4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween fun
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley Woman
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian station
WPMI
Baldwin Co. lawmaker plans to address AHSAA player eligibility drama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One local lawmaker says he'd like to put an end to high school drama he says the Alabama High School Athletic Association creates with its student transfer rules. Sen. Chris Elliott (R - Josephine) says these rules lead to an absurd game of gotcha where people try to catch players violating the rules so an opposing team becomes disqualified.
WPMI
AHSAA gives Saraland HS football team the all clear to play
WPMI
AHSAA clears Saraland HS for playoff game
WPMI
MCPSS board member comments on Blount vs. Murphy brawl, school system still silent
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is now learning an investigation is underway following the brawl last Friday night between Murphy and Blount High Schools during post game handshakes. The Alabama High School Athletic Association is looking at what punishment, if any, to hand out to the students involved....
WPMI
School system quiet on Murphy/Blount football brawl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is following up on the brawl that broke out Friday night between Murphy and Blount High Schools during post game handshakes. For several days now, we've been trying to learn what disciplinary actions are being taken, if any, on the students involved. The...
WPMI
Citronelle Police Department working to gain community's trust back
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Citronelle Police Department is working to gain the community's trust back after two former officers pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Following those two cases, the former chief of police suddenly resigned before being indicted by a federal grand jury. In 2019, former Citronelle Officer...
WPMI
Crimestoppers offers potential cash reward for suspect in Chickasaw park murder
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — Crimestoppers has offered a reward for Joseph Michael Timmons., the suspect in the recent Chickasaw park murder of Michael Bohannon. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office and United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is searching for the location of fugitive, Joseph Michael Timmons.
WPMI
Man found guilty of Mobile woman's 2019 murder
According to the Mobile DA's office, Wednesday after deliberating for only one hour, a Mobile County Jury found Terrance Martin guilty of the intentional murder of Latoya Marsha Jones. On September 10, 2019, Martin shot Ms. Jones in the head and fled to New Orleans to escape authorities. Martin was...
WPMI
Pensacola man arrested in Atmore, charged with attempted murder in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was extradited to Escambia County for attempted murder Tuesday after being arrested last month in Atmore, Alabama. 38-year-old Jason Wayne Coleman is charged with homicide, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. According to Escambia County Corrections, Atmore Police arrested Coleman...
WPMI
11-year-old girl shot in Prichard, police search for suspects
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Police in Prichard are searching for the person responsible for shooting an 11-year-old girl. City spokesman TJ Pettway tells NBC 15 news: it happened at the Saint Sephens Woods Apartments just after 5 Wednesday night. According to city officials, the girl was shot on the...
WPMI
MCSO arrest and charge man with felony murder for distributing fentanyl resulting in death
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile man was arrested and charged with felony murder after he knowingly gave another man fentanyl which killed him, according to investigators. Officials said this is the first case in Mobile County where felony murder charges have been brought against someone who sold fentanyl causing death.
WPMI
Former Citronelle police officer pleads guilty to unlawful imprisonment charge
Former Citronelle police officer Ladonta Sullivan has entered a guilty plea to unlawful imprisonment in Mobile Circuit Court. Sullivan was originally charged with sexual extortion, indecent exposure and unlawful imprisonment related to an incident while Sullivan was on duty. According to court documents, Sullivan was sentenced to 3 months in...
WPMI
Pedestrian killed in I-65 Service Rd accident
According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at approximately 9:11 p.m., police officers responded to East I-65 Service Road in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim lying on the roadway, unresponsive. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking...
WPMI
MCSO rescues dogs showing signs of long-term neglect from West Mobile home
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 18 months, people living in one West Mobile neighborhood are feeling somewhat relived knowing some of their neighbor's dogs were taken to safety. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office conducted a major raid at this home Wednesday morning off Repoll Road, rescuing 11 dogs that showed signs of long-term neglect, according to a veterinarian. The MCSO also said it appears there's been a steady rotation of dogs coming through that home.
WPMI
Suspect in Mobile SWAT standoff identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: New information tonight about the police standoff that took place in downtown Mobile yesterday. The story made national headlines. For around 5 hours local law enforcement, the SWAT team, Marshals, and the FBI negotiated with 46-year-old Terrance Duncan. Duncan died yesterday as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Local officials I spoke with say it was a matter of mental health and they also say their prayers go out to the victim's family.
WPMI
Five shot, two arrested in Mobile robbery attempt shootout
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m., officers responded to 8201 Ziegler Boulevard, All Plastics & Fiberglass Inc., in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the three of the victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle stopped...
WPMI
Homeless camp causing safety concerns for Tillman's Corner business
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For several months now NBC15 has reported on the numerous homeless camps in Mobile. The camps behind the Lowes in Tillmans Corner, under the bridge at I-65 near Government Boulevard, and in the Crestview subdivision. Now one business down the road from the first Lowes...
WPMI
Sheriff's Office seeks info on theft of vehicles from Theodore auto lot
THEODORE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in the investigation of six vehicles stolen from a Theodore auto dealer:. Today we are spotlighting a business located at 7361 Moffett road. On November 2, at approximately 9:45 pm, Three or four THUGS broke into D. Wallace Auto sales and stole 6 vehicles. #saywhat #todayisabeautifuldaytodrive.
WPMI
Karlos Finley named Executive Director of Africatown Redevelopment Corp.
The Africatown Redevelopment Corporation Board of Directors has chosen local attorney Karlos Finley to serve as the organization's first executive director. The appointment is effective immediately, according to Marc Jackson, chairman of the board of the non-profit organization. The Board of Directors is hosting an Executive Director and Board "Meet & Greet" for the community at 4:30 PM on December 6, 2022, at the Robert L. Hope Community Center, 850 Edwards Street, Mobile, AL 36610.
WPMI
Alabama Power announces power bill increase
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama Power customers will see an an increase in cost beginning on their December bills. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising electric bills. However, the increased cost of fuel to generate electricity has necessitated an adjustment to our rate.
