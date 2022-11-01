Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift Announced Her First Tour In Nearly Four Years
Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation tour.
AOL Corp
Taylor Swift announces 2023 ‘Eras Tour’ of U.S. stadiums, international dates to come
Taylor Swift announced Tuesday morning her long-rumored return to the road, with an outing dubbed the “Eras Tour” scheduled to hit U.S. stadiums beginning in March 2023 and running into August, with international dates set to be revealed later. The supporting acts are very much all about the...
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
Attention 'Swifties': Taylor Swift announces US tour; lineup includes 2 shows in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field. In a special announcement first shared on "Good Morning America," the "Midnights" singer said she will be embarking on tour again with music from all her "musical eras of my career."
Listen up Texas Swifties: Taylor Swift announces 2023 tour dates, here’s when she’s performing in Arlington & Houston
It's the way-too-early Christmas gift the world needed to start the month of November. One of the biggest and most-loved music artists in the world, Taylor Swift has announced she will be touring in 2023.
Metallica, the Zazulas and Megaforce: How Thrash Went Mainstream
Metallica may have been nothing more than a flash in the pan without the help of Marsha and Jonny Zazula, two deeply insightful business people with a dedication to the underground rock scene. The founders of Megaforce Records died about a year apart: Marsha in January 2021 and Jonny in...
Shania Twain Polishes Off ‘Queen of Me’ Album Announcement With 2023 Tour Dates
Shania Twain will release her sixth studio album Queen of Me on Feb. 3, her first full-length record in nearly six years. Alongside her Republic Nashville debut, the country icon will embark on a global arena tour spanning 49 dates, including stops at Nashville’s Geodis Park on June 7 and at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 11. “This new record is fun and celebrative, really on the other side of Now,” Twain told Rina Sawayama in a recent Rolling Stone Musicians on Musicians interview. “I’m happy in my own skin. I’m celebrating that feeling, less apologetic for who...
Stereogum
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 “Eras Tour” With Openers Including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM, MUNA, & More
Taylor Swift is going on tour again, and she’s doing it big. Swift hasn’t toured since her 2018 stadium shows supporting Reputation; a series of planned 2020 festivals tied to Lover were canceled due to COVID. She’s since released three new studio albums — including her recent chart–dominating Midnights — and deluxe full-length re-recordings of Fearless and Red. The format of her upcoming outing will allow her to showcase all of that and more.
Corey Taylor on the future of Slipknot: “This is the end of what was”
Corey Taylor talks Slipknot’s divisive new album, the memory of Paul Gray and Joey Jordison, and that Pantera ‘reunion’
thebrag.com
black midi announce Australian and New Zealand tour
Acclaimed post-rock outfit black midi are coming to Australia and New Zealand for the first time next year. Beginning in Auckland at the Hollywood Avondale on Sunday, March 26th, they’ll then perform in Sydney and Brisbane before a final show at Perth’s Rechabite on Sunday, April 2nd (see full dates below). Tickets for the tour go on sale on Monday, November 7th at 10am local time. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access here.
Watch Cliff Burton Jam ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ in His Pre-Metallica Band
The late Cliff Burton's songwriting contributions to Metallica sometimes seem under-appreciated. But before the early Metallica bassist tragically died in a 1986 tour bus crash, Burton infused Metallica's arrangements with a musical flair all his own. That much is unmistakable in a video of Burton competing in a 1981 "Battle...
Billy Strings Announces 2023 Winter Tour Dates
Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer—and one of the best guitar players in music—has announced, well, a string of upcoming 2023 winter tour dates. The new dates include three nights in Nashville on February 24, 25, and 26. The news comes on the heels of Strings’ new forthcoming album...
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Matt Sorum Shares Metallica Memories
On the latest Ultimate Metallica Show, we covered a lot of ground, from the incredible "Nothing Else Matters" cover by Mickey Guyton to a pummeling live performance of "Whiplash" from 2013. But more than anything, I was beyond thrilled to have Matt Sorum—from Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver and The...
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson Release Second Neil Young Covers EP: Listen
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson have released another new EP of Neil Young covers. The four-track release, called Younger Still, follows 2019’s Still Young. On the new release, the artists play “Razor Love” (from 2000’s Silver & Gold), “Comes a Time” (the title song of Young’s 1978 album), “Hey Babe” (from 1977’s American Stars ’n Bars) and “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere” (the title track of Young’s 1969 album with Crazy Horse). Find the EP below.
NME
Sault release five new albums for download in password-protected folder
Sault have simultaneously released five new albums as a free digital download, all of which are contained in a password-protected folder that will disappear in five days’ time. “Here are 5 albums released as an offering to God,” reads a message on the mysterious group’s website alongside the link...
Reba McEntire postpones 3 concerts after doctor orders ‘vocal rest’
Country music star Reba McEntire said she is postponing three concerts set for this weekend after her doctor told her “to go on vocal rest.”. McEntire, 67, announced on her official Instagram and Facebook accounts on Wednesday that she made “the difficult decision” to reschedule the concerts in Columbus, Ohio; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Indianapolis, CNN reported.
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
MLS commissioner Don Garber addresses possible expansion to San Diego, Las Vegas
MLS expansion is always a hot topic for commissioner Don Garber, and ahead of MLS Cup, he provided an update on two specific league targets. Speaking to reporters on Thursday in Los Angeles as part of his State of the League address, Garber discussed the status of expansion bids from both San Diego and Las Vegas, claiming that MLS is having “active discussions” with both cities. Garber came out particularly strongly on San Diego, a city the league has been considering as an expansion candidate since at least 2014. Garber said that a commitment to expansion to San Diego is “probably closer...
