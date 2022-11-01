SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — Saraland high school will play this Friday in the state playoff game against Wetumpka. The Alabama High School Athletic Association ruled the school did not violate any association bylaws. This after investigating accusations that a 15-year-old player’s family did not follow Alabama High School Athletic Association transfer rules. The school is currently pursuing a defamation lawsuit against the man that made those allegations. An affidavit was released Wednesday. It states Eric Winberg, the private eye that was monitoring the football player, walked back statements alleging the players father wasn't a Saraland resident.

SARALAND, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO