ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

CFP Chair Explains Why TCU Is Behind Alabama

As has become an annual tradition, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season have generated some controversy. The most common complaint this year seems to be that 8-0 TCU is ranked one spot behind one-loss Alabama. The Horned Frogs are No. 7 while the Crimson Tide are No. 6. ...
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything the College Football Playoff committee said after the first CFP rankings of 2022

The first release of the College Football Playoff rankings for 2022 was revealed on Tuesday night, and Ohio State fans are probably fairly happy with where the Buckeyes sit as a baseline going forward. Not surprisingly, there are some questionable slotting of teams throughout the CFP top 25, but it’s hard to argue too much with where Ohio State sits.
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN

Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson top first CFP rankings

GRAPEVINE, Texas -- Undefeated earned the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff's initial Top 25 ranking Tuesday night, marking the first time in the program's history it cracked the top four, followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Clemson. The 13-member committee ranked...
GEORGIA STATE
Centre Daily

Steelers Will Not Fire Offensive Coordinator During Bye Week

PITTSBURGH -- The bye week has given the Pittsburgh Steelers 14 days to lick their wounds from a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now is the time for this 2-6 team to think holistically and figure out where they can make improvements during the second half of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Lane Kiffin Says Deion Sanders Would ‘Do Great’ As Auburn Coach

Since Auburn made the decision to fire coach Bryan Harsin after just 21 games with the program, several candidates’ names have been floated around the college football landscape in regard to who should become the Tigers’ next coach. Among the potential candidates include Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin, Liberty’s...
Centre Daily

Colts get Failing Grade from CBS Sports

The Indianapolis Colts have failed to reach their own expectations thus far in 2022, and it has cost quarterback Matt Ryan his starting position and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady his job. Indianapolis fell to a season-low No. 28 in NFL.com's Power Rankings. Is it any surprise that the Colts receive...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
tigerdroppings.com

Here's What The Expanded 12-Team CFP Bracket Would Look Like Right Now

If the 12-team expanded playoff were here this season, the SEC would land five teams in the initial bracket, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. Dellenger added that at the end of the season, there would likely be fewer inner-conference first-round matchups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy