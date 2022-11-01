Endovascular therapy superior to medical management for distal medium vessel occlusion strokes

Read full article on original website
seniorresource.com
How Leg Pains Could be an Early Sign of Heart Attack or Stroke
I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight but I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me about a leg vein disease she has called PAD and thinks I may have something similar. What can you tell me about this?
What It Means When Your Creatinine Is High
Creatinine is a waste product generated from the normal breakdown of muscle tissues. The body filters this waste through the kidneys and expels it in urine.
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
2minutemedicine.com
Diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease associated with increased mortality among Black adults: Jackson Heart Study
1. The Jackson Heart Study evaluating the association of cardiometabolic conditions with mortality in Black patients demonstrated that diabetes, stroke, and coronary heart disease (CHD) independently were associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality. 2. The risks of all-cause mortality and CHD mortality were increased among patients with all three...
boldsky.com
Recurring Hot Flashes May Be A Sign Of Increased Heart Disease Risk
Hot flashes are sudden feelings of warmth which usually occur over the face, neck and chest. Your skin might redden as if you're blushing. Hot flashes can also cause sweating. If you lose too much body heat, you might feel chilled. Night sweats are hot flashes that occur at night, causing you to feel cold afterwards.
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
technologynetworks.com
Iron Linked to Chronic Heart Failure in Half of Heart Attack Survivors
A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, PhD, of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about fifty percent of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the...
MedicalXpress
Medical trial finds ticagrelor–aspirin antiplatelet therapy more beneficial in persons with normal renal function
An analysis of the CHANCE-2 trial has found that persons with normal renal function receive greater benefit from antiplatelet therapy with ticagrelor–aspirin versus clopidogrel–aspirin. The analysis is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Dual antiplatelet therapy with clopidogrel–aspirin is often recommended for preventing stroke and can reduce thrombotic...
What Is Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease?
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (also known as atherosclerosis) is a life-threatening condition characterized by the clogging of arteries with fatty substances called plaques, per the National Health Services (NHS). According to a 2022 review published in the journal StatPearls, the condition is behind about 50% of all fatalities in Westernized societies. It can affect the peripheral, carotid, renal, and coronary arteries, per Stanford Medicine. Because peripheral arteries supply blood to the legs and arms, atherosclerosis often leads to numbness in those areas. In the carotid and renal arteries, atherosclerosis symptoms may include fatigue, nausea, and breathing difficulties, while causing angina and arrhythmia in the coronary arteries.
Medical News Today
What are the long-term effects of stroke?
A stroke occurs when there is a blood clot or bleeding in a blood vessel, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can affect people of any age and can cause long-term complications. Recovery is possible but depends on the stroke’s severity and a person’s overall health. American...
reviewofoptometry.com
IIH Patients With Anemia Have Worse Visual Function
Patients with IIH and anemia tend to suffer from worse visual outcomes. Photo: Mark Dunbar, OD. Click image to enlarge. Idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) mostly affects young obese women but has been reported in individuals newly diagnosed with anemia or with chronic anemia. Due to the uncertainty regarding the relationship between anemia and IIH, a recent study aimed to characterize the course of IIH in anemic patients.
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
physiciansweekly.com
Surgical Repair of Pelvic Organ Prolapse in Women With Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms
For a study, researchers sought to determine whether lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and urodynamic data correlate before and after surgical therapy for pelvic organ prolapse (POP). In the prospective analysis, 74 patients with stage II or higher anterior POP associated with LUTS and qualified for surgical POP correction were...
cohaitungchi.com
Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?
Diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension) often occur together. A person with diabetes is twice as likely to have high blood pressure as someone who does not have diabetes. When you have diabetes, high blood sugar can damage your blood vessels and the nerves that help your heart pump. Similarly,...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
2minutemedicine.com
The Scan by 2 Minute Medicine®: The Last Dance, Head of State, Trouble on the Farm and the Heart of COVID-19!
The Scan by 2 Minute Medicine® is a pop-culture medical newsletter and exclusive benefit for 2 Minute Medicine Plus subscribers. The story: Selma Blair may not be walking away with the Mirrorball Trophy, but when she bowed out of this season of Dancing with the Stars last week, she left behind a legacy. The actress, known best for her roles in Legally Blonde and Cruel intentions, has been living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) since 2018. After several superstar performances on the show, Blair opted to leave the competition after a recent scan showed that the stress of performing was doing damage to her body. Despite the setback, her final dance earned her a perfect score and tremendous respect from people around the globe.
KXLY
Benefit of Ticagrelor-Aspirin in Stroke Patients Tied to Renal Function
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Among CYP2C19 loss-of-function allele carriers with minor stroke or transient ischemic attack, those with normal renal function rather than impaired renal function derive greater benefit from ticagrelor-aspirin versus clopidogrel-aspirin, according to research published online Nov. 1 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Medical News Today
What to know about acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF)
Acute decompensated heart failure is a type of heart failure that requires urgent medical treatment. Signs and symptoms of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) can occur gradually or suddenly. The condition can be life threatening, and people will require medical treatment immediately. This article looks at what ADHF is, the...
physiciansweekly.com
Frailty and Sacubitril/Valsartan in Heart Failure Patients
Frailty is an issue that is becoming more and more prevalent, and patients who are frail are less likely to obtain novel pharmacologic treatments because the risk-benefit profile is seen to be less favorable than in patients who are not fragile. In the PARAGON-HF (Prospective Comparison of ARNI With ARB Global Outcomes in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction) trial, 4,796 patients with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction were randomized researchers for a study examined the efficacy of sacubitril/valsartan according to frailty status.
2minutemedicine.com
Binocular eye tracking-based device is non-inferior to patching for the treatment of amblyopia
1. In a small randomized controlled trial, children with amblyopia who used a newly developed binocular dichoptic home device had similar visual acuity at 16 weeks to children whose dominant eye was patched. 2. Treatment adherence was significantly higher in the device group than the patching group, at 91% compared...
