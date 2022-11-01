ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

coloradopolitics.com

Prop. 121 gives back to those who deserve it most

According to every recent poll, the most important issue to Colorado voters this year is the increased cost of living. With inflation at almost 8%, families are paying $843 more per month just to keep up. At the same time Coloradans are paying more for necessities, the state government has...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Letter: Support for 1A

I want to put the spotlight on Ballot Issue 1A and urge a “yes” vote for affordable child care and housing. As a resident of unincorporated Eagle County, we have a new opportunity thanks to our state legislature to levy a tax that would be borne by our guests.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

CMC, Eagle County collaborate on new apartments in Edwards

The “speed of government” is often only slightly faster than geologic time. A new housing project in Edwards moved much more quickly. What: The project is a joint effort by Eagle County and Colorado Mountain College. Where: Edwards, between Freedom Park and the CMC campus. Who gets what:...
EDWARDS, CO
soprissun.com

Nuclear power for Western Colorado?

At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

SENGENBERGER | The year of Colorado’s ‘dark money’ Dems

Colorado Democrats claim the mantle as the champions of transparency in campaign finance and thwarters of “dark money.” Secretary of State Jena Griswold has always marketed herself as the lead champion for both. “The problem with dark money in politics is that it adds barriers to keep everyday...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Neguse: Working together to build a more hopeful future

During the past two years, our community has faced many challenges — a pandemic, attacks on our democracy, unprecedented wildfires and drought, and more. And yet, every time our community has been tested, we’ve risen to the occasion, demonstrating the incredible resiliency, innovative spirit, and kindness that Coloradans are so well known for. As your representative in the U.S. Congress, I’ve been honored to serve our community at such a critical time and to work together — with each of you — to overcome these obstacles. And the strength and spirit I have seen in our community and our state has only deepened my belief that our best days truly lie ahead.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Letter: ‘Yes’ for transportation authority

For many years businesses, schools and local governments in the Eagle Valley have discussed the serious need for improved public transportation. Now is our chance. Each year there are more cars on the road and more demand for parking spaces. We’ll be much better off creating a new regional transportation authority with a small increase in sales tax than spending money and using lands to build more parking spaces and expensive parking structures.
VAIL, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Polis, Ganahl release tax return documents showing both candidates topped seven figures last year

Tax return documents released by Colorado's two major party gubernatorial candidates show that Jared Polis, the Democratic incumbent, and Heidi Ganahl, his Republican challenger, and their respective spouses both reported seven-figure revenue last year. Polis released a portion of his 2021 tax returns on Saturday, several days after Ganahl posted...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Letter: Vote for better options for transportation up and down the valley

I have had the good fortune to live, work and raise a family in this valley for over 40 years. Having started in East Vail, I enjoyed working in Vail and riding the bus to and from the village where I worked. It was convenient, timely, and easy to get used to. That was a very long time ago and as we moved downvalley to EagleVail, then Edwards, our habits changed and I became used to the convenience of my car to get to work, to ski and shuttle kids and family to the variety of activities we were all engaged in.
VAIL, CO
aspenpublicradio.org

Glenwood Springs and Pitkin County join Eagle County to oppose Uinta Railway approval

Glenwood Springs and Pitkin County have signed onto a petition to support overturning a federal decision authorizing the building of the Uinta Railway. The proposed railroad would transport crude oil from the Uintah Basin in Utah across more than 100 miles of railroad — some of which pass along the Interstate 70 and Colorado River corridor. It’s set to be operated and constructed by the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition — a group of seven counties in eastern Utah.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

LEAP applications open Tuesday to help Coloradans pay winter heating costs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Applications open up Tuesday to get help paying your winter heating costs. 11 News spoke with LEAP, Colorado’s low-income energy assistance program, which helps eligible Coloradans pay a portion of their winter home heating costs, equipment repair and/or replacement of inoperable heating tools from November to April.
COLORADO STATE
outsidemagazine

Officials Launched a Parking Fee for Colorado’s Most Popular Fourteener. Here’s How Much Cash It Generated.

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Hikers flocked to Colorado’s 14,272-foot Quandary Peak during the pandemic, and in 2020 the mountain surpassed 14,066-foot Mount Bierstadt to become the state’s most-climbed fourteener. The soaring popularity had its downside, however—the parking lot at Quandary Peak/McCollough Gulch often filled up before sunrise, prompting some visitors to park illegally, block emergency access points, and to even leave their cars along secluded roadways in a nearby housing development.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

