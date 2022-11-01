ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Peña, Tucker, Phillies' Realmuto win Gold Gloves

Astros rookie shortstop and AL Championship Series MVP Jeremy Peña won his first Gold Glove Award and Houston right fielder Kyle Tucker joined his teammate on the list announced Tuesday before Game 3 of the World Series.

The NL champion Philadelphia Phillies were represented on the list with catcher J.T. Realmuto. Realmuto also won the award in 2019 in his first season with the Phillies.

Peña is the first rookie shortstop to win a Gold Glove, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“I heard that today and I was in shock because I didn’t know that was a thing,” he said. “But it’s pretty cool.”

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight Gold Glove and Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts won his sixth.

The Cleveland Guardians had four players win Gold Gloves, awarded each season to the best individual fielding performances at each position. Pitcher Shane Bieber, second baseman Andrés Giménez, left fielder Steven Kwan and center fielder Myles Straw all won their first Gold Gloves.

They were joined on the AL side by New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramón Urías and utility player DJ LeMahieu. LeMahieu also won Gold Gloves in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

This year marked the first time utility players have been included in the list of Gold Glove winners.

The Braves and Cardinals each had two players make the NL list. Atlanta pitcher Max Fried won his fourth straight award and shortstop Dansby Swanson won his first. Brendan Donovan joined Arenado on the Cardinals’ list by winning the utility award.

Arizona first baseman Christian Walker, Colorado second baseman Brendan Rodgers and Chicago left fielder Ian Happ all won their first Gold Gloves. San Diego center fielder Trent Grisham won his second.

