Elite Daily

Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation tour.
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
6abc Action News

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field. In a special announcement first shared on "Good Morning America," the "Midnights" singer said she will be embarking on tour again with music from all her "musical eras of my career."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rolling Stone

Shania Twain Polishes Off ‘Queen of Me’ Album Announcement With 2023 Tour Dates

Shania Twain will release her sixth studio album Queen of Me on Feb. 3, her first full-length record in nearly six years. Alongside her Republic Nashville debut, the country icon will embark on a global arena tour spanning 49 dates, including stops at Nashville’s Geodis Park on June 7 and at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 11. “This new record is fun and celebrative, really on the other side of Now,” Twain told Rina Sawayama in a recent Rolling Stone Musicians on Musicians interview. “I’m happy in my own skin. I’m celebrating that feeling, less apologetic for who...
NEW YORK STATE
Stereogum

Taylor Swift Announces 2023 “Eras Tour” With Openers Including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM, MUNA, & More

Taylor Swift is going on tour again, and she’s doing it big. Swift hasn’t toured since her 2018 stadium shows supporting Reputation; a series of planned 2020 festivals tied to Lover were canceled due to COVID. She’s since released three new studio albums — including her recent chart–dominating Midnights — and deluxe full-length re-recordings of Fearless and Red. The format of her upcoming outing will allow her to showcase all of that and more.
thebrag.com

black midi announce Australian and New Zealand tour

Acclaimed post-rock outfit black midi are coming to Australia and New Zealand for the first time next year. Beginning in Auckland at the Hollywood Avondale on Sunday, March 26th, they’ll then perform in Sydney and Brisbane before a final show at Perth’s Rechabite on Sunday, April 2nd (see full dates below). Tickets for the tour go on sale on Monday, November 7th at 10am local time. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access here.
American Songwriter

Billy Strings Announces 2023 Winter Tour Dates

Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer—and one of the best guitar players in music—has announced, well, a string of upcoming 2023 winter tour dates. The new dates include three nights in Nashville on February 24, 25, and 26. The news comes on the heels of Strings’ new forthcoming album...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pitchfork

Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson Release Second Neil Young Covers EP: Listen

Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson have released another new EP of Neil Young covers. The four-track release, called Younger Still, follows 2019’s Still Young. On the new release, the artists play “Razor Love” (from 2000’s Silver & Gold), “Comes a Time” (the title song of Young’s 1978 album), “Hey Babe” (from 1977’s American Stars ’n Bars) and “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere” (the title track of Young’s 1969 album with Crazy Horse). Find the EP below.
NME

Sault release five new albums for download in password-protected folder

Sault have simultaneously released five new albums as a free digital download, all of which are contained in a password-protected folder that will disappear in five days’ time. “Here are 5 albums released as an offering to God,” reads a message on the mysterious group’s website alongside the link...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Reba McEntire postpones 3 concerts after doctor orders ‘vocal rest’

Country music star Reba McEntire said she is postponing three concerts set for this weekend after her doctor told her “to go on vocal rest.”. McEntire, 67, announced on her official Instagram and Facebook accounts on Wednesday that she made “the difficult decision” to reschedule the concerts in Columbus, Ohio; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Indianapolis, CNN reported.
RALEIGH, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLS commissioner Don Garber addresses possible expansion to San Diego, Las Vegas

MLS expansion is always a hot topic for commissioner Don Garber, and ahead of MLS Cup, he provided an update on two specific league targets. Speaking to reporters on Thursday in Los Angeles as part of his State of the League address, Garber discussed the status of expansion bids from both San Diego and Las Vegas, claiming that MLS is having “active discussions” with both cities. Garber came out particularly strongly on San Diego, a city the league has been considering as an expansion candidate since at least 2014. Garber said that a commitment to expansion to San Diego is “probably closer...
SAN DIEGO, CA

