Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
MLive.com
Behind the scenes as Michigan’s equipment staff keeps football team humming
ANN ARBOR -- One of Michigan Stadium’s unique traditions is amusing to fans and devastating to the football program’s equipment staff. In a twist on baseball fans throwing a visitor’s home run ball back to the field, a football that makes it into the Big House crowd sometimes suffers a worse fate. Fans encourage the recipient to toss the football upwards, sending it 15 or 20 rows at a time to the top of the stadium, where a fan sends it to street level.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan making push to flip Wisconsin commit
The Michigan Wolverines had a big weekend on the recruiting front as they hosted a number of visitors during the Michigan State game, with a current Wisconsin defensive line commit being one of them. Michigan working to flip class of 2023 Wisconsin commit. Three-star 2023 defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce...
Fact or Fiction: Clemson vs. Michigan, CFP Rankings, Michigan State
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he looks at whether Clemson should be ahead of Michigan in the CFP rankings...
Michigan State Players Appear To Hurl Punches, Kick Michigan Player In Postgame Fight
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said two of his team's players were assaulted by Michigan State players on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Playoff Rankings: Fans, media react to Michigan being ranked outside top 4
The 1st College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season are finally here. We now know how the CFP Committee views each contending team to this point. The top 4 include Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson in that order. Notably, Michigan was left out of the top 4 in favor of Clemson. These rankings are sure to change by next Tuesday, as either Tennessee or Georgia will exit Week 10 with a loss.
Joel Klatt Names Potential Reason Michigan Is No. 5 In CFP Rankings
Fans of the Michigan Wolverines were quick to criticize the College Football Playoff committee today after their initial rankings placed Michigan outside of the top four. One notable college football voice, though, believes that the Wolverines' weak non-conference schedule is the reason Michigan is ...
Michigan Football In Rare Air In Several Areas Through Eight Games
Michigan is expected to move to 9-0 as they prepare for Rutgers this week.
thecomeback.com
New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight
The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
Four more Michigan St. players suspended after Michigan altercation
Michigan State suspended an additional four players Tuesday in the wake of Saturday night's altercation in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium. Defensive ends Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright and cornerbacks Justin White and Malcolm Jones were suspended Tuesday. Previously, the Spartans had suspended linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump for their involvement.
Ann Arbor-area football predictions for district championship games
ANN ARBOR – Only two Ann Arbor-area football teams remain in the postseason tournament and their matchups this week are sure to be exciting. Dexter and Saline will be playing for district championships in their respective divisions against quality opponents that should challenge both teams.
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
Michigan’s Oldest Person in 2022 Lived in Bath During the 1927 School Bombing
In 2022, the oldest person in Michigan was Irene Dunham of Dewitt. At 114 years old, Irene was the fourth oldest person in Michigan, the third oldest in the United States, and the tenth oldest in the world. Born Irene Blanche Babcock on December 16, 1907 in Clinton County, Irene officially made all three listings before she quietly passed away on May 1, 2022.
Michigan State basketball's exhibition win over GVSU displays small margin of error
EAST LANSING — There is zero doubt Tom Izzo has a lot of work ahead of him as Michigan State basketball’s gauntlet schedule begins in less than two weeks. Tuesday night’s exhibition showed just how thin the margin for error is for the Spartans’ leaner roster. ...
Meet Michigan’s 2022 girls golf All-State teams
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Michigan State basketball defeats Grand Valley State in exhibition, 73-56: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan State basketball (23-13 in 2021-22) vs. Grand Valley State (17-11 in 2021-22 Division II) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing. ...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
earnthenecklace.com
Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?
Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
fox2detroit.com
Ex WWE talent and MSU football player tried to choke driver in moving truck, sheriff says
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Pictures are all a Genesee County family has left of 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff of Davison. Cops say she was struck and killed by an SUV that never stopped in Rochester Hills early Saturday morning. The hit-and-run was a tragic ending to a bizarre incident...
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
Comments / 0