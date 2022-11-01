Endovascular therapy superior to medical management for distal medium vessel occlusion strokes

The Scan by 2 Minute Medicine® is a pop-culture medical newsletter and exclusive benefit for 2 Minute Medicine Plus subscribers. The story: Selma Blair may not be walking away with the Mirrorball Trophy, but when she bowed out of this season of Dancing with the Stars last week, she left behind a legacy. The actress, known best for her roles in Legally Blonde and Cruel intentions, has been living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) since 2018. After several superstar performances on the show, Blair opted to leave the competition after a recent scan showed that the stress of performing was doing damage to her body. Despite the setback, her final dance earned her a perfect score and tremendous respect from people around the globe.

2 DAYS AGO