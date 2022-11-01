Read full article on original website
South Korea's Yoon apologises for Halloween crush, vows justice
SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol apologised on Monday for the deadly Halloween crush in Seoul, pledging to hold to account any officials found to be responsible for sloppy responses and to reform police and safety management systems.
Casino hub Macau heads toward business as usual after COVID tests find no new infections
HONG KONG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Authorities in Macau said the world's biggest casino hub, blighted by a COVID-19 outbreak, is on track to return to relative normality after two rounds of mass COVID-19 tests last week found no new infections.
Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
BOSTON (AP) — Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another.The platform's new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — and tweeted as 'Elon Musk' in reaction to the billionaire's decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month as he simultaneously laid off a big chunk of the workforce."Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying "parody" will be permanently suspended," Musk wrote. While Twitter previously issued warnings before suspensions, now that...
Amnesty: Egypt has days to save jailed activist's life
The head of Amnesty International says that the proceedings of COP27 will be stained by the death of one of Egypt's leading rights activists on a hunger and water strike in prison if Egyptian authorities do not release him within days
