers.
Letter: Establishment politicians are spreading misinformation about single-member districts
No single issue in the history of Alachua County has probably ever inspired more rancorous debate than that of single-member districts, with the exception of the previous debates about single-member districts. You see, we’ve been here before. In the early 1990s, a widely diverse group of people, from across...
District voter breakdown shows that independent voters and Republicans could swing elections in western districts if single-member district referendum passes
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – On November 8, Alachua County residents will have an opportunity to vote on several local issues in addition to the governor, senate, and congressional races. Two significant ballot items are the Single-Member District Charter Amendment and the vote on whether to implement a one percent sales surtax for the next 10 years, starting January of 2023.
Children’s Trust to hold first Community Meeting of its Listening Project on Nov. 7
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Children’s Trust of Alachua County will hold the first Community Meeting of its Listening Project on November 7th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Fearnside Family Services Center (3600 NE 15th St.). The Children’s Trust wants to hear from the community ideas on...
UF Trustees vote unanimously to make Sasse president
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Today the University of Florida Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire Senator Ben Sasse as the next president of the university, following a four-hour interview. The meeting began with an opportunity for public comment, and about a dozen people who had signed up in advance...
Discipline discussed at School Board Workshop: “We don’t have enough people in the trenches”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At the November 2 Alachua County School Board Workshop, Dr. Anntwanique Edwards, Chief of Equity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement for Alachua County Public Schools, presented the Student Behavior Support Plan to the board. Edwards told the board that the main problem they’ve identified is that the...
County Launches Operation Green Light to Support Veterans
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Alachua County announced that County buildings would be illuminated green from November 7 through November 13, 2022, as part of “Operation Green Light.” Operation Green Light is a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
Gainesville’s Downtown Festival & Art Show Returns for 41st Year with New Additions
Press release from City of Gainesville Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 41st Annual Downtown Festival & Art Show will transform the streets of historic downtown Gainesville into a multicultural celebration of art and creativity complete with live music, dance, circus, and culinary arts on Nov. 19-20. The award-winning fine arts festival draws 40,000 people to the heart of Downtown Gainesville, with 200+ visual artists displaying original paintings, graphics, textiles, sculptures, jewelry, ceramics, and photography, 30+ performers on multiple stages, and dozens of visiting and local food vendors.
Letter: Statement from High Springs Commission Candidate Linda Jones
I’ve had several of my supporters complain to me that comments to a local site regarding my opponent Mr. Grunder were negative and therefore would not be placed on their site. After a couple of positive posts, the author closed responses. This person said she was disappointed that he...
Ocala duo convicted by jury of murder
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Douglas Cantrel Heath, 41, and Martesha Williams Johnson, 32, of Ocala, were both convicted of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder yesterday by an Alachua County Jury. Johnson was also convicted of accessory after the fact. The pair were arrested in connection with the May 17,...
All charges dropped against Drotos and Ryals
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – All charges have been dropped against commercial real estate agents Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals in a case that accused them of fraud, racketeering, and theft of trade secrets and intellectual property. A statement from the office of State Attorney Brian Kramer said charges were dropped as a result of a mediation on September 14, 2022, with former State Attorney Rod Smith. All charges and pending charges against other people connected with the case were also dropped.
Irrigation is Limited to One Day a Week Beginning November 6
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Irrigation restrictions change Sunday, November 6, 2022. When residents set their clocks back, they should also remember to cut back on their watering. Landscape irrigation will be limited to one day a week in Alachua County. “Landscape irrigation can account for almost 60% of residential...
Jail Booking Log, November 2
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
Micanopy woman sentenced in animal cruelty case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Erin A. Douglas, 28, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail, 3 years of probation, and 300 hours of community service on 20 charges of animal cruelty. She is also prohibited from having any animals. Douglas was initially charged with 24 counts of aggravated animal...
Couple charged with child neglect after feces found smeared on walls of child’s bedroom
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jana Smith Ronan, 67, and John Francis Ronan, 60, were arrested late last night and charged with two counts of child neglect after a Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigator called Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers to their home following a DCF investigation. According to...
Man arrested on gun charges is on probation on previous gun charge
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Thomas Edward Ryus Dean, Jr., 25, was arrested yesterday and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, displaying a firearm during a felony, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and resisting arrest without violence. Dean was driving a...
