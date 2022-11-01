ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saraland, AL

WPMI

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

AHSAA gives Saraland HS football team the all clear to play

SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — Saraland high school will play this Friday in the state playoff game against Wetumpka. The Alabama High School Athletic Association ruled the school did not violate any association bylaws. This after investigating accusations that a 15-year-old player’s family did not follow Alabama High School Athletic Association transfer rules. The school is currently pursuing a defamation lawsuit against the man that made those allegations. An affidavit was released Wednesday. It states Eric Winberg, the private eye that was monitoring the football player, walked back statements alleging the players father wasn't a Saraland resident.
SARALAND, AL
WPMI

SARALAND, AL
WPMI

School system quiet on Murphy/Blount football brawl

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is following up on the brawl that broke out Friday night between Murphy and Blount High Schools during post game handshakes. For several days now, we've been trying to learn what disciplinary actions are being taken, if any, on the students involved. The...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Citronelle Police Department working to gain community's trust back

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Citronelle Police Department is working to gain the community's trust back after two former officers pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Following those two cases, the former chief of police suddenly resigned before being indicted by a federal grand jury. In 2019, former Citronelle Officer...
CITRONELLE, AL
WPMI

Man found guilty of Mobile woman's 2019 murder

According to the Mobile DA's office, Wednesday after deliberating for only one hour, a Mobile County Jury found Terrance Martin guilty of the intentional murder of Latoya Marsha Jones. On September 10, 2019, Martin shot Ms. Jones in the head and fled to New Orleans to escape authorities. Martin was...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

11-year-old girl shot in Prichard, police search for suspects

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Police in Prichard are searching for the person responsible for shooting an 11-year-old girl. City spokesman TJ Pettway tells NBC 15 news: it happened at the Saint Sephens Woods Apartments just after 5 Wednesday night. According to city officials, the girl was shot on the...
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Former Citronelle police officer pleads guilty to unlawful imprisonment charge

Former Citronelle police officer Ladonta Sullivan has entered a guilty plea to unlawful imprisonment in Mobile Circuit Court. Sullivan was originally charged with sexual extortion, indecent exposure and unlawful imprisonment related to an incident while Sullivan was on duty. According to court documents, Sullivan was sentenced to 3 months in...
CITRONELLE, AL
WPMI

Pedestrian killed in I-65 Service Rd accident

According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at approximately 9:11 p.m., police officers responded to East I-65 Service Road in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim lying on the roadway, unresponsive. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

MCSO rescues dogs showing signs of long-term neglect from West Mobile home

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 18 months, people living in one West Mobile neighborhood are feeling somewhat relived knowing some of their neighbor's dogs were taken to safety. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office conducted a major raid at this home Wednesday morning off Repoll Road, rescuing 11 dogs that showed signs of long-term neglect, according to a veterinarian. The MCSO also said it appears there's been a steady rotation of dogs coming through that home.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Suspect in Mobile SWAT standoff identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: New information tonight about the police standoff that took place in downtown Mobile yesterday. The story made national headlines. For around 5 hours local law enforcement, the SWAT team, Marshals, and the FBI negotiated with 46-year-old Terrance Duncan. Duncan died yesterday as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Local officials I spoke with say it was a matter of mental health and they also say their prayers go out to the victim's family.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Five shot, two arrested in Mobile robbery attempt shootout

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m., officers responded to 8201 Ziegler Boulevard, All Plastics & Fiberglass Inc., in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the three of the victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle stopped...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Homeless camp causing safety concerns for Tillman's Corner business

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For several months now NBC15 has reported on the numerous homeless camps in Mobile. The camps behind the Lowes in Tillmans Corner, under the bridge at I-65 near Government Boulevard, and in the Crestview subdivision. Now one business down the road from the first Lowes...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Sheriff's Office seeks info on theft of vehicles from Theodore auto lot

THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in the investigation of six vehicles stolen from a Theodore auto dealer:. Today we are spotlighting a business located at 7361 Moffett road. On November 2, at approximately 9:45 pm, Three or four THUGS broke into D. Wallace Auto sales and stole 6 vehicles. #saywhat #todayisabeautifuldaytodrive.
THEODORE, AL
WPMI

Karlos Finley named Executive Director of Africatown Redevelopment Corp.

The Africatown Redevelopment Corporation Board of Directors has chosen local attorney Karlos Finley to serve as the organization’s first executive director. The appointment is effective immediately, according to Marc Jackson, chairman of the board of the non-profit organization. The Board of Directors is hosting an Executive Director and Board “Meet & Greet” for the community at 4:30 PM on December 6, 2022, at the Robert L. Hope Community Center, 850 Edwards Street, Mobile, AL 36610.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Alabama Power announces power bill increase

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama Power customers will see an an increase in cost beginning on their December bills. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising electric bills. However, the increased cost of fuel to generate electricity has necessitated an adjustment to our rate.
MOBILE, AL

