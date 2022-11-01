In Mel Tucker’s second year leading Michigan State, the Spartans set a program record for the biggest single-season turnaround while winning 11 games in 2021. This year, Illinois is the surprise team in the Big Ten in coach Bret Bielema’s second season. The Fighting Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) have won six straight games – they have already notched their most wins in a season since 2011 – and are in first place in the Big Ten West Division.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO