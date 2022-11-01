Read full article on original website
The Memphis Zoo started with Natch, a black bear tied to a tree at Overton Park that was later murdered in the middle of the night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has hundreds of animals. Spanning continents and climates, it has everything from kamado dragons to capybaras. However, the zoo wasn't always so diverse. The Memphis Zoo, one of the top 5 zoos in the country, started with a single black bear named Natch.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Botanic Garden gets green light for expansion project, complementing Audubon Park plans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mary, Mary, how does your garden grow?. If Mary was at the Memphis Botanic Garden, her answer would be: “by leaps and bounds!”. Garden officials announced a new $5 million expansion plan on Tuesday that includes a glass house that will light up in different colors like the Hernando-DeSoto Bridge.
Thrillist
Sleep Inside a Working Train Station at This Funky Memphis Hotel
There’s something alluring about train travel. Sure, it could be the chance to sit and watch the world go by, but it’s hard to overlook the way each railroad journey invokes that bygone era before cars became ubiquitous. If you wish to seek out vestiges of train rides past, you can hop aboard an American scenic train line or look for old-fashioned passenger cars like those on the Orient Express. Or you can opt to simply stay at the train station—specifically, at Memphis’s historic Central Station Hotel, a stylish accommodation situated inside a former rail hub where you can still catch a train.
Memphis mom recounts her 11-month-old child crawling out of daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a 11-month-old baby said her child crawled outside of a daycare before being discovered by a man at a gas station nearby. “A lady was there and she said, ‘No, take a picture first before you go ahead and get this,’” said Amber Giles, the mother.
actionnews5.com
Doctor shares 5 celebrity skin secrets
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - November is National Healthy Skin Month. Dr. Aimee Duffy joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to share 5 simple celebrity skin secrets that you can implements into your daily routine that do not break the bank. Watch the full interview in...
West Memphis family gets help after tragic loss of loved one
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A family is still mourning over the loss of their loved one who was shot and killed in West Memphis, Arkansas almost a month ago. With the Hampton family dealing with such a tragic loss, playmaker Tiffany Franklin wanted to help. “Her name is Christle Hampton and she recently, October 8th […]
actionnews5.com
$82 million awarded to Tenn. to help families with home heating costs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that Tennessee was awarded $82.2 million in funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). They were awarded more than $82 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will help low-income individuals and families pay...
wgnsradio.com
The Low Level Mississippi River and a Visit to Memphis, Tennessee - Civil War Relics, Sunken Boats and More
(MISSISSIPPI RIVER) The Mississippi River was at record low numbers over the past month of October, causing problems for river transportation, issues for farmers who use the water for their crops and livestock and more. At the same time, low water levels have led to a number of historic findings to include everything from sunken boats and ships and civil war battle relics (one notable find was located by history buff Riley Bryant), to human bones. To see more photos from WGNS’ Scott Walker, visit his personal Blog, SmallTownBigWorld.com.
actionnews5.com
Mid-South homeowners capture the spirit of Halloween with eye-catching decorations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many Mid-Southerners who got out to enjoy Halloween were treated Monday night. When it came to decorations, some folks went above and beyond!. Halloween means costumes, candy, and treats galore but for some, it’s all about the decorations and the frights!. “I grew up in...
actionnews5.com
St. Jude breaks ground on 2023 Dream Home in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now underway in Arlington. It is the 24th year for the giveaway fundraiser and the 16th consecutive year for builder Greg Bridges, who’s in charge of the construction for this year’s home. “It’s perfect for...
actionnews5.com
Mid-Southerners share excitement for 4th largest Powerball Jackpot drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With just a few hours until Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, Mid-Southerners shared their excitement over what will be the 4th largest jackpot in United States history. The Powerball Jackpot sits at $1.2 billion, with nearly $600 million up for grabs Wednesday night. With tickets in...
Confessed serial killer with Memphis ties linked to new cold case
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WREG) — A confessed serial killer linked to a Memphis killing was indicted for killing another woman in Florida. In October 1991, Linda Little was spotted riding her bicycle. She stopped in the early morning hours at a convenience store to grab a doughnut and some chocolate milk and to read the […]
Final farewells begin for Jerry Lee Lewis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South fans, friends, and family will soon say their goodbyes to Jerry Lee Lewis as final farewells begin Thursday. The rock ‘n’ roll legend died Friday at his home in Desoto County at the age of 87. His visitation is Thursday at the Hernando Funeral Home on Highway 51. It will be […]
Memphis area could look to Ford for housing investment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South governments should work to engage Ford in helping increase quality, affordable housing, according to experts speaking at Wednesday’s State of Memphis Housing Summit. Ford has announced plans to hire nearly 6,000 people at its new Blue Oval City plant in Haywood County. It’s an exciting time for Memphis and presents an […]
actionnews5.com
Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
actionnews5.com
Robbers crash car into Midtown lawn, said MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a car crashing into a nearby lawn Thursday night. MPD says the two suspects robbed the car on Netherwood Avenue and crashed it near a home on East Parkway and Elzey Avenue. When they crashed, the...
actionnews5.com
Action News 5′s Holiday Food Bank kicks off to benefit Mid-South Food Bank
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - November 1 marks the beginning of the annual Action News 5 Holiday Food Drive benefitting the Mid-South Food Bank. The food bank your needs help making sure families in need get enough food this holiday season. “People want to see turkeys, they want to see stuffing,...
Residents express concerns over Memphis intersection at center of expansion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in Southwest Memphis had a chance to weigh in on the expansion of a central road in their community. FOX13 previously reported that the intersection of Shelby Drive and Riverdale Road was deemed one of the most dangerous in the city in 2021 with 169 crashes.
Warehouse shooting in Southwest Memphis leaves one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot overnight outside the Johnson & Johnson and FedEx distribution centers in Southeast Memphis. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the facility at 3955 Holmes Road near Getwell. The 24-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Reports say the victim was shot […]
actionnews5.com
Physical therapy benefits for surgery recovery & common conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Physical therapy plays a large role in recovery after surgery recoveries but can also help with a number of common conditions. Ambrosia Scott, manager of outpatient services at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to the difference physical therapy can make after joint replacement surgery.
